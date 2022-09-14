Read full article on original website
Neil Heslin, the father of murdered 6 year old Jesse Lewis testifies in court.Reuters/ Mega. The latest trial has begun for Alex Jones over his conspiracy theory that the Sandy Hook massacre was a complete hoax. Christopher Mattei, a lawyer representing Sandy Hook families that sued Alex Jones, asked the jury on Tuesday to "send a message" to the public with its decision in the trial, which is taking place in Waterbury, Connecticut. The proceedings will determine how much money the parents will receive in this case, as stated on the CNN website.
Lawyers for the Sandy Hook families suing Alex Jones in Connecticut asked the conspiracy theorist's lawyer how seriously the company was taking the trial. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who is on trial in Connecticut for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a hoax, continued Friday to describe the proceedings as a “kangaroo court” from his Infowars studio in Texas.
