The Merge has been a success for Ethereum [ETH]. Wait… but that’s not it as ETH has continued to dip despite this release. The continued fall of the token has attracted the attention of analysts across the crypto industry to give their two cents on the matter. Galaxy Digital based researcher Christine Kim has also joined the conversation with her valuable input. In a recent thread, Kim discussed why ETH continues to stand at lower prices since the Merge.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO