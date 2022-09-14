Read full article on original website
Ethereum: Is the Merge nothing more than another “sell-the-news-event”
The Merge has been a success for Ethereum [ETH]. Wait… but that’s not it as ETH has continued to dip despite this release. The continued fall of the token has attracted the attention of analysts across the crypto industry to give their two cents on the matter. Galaxy Digital based researcher Christine Kim has also joined the conversation with her valuable input. In a recent thread, Kim discussed why ETH continues to stand at lower prices since the Merge.
Bitcoin [BTC]: Heavy coin inflow into exchanges suggests rally in sell pressure
The much-anticipated Merge that proved to be beneficial for most, didn’t do anything for Bitcoin [BTC]. Some Ethereum [ETH]-linked assets posted double-digit gains, and BTC paid no heed. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the price per BTC stood at $19,907, with a 0.8% decline in the last 24 hours.
ETHW: 90% miners may go bankrupt as forked network sees a rocky start
Sequel to its launch on the mainnet on 15 September, the proper take-off of the forked Ethereum Proof-of-work (ETH-PoW) has been hindered by glitches. As a result, the post-Merge PoW blockchain remains inaccessible just two days after its launch. In an interview with Coindesk on 16 September, Ethereum miner Chandler...
Litecoin: Does the ETH Merge have anything to do with the surge in LTC’s hashrate
Litecoin [LTC] and other top cryptocurrencies have been overshadowed by the Ethereum [ETH] Merge for the last few weeks. Interestingly, LTC may have actually benefited from the Merge from a hashrate perspective. An inspection of Litecoin’s hash rate reveals a sharp uptick in the first 10 days of September. Its...
Ethereum: What ETH’s post-Merge price drop has to do with short-term gains
The long wait came to an end when the much-hyped Ethereum [ETH] Merge completed successfully. This development sparked community excitement, and Twitter was flooded with opinions about what would happen next. After this, the next big upgrade, Shanghai, is expected to roll out sometime next year. The Shanghai upgrade will...
Ethereum’s Merge yields anti-climactic outcome, but here’s the catch
Ethereum just concluded the blockchain industry’s most anticipated event of 2022. The Merge garnered a lot of hype, especially in the last weeks but the entire period turned out anticlimactic for ETH’s price action. ETH failed to deliver a meaningful rally despite heavy expectations ahead of the Merge...
Helium: Binance’s erroneous payouts had these effects on HNT’s performance
Leading crypto exchange Binance, as of 16 September, made a massive blunder that turned out profitable for some users. According to new reports, Binance erroneously paid out about 4.8 million Helium [HNT] tokens to some users. Many of these users took advantage of the situation and sold the alt at a profit.
Ethereum Classic: The next 48 hours may be crucial for traders looking to buy/sell
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Within the span of two weeks, Ethereum Classic [ETH] witnessed six moves on the price charts that measured more than 10% in magnitude. Most of these happened in short bursts, within the span of a day.
The Lido Finance [LDO] talk post ETH Merge is worth listening to
The most anticipated event in blockchain history this year – the Ethereum Merge – has come and gone successfully. Following the Merge, the price of Ethereum-linked cryptocurrency assets such as Ethereum Classic [ETC] and the LDO, the governance token of ETH liquid staking platform, Lido Finance, rallied significantly.
Fameex escort crypto investment: $100,000 contract bear fund quantitative trading platform
As more mainstream financial institutions on the Wall Street enter the crypto financial market, the correlation between cryptocurrencies represented by BTC and ETH and NSDQ increases. The strong interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve and the surge in the US dollar index have brought a more volatile market for crypto trading.
Is Binance Coin [BNB]’s burning landmark enough drive to lead the alt to $300
The recent surge in Binance Coin [BNB] burning activity may have proved that the BEP-95 upgrade was a good decision. Also described as the “Bruno Upgrade,” the BEP-95 was implemented to speed up the BNB tokens burning process. In addition, the upgrade was to use a part of the burned tokens as transaction fees on the Binance Smart Chain.
ETH whales decreased their holdings prior to Merge- Here’s why
In the last three months leading up to the final transition of the Ethereum mainnet network into a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, data from Santiment revealed a disparity in the ETH holding behavior of whales on the network. According to the on-chain analytics platform, the count of ETH whales that hold...
Cardano holders may have reasons to celebrate even before Vasil rolls out
Now that the hype around the Merge has settled down, it’s time for Cardano [ADA] to take over. The Vasil hardfork is due this month and the entire crypto community is keeping a close watch on the network. Most recently, Input Output Global (IOG) tweeted all the new and...
DOT fails to impress despite some noteworthy developments from Polkadot
Polkadot [DOT] launched a new DeFi product called vDOT on 13 September. vDot is a yield-bearing DOT derivative that aims at maximizing DeFi earning strategies in the Polkadot ecosystem. vDOT will be the third member in Polkadot’s DeFi network, following the KSM and the vToken token series. Furthermore, it...
Binance is making it big in India, here’s what you need to know
After a 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) took effect in July, the number of Indian users signing up on the major cryptocurrency exchange Binance skyrocketed, according to a report from Bloomberg on Tuesday. As per the publication’s further information, the number of Binance app downloads in India increased to...
Ethereum Merge done and dusted- assessing its ins, outs, and unseen
The much anticipated Ethereum [ETH] Merge has finally happened and has been announced successful. The transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) of the second most significant blockchain will now make ETH more energy efficient after years of delay. While the Merge occurred a few hours ago today (15 September), many milestones have...
Bitcoin: Merge renders ETH less of a cryptocurrency as per this BTC maximalist
Bitcoin [BTC] maximalist and Microstrategy board chairman Michael Saylor recently said that the Ethereum [ETH] Merge meant BTC was going to be stronger. Bloomberg reported that Saylor made that statement while attending an Australian conference. According to him, moving from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) renders ETH less of a crypto asset. Saylor said,
Dogecoin’s #2 spot fails to impress investors as DOGE keeps losing its grip
According to CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin [DOGE] is now the second biggest cryptocurrency on the POW network after Bitcoin [BTC]. This development took place after the transition of Ethereum [ETH] to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. With a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, DOGE was positioned ahead of Ethereum Classic [ETC] with a...
Cardano [ADA] may be headed for another doomsday as per this analyst
Cardano [ADA] investors’ positive expectations of the upcoming Vasil Upgrade could be shortened. No, it’s not because the upgrade might experience some hiccups, but a focus on the price performance. Renowned trader and analyst, Peter Brand stated via Twitter that ADA was still headed for doom despite the...
United States SEC sues Chicago Crypto Capital- Here’s why
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the United States has sued Chicago Crypto Capital, for allegedly selling unregistered crypto securities worth $1.5 million. These tokens were being sold to unsuspecting investors from August 2018 to September 2019. SEC has alleged that Chicago Crypto Capital, a Chicago-based DeFi advisory firm,...
