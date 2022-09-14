ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

41nbc.com

Macon Hispanic Fest happening this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Several organizations are coming together to host Macon’s Hispanic Fest during this Hispanic Heritage Month. The event is happening Saturday at Rosa Parks Square on Poplar Street. Notivision Georgia, Mercer University and Macon-Bibb’s Office of Small Business Affairs are hosting the event. To...
MACON, GA
Macon, GA
13WMAZ

'Magnet for crime': Macon-Bibb makes play to permanently close M&M Food Mart

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County hopes to get an order to close another convenience store. They call the M&M Food Mart on Montpelier Avenue a "magnet for crime." Wednesday night, someone fired shots into a group of people from a car outside the store. Thursday, the county filed paperwork for a hearing to close the store. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says they've seen almost 900 emergency calls to the store since 2016.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Magnolia Court Motel in Macon is demolished

MACON, Ga. — The Magnolia Court Motel was demolished Friday morning, after it was deemed a nuisance earlier in the year. Machines and demolition crews showed up early to the motel, located at 4739 Houston Road in Macon. The city made sure everyone who was living on the property...
MACON, GA
livability.com

Meet the Mayor: Why I Love Warner Robins, GA

New mayor LaRhonda Patrick tells us what she loves about living in the Robins Region. At the helm of Warner Robins is LaRhonda Patrick, the city’s first elected female, Black and minority mayor, who took office in January 2022. From age 11 until she left for college, she called Warner Robins home as her father was stationed at Robins Air Force Base. Then, while she stayed in Durham, North Carolina, for just over six months following her graduation from law school, she moved back to Warner Robins in 2010 and has been a resident here ever since.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
The Georgia Sun

24-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle traffic accident that took place at about 1:37 p.m., Sunday. The accident occurred in the 4000 block of Sardis Church Road. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a driver of a motorcycle lost control, left the roadway,...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

23-year-old Macon man arrested for armed robbery of Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Dollar Tree

MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested and charged in the armed robbery of a Macon Dollar Tree, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, just before 10 p.m., the Dollar Tree on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard was robbed when two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
MACON, GA
CBS 46

16-year-old shot and killed in Bibb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after Bibb County Sheriff’s office confirmed a 16-year-old male was shot and killed on Sept. 13. Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road regarding a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old male who had been shot.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man dead after motorcycle crash in Bibb County

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in the 4000-block of Sardis Church Road in Bibb County. In a release, Bibb Sheriff's Office said that the driver lost control, left the roadway, and was ejected from the motorcycle. Coroner Leon Jones identified the...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Peach County visits Perry

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Peach County Trojans went on the road to take on the Perry Panthers in Week 5. The Panthers (2-1) beat Veterans 37-6 last week. The Trojans (2-1) were also coming off a huge win last week, beating Jones County 35-3. Tucker Sargent has the...
PERRY, GA
wgxa.tv

Maconites celebrate Native American culture

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Hundreds of Maconites got to experience Native American culture at Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park Saturday. The 30th annual Ocmulgee Indigenous Celebration celebrates Native American heritage through crafts, storytelling, programs, music, food and more. "And they come and they tell their story rather than us...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

16-year-old dies after Tuesday night shooting in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A teen that was shot Tuesday night in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road has died. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office 16-year-old I’ming Trevon Jackson was found unresponsive after the shooting. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb is preparing families for emergencies

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is educating the public how they can be prepared for emergencies. The Emergency Preparedness Fair gave something for the whole family to do and learn how to be safe. The event had a passport to fill out to ensure everyone visited all the different agencies including the Bibb Sheriff's Office, Fire Department, Animal Welfare, and the American Red Cross. Moranda Guy, an Administrative Offfice for EMA, says it takes more than just one agency to keep people safe and getting families prepared for an emergency is their goal.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: 23-year-old man found dead in east Macon

UPDATE: A 23-year-old man was found dead Thursday night in east Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a person shot at the intersection of Denton Street and Haywood Road. Upon arrival, deputies found 23-year-old Jermaine Brandon Reynolds lying in the road unresponsive.
MACON, GA

