Ben Roethlisberger Named Possible Cowboys Signing
Believe it or not, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is on the list as a possibility for the Dallas Cowboys' next quarterback signing. Surely something all fans fully expect to happen. With Dak Prescott missing time due to a thumb injury, the Cowboys are looking for a replacement. Currently...
Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tom Brady showed him 'zero respect,' wouldn't shake his hand
Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick sounded off on Tom Brady during an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast this week, saying Brady had "zero respect" for him and wouldn't shake his hand after games. Fitzpatrick recalled the Bills' 34-31 win over the Patriots in 2011, when Brady threw four...
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward: 'New England's not going to feel sorry for us'
Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward knows it’s unlikely Pittsburgh's defense will often force five turnovers as it did in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. With outside linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve with a torn left pectoral, it's even more unlikely, so Heyward expects an aggressive offensive game plan from the Patriots.
Former Steelers Pro Bowl QB1 Kordell Stewart Thinks Mitch Trubisky Delivered Effective Play And Is “Clearly Still The Starter”
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart joined the PM Team W/Poni & Mueller on Thursday to discuss the black and gold. Andrew Fillipponi did not hesitate to ask Stewart to grade the performance of the current Steelers quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. The former quarterback turned commentator may have surprised the cohost with his answer.
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward on favored Patriots: 'I don't give a damn'
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 1, but they are slight underdogs at home to the 0-1 Patriots in Week 2. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward couldn't care less. "I don't give a damn about point spreads or whatever," he told reporters....
Was Broncos' Russell Wilson 'tipping pitches' vs. Seahawks?
The phrase "tipping pitches" is usually associated with competitions such as MLB but is sometimes appropriate for describing an NFL occurrence. It seems the recent "Monday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that Seattle won 17-16 produced one of those times. As Michael David Smith noted...
Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger And Unnamed Partner Will Compete In Competitive Charity Golf Event In October
The Pittsburgh Steelers are experiencing Sundays differently than they have for the last 18 years in 2022. Former starting quarterback and future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger hung up his cleats back in January. The Super Bowl winning quarterback has been up to a lot during the short time he has been retired.
Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats Who Suffered Pectoral Tear Raises Caution Flag About 6 Week Timeline For T.J. Watt’s Return
Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats has a unique perspective on the injury T.J. Watt suffered on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs against the Denver Broncos, Moats suffered a similar injury. The former player turned podcaster, joined the PM Team W/ Poni & Mueller Tuesday afternoon to discuss the timeline for Watt’s possible return to the field.
Keys to a Week 2 Win for the Saints
In week one, the New Orleans Saints were able to escape Atlanta with a win after being down by 16 points in the fourth quarter. It was an amazing comeback but New Orleans definitely does not want to be in that position again. How do they avoid falling behind against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday?
Video: Peyton Manning calls timeout 62 times as Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett lets clock run
One would think Peyton Manning has some sort of investment in the Denver Broncos. He was interested in buying the team, after all. Oh, and there's that Super Bowl he won with the Broncos as well. That was a pretty big deal for both him and the franchise. Manning --...
Report: Ex-Bills WR Cole Beasley drawing heavy free-agent interest
Cole Beasley remains a free agent, but a new report suggests that it is not down to a lack of interest from NFL teams. Beasley is drawing “serious interest” from a number of teams, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Beasley has even been personally recruited by head coaches, and it is seen as a matter of time until he joins a team.
NFC Notes: Bears, D’Andre Swift, Lions, Packers
Bears OC Luke Getsy was pleased with Teven Jenkins and Lucas Patrick rotating at right guard in Week 1 but wouldn’t say whether the trend will continue: “Fortunately, we don’t have to make that decision yet. We’ll keep going with whatever we feel is best each week, and we’ll take it 1 day at a time.” (Brad Biggs)
49ers HC Gives Update On George Kittle’s Injury Status
After losing in Week 1 to the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers are in need of a win on Sunday when they face the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. Coming out of this contest with a win is even more important when one considers that they will play the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams the following two weeks.
Patrick Mahomes takes shot at PFF after Chiefs’ win
Patrick Mahomes once again played very well in his team’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night, but the Kansas City Chiefs star does not expect the folks at Pro Football Focus to see it that way. Mahomes went 24/35 for 235 yards, two touchdowns and no...
LeSean McCoy: 'It's over' for Bill Belichick, Patriots without Tom Brady
Coming off a preseason during which their offense looked lackluster, at best, the New England Patriots opened the regular season with a 20-7 loss at the Miami Dolphins that did little to silence concerns previously voiced by fans and critics. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has famously earned six Super...
Report: 49ers could make QB change after Week 2 based on Kyle Shanahan's reputation
Trey Lance’s tenure as the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback got off to a bumpy start in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. A new report suggests that the second-year pro might not get much of a chance to right the ship, either. The 49ers face the Seattle...
Concerning Stats After Steelers Week 1 Victory Against the Bengals
There was no shortage of drama during the Pittsburgh Steelers wild Week 1 win against one of their division rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals. Missed field goals, blocked extra points, multiple forced turnovers and a long snapper injury all played into the organization sneaking away with a 23-20 victory. It was far from perfect, though. Pittsburgh’s offense looked bad the majority of the game and even with the five turnovers, the team managed to barely sneak by in the final minutes of overtime. Statistically, certain players didn’t really stand out, but there were some telling team numbers that should be cause for concern for head coach, Mike Tomlin .
Titans sign former first-rounder Takkarist McKinley to practice squad
Dealt a tough blow with Harold Landry‘s injury, the Titans are adding an edge-rushing piece to their equation ahead of Week 2. Takkarist McKinley is joining Tennessee’s practice squad, per Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. A former first-round pick, McKinley has been on the radar for a bit now....
Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy wants OC Kellen Moore to be 'smarter' with play calling
The Dallas Cowboys offense put up a Week 1 stinker during their 19-3 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football." Now with two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott out with a thumb injury, it may continue to be tough sledding for Jerry Jones' organization. Head coach Mike...
Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin’s Clear Refusal To Use Two Running Back System May Come Back to Bite Him In 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers had the injury bug hit them hard on Sunday afternoon in a 23-20 season-opening victory against the Cincinnati Bengals. The most important offensive and defensive players on the team did not finish the game. T.J. Watt is reportedly only going to miss 5-6 weeks with a pec injury and running back, Najee Harris could play as soon as this weekend against the New England Patriots. The defensive scheme will be fine with the talent that surrounds the unit, but if Harris’ injury is more serious than thought, head coach, Mike Tomlin may kick himself for not grabbing a formidable backup in the off-season.
