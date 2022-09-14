ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger Named Possible Cowboys Signing

Believe it or not, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is on the list as a possibility for the Dallas Cowboys' next quarterback signing. Surely something all fans fully expect to happen. With Dak Prescott missing time due to a thumb injury, the Cowboys are looking for a replacement. Currently...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Steelers DT Cameron Heyward: 'New England's not going to feel sorry for us'

Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward knows it’s unlikely Pittsburgh's defense will often force five turnovers as it did in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. With outside linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve with a torn left pectoral, it's even more unlikely, so Heyward expects an aggressive offensive game plan from the Patriots.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Former Steelers Pro Bowl QB1 Kordell Stewart Thinks Mitch Trubisky Delivered Effective Play And Is “Clearly Still The Starter”

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart joined the PM Team W/Poni & Mueller on Thursday to discuss the black and gold. Andrew Fillipponi did not hesitate to ask Stewart to grade the performance of the current Steelers quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. The former quarterback turned commentator may have surprised the cohost with his answer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Was Broncos' Russell Wilson 'tipping pitches' vs. Seahawks?

The phrase "tipping pitches" is usually associated with competitions such as MLB but is sometimes appropriate for describing an NFL occurrence. It seems the recent "Monday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that Seattle won 17-16 produced one of those times. As Michael David Smith noted...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats Who Suffered Pectoral Tear Raises Caution Flag About 6 Week Timeline For T.J. Watt’s Return

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats has a unique perspective on the injury T.J. Watt suffered on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs against the Denver Broncos, Moats suffered a similar injury. The former player turned podcaster, joined the PM Team W/ Poni & Mueller Tuesday afternoon to discuss the timeline for Watt’s possible return to the field.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Keys to a Week 2 Win for the Saints

In week one, the New Orleans Saints were able to escape Atlanta with a win after being down by 16 points in the fourth quarter. It was an amazing comeback but New Orleans definitely does not want to be in that position again. How do they avoid falling behind against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Report: Ex-Bills WR Cole Beasley drawing heavy free-agent interest

Cole Beasley remains a free agent, but a new report suggests that it is not down to a lack of interest from NFL teams. Beasley is drawing “serious interest” from a number of teams, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Beasley has even been personally recruited by head coaches, and it is seen as a matter of time until he joins a team.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Bears, D’Andre Swift, Lions, Packers

Bears OC Luke Getsy was pleased with Teven Jenkins and Lucas Patrick rotating at right guard in Week 1 but wouldn’t say whether the trend will continue: “Fortunately, we don’t have to make that decision yet. We’ll keep going with whatever we feel is best each week, and we’ll take it 1 day at a time.” (Brad Biggs)
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

49ers HC Gives Update On George Kittle’s Injury Status

After losing in Week 1 to the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers are in need of a win on Sunday when they face the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. Coming out of this contest with a win is even more important when one considers that they will play the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams the following two weeks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes takes shot at PFF after Chiefs’ win

Patrick Mahomes once again played very well in his team’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night, but the Kansas City Chiefs star does not expect the folks at Pro Football Focus to see it that way. Mahomes went 24/35 for 235 yards, two touchdowns and no...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

LeSean McCoy: 'It's over' for Bill Belichick, Patriots without Tom Brady

Coming off a preseason during which their offense looked lackluster, at best, the New England Patriots opened the regular season with a 20-7 loss at the Miami Dolphins that did little to silence concerns previously voiced by fans and critics. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has famously earned six Super...
NFL
Yardbarker

Concerning Stats After Steelers Week 1 Victory Against the Bengals

There was no shortage of drama during the Pittsburgh Steelers wild Week 1 win against one of their division rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals. Missed field goals, blocked extra points, multiple forced turnovers and a long snapper injury all played into the organization sneaking away with a 23-20 victory. It was far from perfect, though. Pittsburgh’s offense looked bad the majority of the game and even with the five turnovers, the team managed to barely sneak by in the final minutes of overtime. Statistically, certain players didn’t really stand out, but there were some telling team numbers that should be cause for concern for head coach, Mike Tomlin .
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin’s Clear Refusal To Use Two Running Back System May Come Back to Bite Him In 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers had the injury bug hit them hard on Sunday afternoon in a 23-20 season-opening victory against the Cincinnati Bengals. The most important offensive and defensive players on the team did not finish the game. T.J. Watt is reportedly only going to miss 5-6 weeks with a pec injury and running back, Najee Harris could play as soon as this weekend against the New England Patriots. The defensive scheme will be fine with the talent that surrounds the unit, but if Harris’ injury is more serious than thought, head coach, Mike Tomlin may kick himself for not grabbing a formidable backup in the off-season.
PITTSBURGH, PA

