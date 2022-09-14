Read full article on original website
Ellis County Press
2022 Midlothian Heritage Day bans political and church vendors
MIDLOTHIAN – Midlothian’s Heritage Day took place this past weekend, and while the turnout was great and there were plenty of booths set up for vendor participation, one booth that was missing and one the Republican Party of Ellis County was hoping would be there. Their own booth.
Latino Leaders Making History in Mesquite
FORT WORTH, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — Daniel Aleman has called Mesquite home for decades. As pastor of Creek Crossing Harvest Church, Aleman holds steadfast his commitment to faith and religion. But he also holds a different service distinction in Mesquite. He is the 27th Mayor of the city, and the first Latino to be elected to the seat."I am very proud. I'm proud of my culture and my heritage," Aleman stated, regarding his historic status. Alemán was also the first elected minority member to the Mesquite City Council, representing District 6. He was first elected to the council in 2016. He credits...
fox4news.com
South Dallas church to celebrate 175th anniversary this weekend
DALLAS - Wheatland United Methodist Church will celebrate its 175th anniversary on Sunday. The South Dallas church, considered the oldest Methodist church west of the Trinity River, has seen many key moments in the history of Dallas. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. "I think the warmth here and the people are...
Rockfish Seafood Grill in Highland Village to close
Rockfish Seafood Grill in The Shops at Highland Village will serve its last meal on Monday. The restaurant is an original tenant in the shopping center at FM 407 and FM 2499, which opened in September 2007. Mall management said that a replacement eatery for the spot, located across the...
fox4news.com
Thousands pack Texas Live! for the 'longest line of sandwiches' charity event
ARLINGTON, Texas - Thousands traveled to Arlington Saturday morning to participate in the ‘Longest Line of Sandwiches’ at Texas Live!. Tango Charities, a Dallas hunger organization, is looking to break another Guinness World Record and feed 20,000 children. All sandwiches made will to food organizations across North Texas.
whiterocklakeweekly.com
Native Texan made Motown history
There was palpable energy in the air at last Wednesday night’s production of Broadway Dallas’ “Ain’t Too Proud.” Entering the Music Hall at Fair Park, Baby Boomers relived their cherished ’60s and ’70s as they rocked their own versions of the Temptations Walk across the parking lot and through the lobby. All generations joined in, anticipating the burst of excitement through the double doors, where Boomers full-out danced their hearts out down the aisles. With the trademark harmony and unique choreography, all you needed was a glimpse of the smart wardrobe to know you were in the right place.
Blue Mound police chief abruptly resigns, accuses city of 'defunding' his department; mayor defends call, says every department in city faces cuts
BLUE MOUND, Texas — The chief of police in the Fort Worth suburb of Blue Mound abruptly resigned from his post on Thursday after claiming city leaders wanted to defund his department. During a public hearing on the proposed Blue Mound city budget this week, former police chief Dusty...
Dallas Observer
Another DFW Drag Show Is Canceled For 'Safety' Reasons
Denton’s Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio canceled its weekly Thursday night Glitterbomb drag event, the latest cancellation following threats to another local drag performance over the weekend. Chad Withers, Rubber Gloves' general manager, described the move as a “precautionary cancellation out of concern for the safety of performers.” Withers did...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas’ Homeless, Vagrants Favor One-Stop Services Solution
Logan Cline sleeps nightly under an Interstate 635 bridge, where The Dallas Express visited him on Monday and asked him to recall how he ended up homeless in Dallas. His story involves many elements of a country song – a woman, Budweiser, and youthful pride. Heading into his eighth...
fox4news.com
Northwest ISD superintendent dies unexpectedly, district names temporary replacement
FORT WORTH, Texas - A suburban Fort Worth school district has named a new acting superintendent after the sudden death of its former leader. Northwest ISD said Superintendent Dr. David Hicks passed away last week after a medical emergency. School board trustees this week chose Dr. Michael Griffin as his temporary replacement.
Man suspected of bringing a gun to Frisco Centennial High School
Frisco police have a man locked up after he was suspected of bringing a gun to Centennial High School this week. Detectives have identified Craig Adams as a former Centennial student.
Public Market building in Fort Worth could see new life
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A near-century-old building in southwest downtown Fort Worth—could see new life. The old Public Market building at 14th and Henderson Street was built in 1930 but now, it's a shell of its former self. It was once a bustling market serving as a major attraction for people across the region. "It was really kind of the precursor to the mall, because everybody had their own stations within it," said Jerre Tracy, Executive Director of Historic Fort Worth Inc. But today, the Spanish Colonial Revival-style architecture had boarded-up windows, graffiti, and decades of decay. "It looks unloved," added Tracy, "We all...
Report: This North Texas restaurant serves up the best paella in Texas
One of the best ways to get a look inside and celebrate someone else's culture is through food. No matter what culture you're looking into and trying to get a better understanding of, one of the easiest and best ways to gain insight is through its cuisine.
CW33 NewsFix
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
Motorheads, classic car fans have a new spot for delicious burgers and beer
If you're a gearhead in the metroplex and love classic cars - especially a fan of Fords, we've found your new favorite hangout.
fwtx.com
A Different Kind of ’Cue
Four years ago, when I first visited Smoke’N Ash BBQ for this magazine, I found an old-fashioned barbecue joint doing a formidable job of making old-fashioned barbecue. I’d go back a couple more times whenever I was in the south Arlington area and had a hankering for lean brisket soaked in sauce or huge baked potatoes topped with sausage with a snap.
Burleson elementary teacher resigns after 'unacceptable' comment to student
BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An elementary school teacher in Burleson has resigned after school officials opened an investigation into something the teacher said to a student.In a letter sent to parents of students in the teacher's classroom, Principal Lauri Allen wrote that the teacher at Clinkscale Elementary said "something unacceptable" to a child.Allen wrote that she learned about the incident September 9, immediately removed the teacher from the classroom and notified the child's parents. The letter also says the school filed a report with state Child Protective Services.A spokesperson for Burleson police confirmed an officer took a report Thursday regarding the incident.Burleson ISD didn't immediately reply to questions about how administrators were made aware of what happened.Last year, the district agreed to place cameras in classrooms that had students with communication difficulties after two teachers were arrested and accused of abusing some special education students.
dallasexpress.com
$43 Million University Park Mansion Hits Market
A University Park mansion is hitting the market at $43 million. The 23,688-square-foot home occupies 6915 Baltimore Drive in the Volk Estates Neighborhood and is the most expensive listing in North Texas. The home was custom-made and designed by Richard Drummond Davis for Christy Thompson, daughter of the late oil...
starlocalmedia.com
Townhome development could be coming near McKinney's Towne Lake Recreation Area
A townhomes development could soon be coming to a roughly 6-acre spot in McKinney. On Tuesday, McKinney’s planning and zoning commission recommended approval for an item that would allow for townhomes on land just north of Wilson Creek Parkway and east of McKinney High School.
Abbott accuses O'Rourke of supporting efforts to defund police, O'Rourke pushes back
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - After the Fort Worth and Austin Police Associations endorsed Gov. Greg Abbott for a third term, Abbott accused his Democratic opponent Beto O'Rourke of supporting efforts to defund the police."Beto's approach to defund the police is an extraordinarily dangerous approach, a deadly approach," Abbott said.Abbott's remarks in Fort Worth on Wednesday referred to comments O'Rourke made about defunding the police during the "Looking Ahead to Beto Days" podcast in June of 2020, after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer."I really love that Black Lives Matters and other protesters have put this front...
