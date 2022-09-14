ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ovilla, TX

Ellis County Press

2022 Midlothian Heritage Day bans political and church vendors

MIDLOTHIAN – Midlothian’s Heritage Day took place this past weekend, and while the turnout was great and there were plenty of booths set up for vendor participation, one booth that was missing and one the Republican Party of Ellis County was hoping would be there. Their own booth.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
CBS DFW

Latino Leaders Making History in Mesquite

FORT WORTH, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — Daniel Aleman has called Mesquite home for decades. As pastor of Creek Crossing Harvest Church, Aleman holds steadfast his commitment to faith and religion.  But he also holds a different service distinction in Mesquite. He is the 27th Mayor of the city, and the first Latino to be elected to the seat."I am very proud. I'm proud of my culture and my heritage," Aleman stated, regarding his historic status. Alemán was also the first elected minority member to the Mesquite City Council, representing District 6. He was first elected to the council in 2016. He credits...
MESQUITE, TX
fox4news.com

South Dallas church to celebrate 175th anniversary this weekend

DALLAS - Wheatland United Methodist Church will celebrate its 175th anniversary on Sunday. The South Dallas church, considered the oldest Methodist church west of the Trinity River, has seen many key moments in the history of Dallas. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. "I think the warmth here and the people are...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Thousands pack Texas Live! for the 'longest line of sandwiches' charity event

ARLINGTON, Texas - Thousands traveled to Arlington Saturday morning to participate in the ‘Longest Line of Sandwiches’ at Texas Live!. Tango Charities, a Dallas hunger organization, is looking to break another Guinness World Record and feed 20,000 children. All sandwiches made will to food organizations across North Texas.
ARLINGTON, TX
whiterocklakeweekly.com

Native Texan made Motown history

There was palpable energy in the air at last Wednesday night’s production of Broadway Dallas’ “Ain’t Too Proud.” Entering the Music Hall at Fair Park, Baby Boomers relived their cherished ’60s and ’70s as they rocked their own versions of the Temptations Walk across the parking lot and through the lobby. All generations joined in, anticipating the burst of excitement through the double doors, where Boomers full-out danced their hearts out down the aisles. With the trademark harmony and unique choreography, all you needed was a glimpse of the smart wardrobe to know you were in the right place.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Another DFW Drag Show Is Canceled For 'Safety' Reasons

Denton’s Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio canceled its weekly Thursday night Glitterbomb drag event, the latest cancellation following threats to another local drag performance over the weekend. Chad Withers, Rubber Gloves' general manager, described the move as a “precautionary cancellation out of concern for the safety of performers.” Withers did...
DENTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas’ Homeless, Vagrants Favor One-Stop Services Solution

Logan Cline sleeps nightly under an Interstate 635 bridge, where The Dallas Express visited him on Monday and asked him to recall how he ended up homeless in Dallas. His story involves many elements of a country song – a woman, Budweiser, and youthful pride. Heading into his eighth...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Public Market building in Fort Worth could see new life

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A near-century-old building in southwest downtown Fort Worth—could see new life. The old Public Market building at 14th and Henderson Street was built in 1930 but now, it's a shell of its former self. It was once a bustling market serving as a major attraction for people across the region. "It was really kind of the precursor to the mall, because everybody had their own stations within it," said Jerre Tracy, Executive Director of Historic Fort Worth Inc. But today, the Spanish Colonial Revival-style architecture had boarded-up windows, graffiti, and decades of decay. "It looks unloved," added Tracy, "We all...
FORT WORTH, TX
A Different Kind of ’Cue

Four years ago, when I first visited Smoke’N Ash BBQ for this magazine, I found an old-fashioned barbecue joint doing a formidable job of making old-fashioned barbecue. I’d go back a couple more times whenever I was in the south Arlington area and had a hankering for lean brisket soaked in sauce or huge baked potatoes topped with sausage with a snap.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Burleson elementary teacher resigns after 'unacceptable' comment to student

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An elementary school teacher in Burleson has resigned after school officials opened an investigation into something the teacher said to a student.In a letter sent to parents of students in the teacher's classroom, Principal Lauri Allen wrote that the teacher at Clinkscale Elementary said "something unacceptable" to a child.Allen wrote that she learned about the incident September 9, immediately removed the teacher from the classroom and notified the child's parents. The letter also says the school filed a report with state Child Protective Services.A spokesperson for Burleson police confirmed an officer took a report Thursday regarding the incident.Burleson ISD didn't immediately reply to questions about how administrators were made aware of what happened.Last year, the district agreed to place cameras in classrooms that had students with communication difficulties after two teachers were arrested and accused of abusing some special education students.
BURLESON, TX
dallasexpress.com

$43 Million University Park Mansion Hits Market

A University Park mansion is hitting the market at $43 million. The 23,688-square-foot home occupies 6915 Baltimore Drive in the Volk Estates Neighborhood and is the most expensive listing in North Texas. The home was custom-made and designed by Richard Drummond Davis for Christy Thompson, daughter of the late oil...
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
CBS DFW

Abbott accuses O'Rourke of supporting efforts to defund police, O'Rourke pushes back

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - After the Fort Worth and Austin Police Associations endorsed Gov. Greg Abbott for a third term, Abbott accused his Democratic opponent Beto O'Rourke of supporting efforts to defund the police."Beto's approach to defund the police is an extraordinarily dangerous approach, a deadly approach," Abbott said.Abbott's remarks in Fort Worth on Wednesday referred to comments O'Rourke made about defunding the police during the "Looking Ahead to Beto Days" podcast in June of 2020, after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer."I really love that Black Lives Matters and other protesters have put this front...
TEXAS STATE

