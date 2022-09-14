Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goduke.com
Duke Beats Carolina, 5-2, to Open Fall Season
CHAPEL HILL – The Duke softball team opened its fall exhibition schedule with a 5-2 victory over North Carolina on Friday night in Chapel Hill. Freshman Cassidy Curd was the winning pitcher and classmate Kairi Rodriguez was 3-for-3 at the plate. GAME NOTES. Curd gave the Blue Devils three...
goduke.com
Duke Remains Undefeated, Beats NC A&T, 49-20
DURHAM – Duke rolled up 420 yards of offense and sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard accounted for four touchdowns in a 49-20 victory over North Carolina A&T at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday night. Leonard, who gave way to backup Henry Belin IV for the game's final...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Solid on Opening Day of Duke Bonk Invitational
CARY, N.C. – Fall action officially got underway for the Blue Devils on Friday with the opening day of play at the Duke James Bonk Invitational. Members of the Duke squad combined for five victories – three in doubles and two in singles – to kick off the three-day tournament in strong fashion.
goduke.com
Women’s Tennis Kicks Off Fall Action Friday
DURHAM – The Duke women's tennis team took the courts on Friday for the first time this fall as all nine Blue Devils saw action in the Debbie Southern Fall Classic and the Milwaukee Tennis Classic. The Blue Devils will resume action on Saturday. Debbie Southern Fall Classic (Furman,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
goduke.com
Blue Devils Take Second at Virginia Invitational
EARLYSVILLE, Va. – The Duke men's and women's cross country teams each posted second-place finishes at the Virginia Invitational Friday morning at Panorama Farms course. The Blue Devil men ended the 6K race with 39 points, while the women finished with 34 points on the 5K course. The Blue...
goduke.com
Men’s Tennis Hosts Duke Bonk Invitational This Weekend
DURHAM – Members of the Duke men's tennis team will get their first taste of competition for the fall season when the program hosts its annual Duke James Bonk Invitational in Cary, N.C. The event kicks off Friday morning and continues through Sunday at the Cary Tennis Park. Four...
goduke.com
No. 5 Duke Battles to 1-1 Tie Against North Carolina
DURHAM – A scrappy 90 minutes of play between fifth-ranked Duke (4-0-1, 1-0-1) and rival North Carolina (3-2-1, 0-1-1) ended with the teams tied at one, in front of 3,155 fans on Friday night. Amir Daley scored his first goal of the year, and seven Blue Devils played the full 90 minutes to help Duke remain undefeated in the 2022 season.
goduke.com
Blue Devils to Open 2022 Fall This Weekend with Split Squad
DURHAM – The Duke women's tennis program will open the 2022 fall campaign this weekend at both the Debbie Southern Fall Classic in Furman, S.C., and at the Milwaukee Tennis Classic in Milwaukee, Wisc. Both events will be held from Sept. 16-18. The Blue Devils will feature six singles players and three doubles teams competing at the Mickel Tennis Center in Greenville, S.C., for the Debbie Southern Fall Classic. In singles action, Cameron Morra, Chloe Beck, Iuliia Bryzgalova, Brianna Shvets, Katie Codd and Karolina Berankova will take the courts. In doubles play, Morra/Beck, Berankova/Bryzgalova and Jackson/Shvets will team together this weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
goduke.com
Graham’s Late Goal Pushes No. 3 Duke Past Syracuse, 1-0, in ACC Opener
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Junior Maggie Graham headed in the game-winner in the 89th minute to send the third-ranked Duke women's soccer team to a 1-0 victory on the road in the ACC opener over Syracuse at SU Soccer Stadium in Syracuse, N.Y. A native of Atlanta, Ga., Graham scored...
goduke.com
Duke Defeats Winthrop for Eighth Straight
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team collected its eighth straight win with a 3-1 (25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 25-21) victory over Winthrop Thursday evening in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Rachel Richardson combined for 26 kills as Fleming tallied 12 for a .290 hitting percentage. Graduate setter Devon Chang dished 42 assists...
goduke.com
No. 5 Duke Hosts North Carolina in ACC Home Opener
DURHAM – Fresh off a 2-1 come-from-behind victory at then-No. 10 Louisville last Saturday, fifth-ranked Duke (4-0-0, 1-0-0) welcomes rival North Carolina (3-2-0, 0-1-0) to Koskinen Stadium for the Blue Devils' ACC home-opener on Friday evening. First touch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with the match streaming live on ACC Network Extra.
willmarradio.com
Minnesota Gopher Football Hosting Colorado Buffaloes
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Golden Gopher football team plays Colorado this afternoon (Saturday 2:30 p-m) at Huntington Bank Stadium in their final non-conference game. Minnesota rolled over New Mexico State and Western Illinois in the first two home contests. The Gophers lead the nation in total offense at 582 yards per game and in total defense by allowing 142-and-a-half yards. Mo Ibrahim and the Minnesota running game ranks second in the nation with 302 yards on the ground. The Buffaloes lost their season opener at Air Force 41-10 and fell to T-C-U 38-13 at home last week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
willmarradio.com
Gopher Volleyball Upset at Home
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The sixth-ranked Golden Gopher volleyball team was upset by number-22 Pepperdine last night at Maturi Pavilion 3-1. Minnesota took the opening set 28-26 before dropping three straight sets by counts of 25-20, 25-18, and 25-22. The Gophers drop to 4-3 on the season and have a rare two-game home losing streak. Pepperdine improved to 8-2.
Northeast Guilford WR Barry Tate commits to Campbell
McLeansville, N.C. — Northeast Guilford High School wide receiver Barry Tate announced his commitment to Campbell University on Thursday evening. He announced his commitment on social media. Tate is a three-star wide receiver and the No. 35 player in North Carolina's Class of 2023, according to 247Sports.com. Standing at...
Statesville Record & Landmark
'Disappear the women closest to you': Threat to judge means former Greensboro coach will serve extra time
GREENSBORO — A former Northern Guilford High School basketball coach and Greensboro businessman will serve an extra year and three months in prison after pleading guilty to mailing a threatening letter to a judge while behind bars, federal officials said this week. Stan Kowalewski was previously convicted on 22...
Minnesota And Illinois Stores Included In Latest Closing Announcement
I remember very clearly when I heard the news that Shopko was closing in Rochester, Minnesota, and it hit our family in a way that was unique because I had family members who worked in one of the stores. It was heartbreaking though to see places we shopped at a lot sell off everything and turn the lights off for the final time. Unfortunately, this experience is happening again for 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores throughout our country, including stores in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.
chapelboro.com
UNC Business School Dean Announces Resignation, Effective Monday
Doug Shackelford, the dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC, announced Friday he is resigning from the role. Shackelford made the announcement over a brief Zoom message shared to the school, saying he will step down effective Monday. The dean and UNC alumnus described that he was on vacation with his family and is stepping away “after much reflection.”
klfdradio.com
MN Broadcasting Hall of Fame Inductees
The Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame ceremony will take place tomorrow. The Pavek Museum of Broadcasting has announced that 5 more inductees will be added to the Hall of Fame this year – including farm broadcaster Lynn Ketelsen. Ketelsen is a familiar voice on farm reports on numerous radio...
american-rails.com
Minneapolis, Northfield & Southern Railway: "The Dan Patch Line"
The Minneapolis, Northfield and Southern Railway was the brainchild of successful livestock feed and mail/order businessman, Colonel Marion Wills Savage. He envisioned an electrified interurban connecting the Twin Cities and Dubuque, Iowa with through service into Chicago and other Midwestern points. Like so many traction schemes this one fell far...
Comments / 0