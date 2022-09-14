Read full article on original website
Eminem in His Own Words – His Place in Hip-Hop, Battle With Addiction and Praising J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar
Eminem celebrates XXL's 25th anniversary with a look back at his illustrious career, which the magazine has carefully documented the entirety of. In his own words, Em shares insight on what he's learned, how he stays motivated and why being a true lyricist has always been essential to who he is as a person.
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
Video Appears to Show Blueface Fighting Chrisean Rock’s Dad
Blueface may have backed out of his sanctioned boxing match with Swaggy P, but he was recently seen throwing hands with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock's father. Last night (Sept. 16), video surfaced of Blueface appearing to beat up Rock's dad online. In the clip, a large group of people can been seen making a commotion. One man is quickly knocked to the ground. The person filming the melee commentates the snippet announcing, "Oh shit, Blueface just knocked his ass out. Blueface just ran down on him. Shit, he just knocked his ass out. Oh, shit."
Kodak Black Trends on Twitter After Reacting to PnB Rock’s Death, Appears to Blame Rock’s Girlfriend
Kodak Black is trending on Twitter after making a controversial statement regarding PnB Rock's death. Earlier tonight (Sept. 12), Kodak Black posted to his Instagram Stories his reaction to PnB Rock's passing. The Philadelphia rapper died earlier today after being shot in Los Angeles during a robbery. Kodak posted a...
Soulja Boy Calls YouTuber Charleston White ‘Cheddar Bob’ After White Shoots Himself
The beef between Soulja Boy and Charleston White has been ignited once again with Big Draco referring to White as "Cheddar Bob" after the YouTuber accidentally shot himself. On Friday (Sept. 16), Soulja Boy hit up his infamous Instagram account with an IG Live video clowning Charleston White regarding a recent incident at a gentleman's club in Dallas in which White reportedly suffered a gunshot wound by his own hands. With an act of extreme pettiness, the Atlanta rapper repeatedly called White "Cheddar Bob" in reference to Evan Jones' character in Eminem's 2002 film, 8 Mile, who also shot himself in a similar fashion.
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Kanye West Already Wants to Move on From Gap Deal, Calls Gap and Adidas His ‘New Baby Mamas’ – Report
After a number of rants and call-outs aimed directly at Gap and Adidas, Kanye West is ready to move on from working with his corporate partners when the deals expire, comparing them to "baby mamas." In an interview with Bloomberg that was published on Monday (Sept. 12), Kanye West made...
Eminem Earns First No. 1 Song on Billboard Hot Christian Songs Chart
Eminem is back on top of a Billboard chart. However, this time the rap god has earned his first ever No. 1 song on the Hot Christian Songs chart. Last week, Billboard announced its updated chart rankings. DJ Khaled's "Use This Gospel (Remix)" featuring Em and Kanye West has peaked at the top spot on the Hot Christian Songs chart, giving Eminem his first hit on the non-secular list. The irony of Shady appearing on a Christian songs list was not lost on people who commented on the revelation on Twitter.
Freddie Gibbs Reacts to YouTuber Charleston White Reportedly Shooting Himself
Reports of YouTuber Charleston White shooting himself are making rounds on the internet and Freddie Gibbs is reacting to the incident. Early Friday morning (Sept. 16), reports began to surface that controversial YouTuber Charleston White suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound while partying at a strip club in Dallas. Freddie Gibbs responded to the news on Twitter, appearing to revel in the fact that White had injured himself in such a strange way.
Podcasters Offer $100,000 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest of Tupac Shakur’s Killer
Tupac Shakur's September 1996 murder remains unsolved, but a pair of podcasters are offering $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of his killer. On the latest episode of The Problem Solver podcast, which aired last Sunday (Sept. 11), host David Kohlmeier announced that he was offering $50,000 for information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of Tupac Shakur's killer. Subsequently, David's reward was matched by Jon Orlando of Action Junkeez podcast for a total of $100,000 for Tupac's murderer.
Kanye West Accuses Gap of Taking His Shirt Design to Sell for $20 and Pricing the Actual Yeezy Items at $200
Kanye West is terminating his relationship with Gap. In a new interview, the rapper and fashion designer accused the clothing retailer of taking his shirt designs to sell for $20 and pricing the actual Yeezy items at $200. According to a CNBC report, published on Thursday (Sept. 15), Kanye West...
YK Osiris Denies Posting That God Should Have Taken Him Instead of PnB Rock
YK Osiris is denying putting up a strange Instagram post in mourning of the tragic death of PnB Rock where he wished he could take the late rap-crooner's place. On Tuesday (Sept. 13), TheShadeRoom spoke with the Florida rhymer about the viral post. He tells the blog he did not make the post and added someone "looking for clout" gained access to his page and put up the comment.
Rick Ross Reacts to Turk Calling Him Out in Drink Champs Interview
Rick Ross is clapping back at Turk after the former Cash Money Hot Boy called out Rozay during a recent episode of the Drink Champs podcast. On Tuesday (Sept. 13), Rick Ross was enjoying a morning jog when he decided to address his name being brought up by Turk on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's famed hip-hop talk show. Turk claims Ross never reached out to him since being home from jail despite Ross rapping about Turk on a 2017 song.
Lil Durk Breaks Silence Following India Royale Breakup Rumors, She Responds
Lil Durk has broken his silence following rumors that he and India Royale, his longtime girlfriend, who is now his fiancée, have called it quits. On Monday (Sept. 12), Lil Durk shared a photo and message on his Instagram Story, which may address the speculation that his relationship with Royale is over. The Chicago rapper shared a selfie photo along with the message, "That [cat emoji] mines 4ever welcome to death row b*%ch."
Kanye West’s New Private School Makes Parents of Students Sign NDAs – Report
Kanye West recently fulfilled his dream to launch a new school in his mother's name, Donda Academy, but the place of learning reportedly has some peculiar rules on what can be revealed about it. On Thursday (Sept. 15), Rolling Stone published an in-depth look into the upstart school, Donda Academy,...
