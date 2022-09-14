Blueface may have backed out of his sanctioned boxing match with Swaggy P, but he was recently seen throwing hands with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock's father. Last night (Sept. 16), video surfaced of Blueface appearing to beat up Rock's dad online. In the clip, a large group of people can been seen making a commotion. One man is quickly knocked to the ground. The person filming the melee commentates the snippet announcing, "Oh shit, Blueface just knocked his ass out. Blueface just ran down on him. Shit, he just knocked his ass out. Oh, shit."

