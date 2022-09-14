Read full article on original website
New assistant superintendent for Baldwin County Public Schools
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Board of Education announced the hiring of Joe Sharp to be the assistant superintendent for Baldwin County Public Schools. Joe Sharp has spent the last 30 years in education and the last 17 in an administrative role. Most recently, Sharp was the principal at Robertsdale High School […]
Five Alabama schools honored with 2022 National Blue Ribbon award
Five Alabama schools are among the 297 nationwide winners of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon for their exemplary performance on state assessments. The Blue Ribbon award is the highest national honor given by the U.S. Department of Education to a school. The winners, announced today by the U.S. Department of...
Alabama 2021-22 public school test scores are in
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — More Alabama public school students have reached the proficiency level on this year's state test, compared to last. State education leaders have said this is promising news, but there's still more work to do. Alabama State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Eric Mackey, said he's impressed...
Strickland Youth Center staff to receive mental health training
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Frequent youth violence has local officials wondering what makes these kids act this way. Thanks to funding from the Mobile County Commission, the Strickland Youth Center has a plan to find that out. They're bringing in mental health professionals to help train the staff. Dr....
Citizens react to Satsuma’s homecoming curfew
SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — Satsuma mayor Mark Barlow signed an ordinance placing a curfew for high school students. The ordinance is only in place for homecoming week, and students are not allowed to be out past midnight. Barlow said the ordinance was created to ensure students’ safety. “We feel like whatever they’re doing, we don’t […]
MCSO notified about vapes possibly laced with fentanyl inside a Mobile County school
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is looking at the possibility of vapes laced with fentanyl inside Mary G. Montgomery High School in Semmes. Adrianna Taylor, the 15-year-old girl who died after taking pills laced with fentanyl a couple weeks ago, went to Mary G. Montgomery.
Daphne residents gather for 2nd annual Community Spirit Day
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — People in Daphne came together today to build unity and pride. About 500 residents gathered at Lott Park in celebration of the 2nd annual Community Spirit Day. "I started last year in an effort to bring neighborhoods together and Daphemont and old town Daphne together....
Escambia County’s newest public library officially open
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The first public library in Escambia County’s District 1, Bellview Library, is officially open as of Friday, Sept. 16. The 12,500 square foot library located on Mobile Highway has state of the art technology, a meeting room and plenty of books. County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh was there to celebrate the […]
Swim school set to build new facility 2 years after destroyed by Hurricane Sally
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s an empty field now on American Way in Daphne -- but in a few months -- “Haley’s Little Fish” Swim School is set to take shape. “To see this and see... I get so emotional... Seeing what’s to come -- is so exciting for me,” said Haley Craig, owner of Haley’s Little Fish.
Lawsuit filed by former George Co. superintendent advances, claims board discriminated against her
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A federal lawsuit filed against the George County School District is moving forward after a motion to dismiss was denied Thursday, Sept. 15. The lawsuit, filed by Pam Touchard, alleges the district’s board of education discriminated against her by denying her any employment opportunity after her term as superintendent ended. […]
Auburn board approves Gulf research facility in Orange Beach
Building will be on city property near current dog park location. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A plan long in the making gets the OK from the Auburn University’s Board of Trustees meaning a new Gulf research center is coming to Orange Beach on property near the new Coastal Resources building.
Mobile’s LGBTQ liaisons: No ‘religious liberty’ ordinance coming as focus turns to boosting visibility
Mobile’s two LGBTQ+ liaisons say they received assurance from Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office that there are no plans to press ahead with a “religious liberty” ordinance pitched last month by a group of Mobile Baptist Church leaders. Natalie Fox and Michael Tyner, during an LGBTQ...
Moss Point school board places superintendent on leave
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shake ups are happening in the administration of one school district in Jackson County. Moss Point School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously at the Sept. 13 board meeting to put Superintendent Dr. Shannon Vincent on administrative leave with pay until further notice. “We know...
Fairhope community helps couple overcome life challenges by building them a house!
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — There's a new house going up on Morphey Street in Fairhope. It's on the same lot where a house once stood that Johnny Stewart called home... the only home he ever knew. Watching it come together, says Johnny, is "Mind blowing!" Crystal, Johnny's wife of...
Medevac Alabama certificate of need application pending approval
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Next week, the Mobile City Council will be considering the application of Medevac Alabama to bring their emergency services to Mobile. During the height of the COVID 19 pandemic, the health care system became overwhelmed, including EMS workers. The owner of Medevac Alabama says the company just wants to do what it can to help and the help is needed. According to a study by AAA, about one third of emergency medical service workers left the field back in 2020.
Lawsuit: COVID vaccine mandate violated employees’ religious rights
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Former employees of a retirement community filed a lawsuit claiming their religious freedoms were violated. The former Westminster Village employees say initially the company accepted their religious exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine, but about a month later the decision changed and they were fired. Katherine Howerin and Tina Wolfe said […]
Baptist Hospital responds to Pensacola councilwoman allegations
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After Pensacola councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness, one out of three hospitals WKRG News 5 reached out to has responded. Brahier told WKRG News 5 she has been taking care of her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke, is non-verbal, can’t move half of her body, […]
Alabama girl who died of fentanyl overdose told parents vapes laced with drug were in her school
The 15-year-old Alabama girl who died of a fentanyl overdose late last month reportedly told her parents that vapes laced with the drug were passed around her high school. Adrianna Taylor died just shy of her 16th birthday after she was found unresponsive in her Semmes home Aug. 31. Capt....
Missing, endangered 38-year-old: Escambia Co. Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Alonzo Anthony Wright, 38, was last seen at around 6:20 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 on the 2700-block of N. Q St., according […]
Shrimp Fest offering bikes, valet service for festival-goers
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– For the first time in the history of the National Shrimp Festival, organizers are offering free bikes and valet service to help people get to the festival. With the construction near the festival site, they’re asking people to park at Gulf State Park. Donated bikes will be there for people to […]
