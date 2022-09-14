ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

New assistant superintendent for Baldwin County Public Schools

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Board of Education announced the hiring of Joe Sharp to be the assistant superintendent for Baldwin County Public Schools. Joe Sharp has spent the last 30 years in education and the last 17 in an administrative role. Most recently, Sharp was the principal at Robertsdale High School […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Alabama 2021-22 public school test scores are in

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — More Alabama public school students have reached the proficiency level on this year's state test, compared to last. State education leaders have said this is promising news, but there's still more work to do. Alabama State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Eric Mackey, said he's impressed...
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Strickland Youth Center staff to receive mental health training

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Frequent youth violence has local officials wondering what makes these kids act this way. Thanks to funding from the Mobile County Commission, the Strickland Youth Center has a plan to find that out. They're bringing in mental health professionals to help train the staff. Dr....
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Citizens react to Satsuma’s homecoming curfew

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — Satsuma mayor Mark Barlow signed an ordinance placing a curfew for high school students. The ordinance is only in place for homecoming week, and students are not allowed to be out past midnight. Barlow said the ordinance was created to ensure students’ safety. “We feel like whatever they’re doing, we don’t […]
SATSUMA, AL
utv44.com

Daphne residents gather for 2nd annual Community Spirit Day

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — People in Daphne came together today to build unity and pride. About 500 residents gathered at Lott Park in celebration of the 2nd annual Community Spirit Day. "I started last year in an effort to bring neighborhoods together and Daphemont and old town Daphne together....
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia County’s newest public library officially open

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The first public library in Escambia County’s District 1, Bellview Library, is officially open as of Friday, Sept. 16. The 12,500 square foot library located on Mobile Highway has state of the art technology, a meeting room and plenty of books. County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh was there to celebrate the […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
OBA

Auburn board approves Gulf research facility in Orange Beach

Building will be on city property near current dog park location. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A plan long in the making gets the OK from the Auburn University’s Board of Trustees meaning a new Gulf research center is coming to Orange Beach on property near the new Coastal Resources building.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WLOX

Moss Point school board places superintendent on leave

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shake ups are happening in the administration of one school district in Jackson County. Moss Point School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously at the Sept. 13 board meeting to put Superintendent Dr. Shannon Vincent on administrative leave with pay until further notice. “We know...
MOSS POINT, MS
WPMI

Medevac Alabama certificate of need application pending approval

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Next week, the Mobile City Council will be considering the application of Medevac Alabama to bring their emergency services to Mobile. During the height of the COVID 19 pandemic, the health care system became overwhelmed, including EMS workers. The owner of Medevac Alabama says the company just wants to do what it can to help and the help is needed. According to a study by AAA, about one third of emergency medical service workers left the field back in 2020.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Lawsuit: COVID vaccine mandate violated employees’ religious rights

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Former employees of a retirement community filed a lawsuit claiming their religious freedoms were violated. The former Westminster Village employees say initially the company accepted their religious exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine, but about a month later the decision changed and they were fired. Katherine Howerin and Tina Wolfe said […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
WKRG News 5

Baptist Hospital responds to Pensacola councilwoman allegations

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After Pensacola councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness, one out of three hospitals WKRG News 5 reached out to has responded. Brahier told WKRG News 5 she has been taking care of her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke, is non-verbal, can’t move half of her body, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing, endangered 38-year-old: Escambia Co. Deputies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Alonzo Anthony Wright, 38, was last seen at around 6:20 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 on the 2700-block of N. Q St., according […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Shrimp Fest offering bikes, valet service for festival-goers

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– For the first time in the history of the National Shrimp Festival, organizers are offering free bikes and valet service to help people get to the festival. With the construction near the festival site, they’re asking people to park at Gulf State Park. Donated bikes will be there for people to […]
GULF SHORES, AL

