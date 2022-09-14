Read full article on original website
Kodak Black Trends on Twitter After Reacting to PnB Rock’s Death, Appears to Blame Rock’s Girlfriend
Kodak Black is trending on Twitter after making a controversial statement regarding PnB Rock's death. Earlier tonight (Sept. 12), Kodak Black posted to his Instagram Stories his reaction to PnB Rock's passing. The Philadelphia rapper died earlier today after being shot in Los Angeles during a robbery. Kodak posted a...
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
Just 14 Tweets, Memes, And Reactions About Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Reportedly Dating
Mercury really is in retrograde.
Video Appears to Show Blueface Fighting Chrisean Rock’s Dad
Blueface may have backed out of his sanctioned boxing match with Swaggy P, but he was recently seen throwing hands with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock's father. Last night (Sept. 16), video surfaced of Blueface appearing to beat up Rock's dad online. In the clip, a large group of people can been seen making a commotion. One man is quickly knocked to the ground. The person filming the melee commentates the snippet announcing, "Oh shit, Blueface just knocked his ass out. Blueface just ran down on him. Shit, he just knocked his ass out. Oh, shit."
Soulja Boy Calls YouTuber Charleston White ‘Cheddar Bob’ After White Shoots Himself
The beef between Soulja Boy and Charleston White has been ignited once again with Big Draco referring to White as "Cheddar Bob" after the YouTuber accidentally shot himself. On Friday (Sept. 16), Soulja Boy hit up his infamous Instagram account with an IG Live video clowning Charleston White regarding a recent incident at a gentleman's club in Dallas in which White reportedly suffered a gunshot wound by his own hands. With an act of extreme pettiness, the Atlanta rapper repeatedly called White "Cheddar Bob" in reference to Evan Jones' character in Eminem's 2002 film, 8 Mile, who also shot himself in a similar fashion.
Lil Tjay Drops ‘Faceshot’ Freestyle Over 50 Cent’s ‘Many Men’ (Wish Death)’ After Surviving Shooting
After teasing a possible collab with 50 Cent earlier this week, Lil Tjay has released his version of Fif's classic track "Many Men (Wish Death)" in the form of the new track "Faceshot (Many Men Freestyle)." Lil Tjay debuted the track on Saturday (Sept. 17), after announcing the release on...
Matt Smith Was Told That The Queen Used To "Watch 'The Crown' On A Projector On A Sunday Night"
"He walked up to me and went, ‘Granddad.’”
Kanye West Already Wants to Move on From Gap Deal, Calls Gap and Adidas His ‘New Baby Mamas’ – Report
After a number of rants and call-outs aimed directly at Gap and Adidas, Kanye West is ready to move on from working with his corporate partners when the deals expire, comparing them to "baby mamas." In an interview with Bloomberg that was published on Monday (Sept. 12), Kanye West made...
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Police Say Instagram Post of PnB Rock’s Location May Have Led to His Killing – Report
Police in Los Angeles are reportedly investigating if an Instagram post sharing PnB Rock's location may have led to his killing. On Tuesday (Sept. 13), the Los Angeles Times spoke with Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, who said the shooting incident occurred shortly after the rapper's location was tagged in a post on Instagram. As part of the murder investigation, the LAPD is reportedly looking into whether or not the social media post, which showed the location of Roscoe's House of Chicken ’N Waffles, where PnB Rock's death occurred, played a role in him being located and ultimately shot and killed.
Kanye West Accuses Gap of Taking His Shirt Design to Sell for $20 and Pricing the Actual Yeezy Items at $200
Kanye West is terminating his relationship with Gap. In a new interview, the rapper and fashion designer accused the clothing retailer of taking his shirt designs to sell for $20 and pricing the actual Yeezy items at $200. According to a CNBC report, published on Thursday (Sept. 15), Kanye West...
Exclusive – Eminem Writes His Own Cover Story for XXL Magazine’s 25th Anniversary Issue
It’s only right that for XXL’s milestone birthday, a self-proclaimed "Rap God" joins the celebration. The 25th anniversary of XXL features Eminem taking a look back at his momentous career. For the magazine's fall issue, which marks his ninth cover with XXL, Em’s cover story is in his own words. He shares the ups and downs of his journey, how meeting his rap heroes impacted him, his battle with addiction, the role he plays in today’s hip-hop, looking to the younger generation for inspiration and more.
Eminem in His Own Words – His Place in Hip-Hop, Battle With Addiction and Praising J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar
Eminem celebrates XXL's 25th anniversary with a look back at his illustrious career, which the magazine has carefully documented the entirety of. In his own words, Em shares insight on what he's learned, how he stays motivated and why being a true lyricist has always been essential to who he is as a person.
Cardi B Pleads Guilty to Assault and Reckless Endangerment in Bottle-Throwing Case
Cardi B pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges today related to a bottle-throwing incident at a strip club in August of 2018. According to a New York Post report, published on Thursday (Sept. 15), Cardi B pleaded guilty to assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree in Queens Superior Court in Queens, N.Y. Queens Supreme Court Justice Michelle Johnson also sentenced Bardi to 15 days of community service. If the Bronx, N.Y. rapper doesn't complete her service, she would have to serve 15 days in jail. The 2019 Grammy Award-winning artist was also placed on a three-year order of protection for the two victims.
Podcasters Offer $100,000 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest of Tupac Shakur’s Killer
Tupac Shakur's September 1996 murder remains unsolved, but a pair of podcasters are offering $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of his killer. On the latest episode of The Problem Solver podcast, which aired last Sunday (Sept. 11), host David Kohlmeier announced that he was offering $50,000 for information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of Tupac Shakur's killer. Subsequently, David's reward was matched by Jon Orlando of Action Junkeez podcast for a total of $100,000 for Tupac's murderer.
Lil Durk Breaks Silence Following India Royale Breakup Rumors, She Responds
Lil Durk has broken his silence following rumors that he and India Royale, his longtime girlfriend, who is now his fiancée, have called it quits. On Monday (Sept. 12), Lil Durk shared a photo and message on his Instagram Story, which may address the speculation that his relationship with Royale is over. The Chicago rapper shared a selfie photo along with the message, "That [cat emoji] mines 4ever welcome to death row b*%ch."
YK Osiris Denies Posting That God Should Have Taken Him Instead of PnB Rock
YK Osiris is denying putting up a strange Instagram post in mourning of the tragic death of PnB Rock where he wished he could take the late rap-crooner's place. On Tuesday (Sept. 13), TheShadeRoom spoke with the Florida rhymer about the viral post. He tells the blog he did not make the post and added someone "looking for clout" gained access to his page and put up the comment.
PnB Rock Shot in Los Angeles, Is in Critical Condition – Report
UPDATE (Sept. 13):. The Los Angeles Police Department has provided XXL with a statement as it pertains to the current investigation regarding the murder of PnB Rock. "On September 12, 2022, Southeast officers responded to a robbery just occurred radio call in the 100 block of Manchester Avenue," said a spokesperson for the LAPD. "The victim was eating at a table when he was approached by at least one suspect. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded items from the victim. There was a verbal exchange, and the suspect shot the victim multiple times. The suspect appears to remove some items and fled the location. The suspect entered a vehicle waiting in the parking lot that fled in an unknown direction."
Eminem Earns First No. 1 Song on Billboard Hot Christian Songs Chart
Eminem is back on top of a Billboard chart. However, this time the rap god has earned his first ever No. 1 song on the Hot Christian Songs chart. Last week, Billboard announced its updated chart rankings. DJ Khaled's "Use This Gospel (Remix)" featuring Em and Kanye West has peaked at the top spot on the Hot Christian Songs chart, giving Eminem his first hit on the non-secular list. The irony of Shady appearing on a Christian songs list was not lost on people who commented on the revelation on Twitter.
Freddie Gibbs Reacts to YouTuber Charleston White Reportedly Shooting Himself
Reports of YouTuber Charleston White shooting himself are making rounds on the internet and Freddie Gibbs is reacting to the incident. Early Friday morning (Sept. 16), reports began to surface that controversial YouTuber Charleston White suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound while partying at a strip club in Dallas. Freddie Gibbs responded to the news on Twitter, appearing to revel in the fact that White had injured himself in such a strange way.
