Read full article on original website
Related
hiphop-n-more.com
Mystikal Indicted on First Degree Rape; Faces Life Sentence
Mystikal has been indicted by a grand jury on first-degree rape charges in his home state of Louisiana, a month after getting arrested. The rapper, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for alleged sexual assault and false imprisonment. Tyler’s attorney, Joel Pearce, confirmed Wednesday to news outlets that the rapper has been formally charged with first-degree rape, robbery, false imprisonment, and domestic battery.
Feds Drain More Than $28,000 From R.Kelly’s Prison Commissary To Pay Victims Restitution
A Brooklyn judge has ordered for R.Kelly to drain more than $28,000 from his prison commissary to pay restitution to his victims.
Charges Dropped Against Wealthy Magazine Publisher Accused of Molesting Teen Relative
Jason Binn, a wealthy New York socialite and magazine publisher who was accused of groping a teenage relative this year, no longer faces charges after authorities determined there was insufficient evidence, Page Six reported and Binn confirmed in a text. The alleged incident took place in February, where cops said he groped a 16-year-old girl’s butt outside a SoHo restaurant. Binn, 54, denied the allegations from the jump, telling The Daily Beast it was an effort drummed up by his ex-wife as part of a “sad, bitter divorce.” He said he “sadly fell prey” to his former wife, Haley Lieberman,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Mystikal Indicted By A Grand Jury On Rape & Drug Charges
Years of sexual abuse and rape allegations has cost Mystikal his entire career. This time around, the Louisiana rapper could stay behind bars for the remainder of his life. On Wednesday (September 7), Mystikal, real name Michael Tyler, was officially indicted on a charge of first-degree rape and now faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial. According to reports, the Ascension Parrish grand jury also charged the "Shake It Fast" rapper with simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery, and false imprisonment stemming from his July arrest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Complex
Judge Orders R. Kelly’s $28,000 in Prison Inmate Account to Be Seized
Following a request from prosecutors, Judge Ann M. Donnelly has ordered the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to seize $28,000 in funds from R. Kelly’s prison inmate account. As reported by Bloomberg last month, prosecutors filed a motion to seize the money until a restitution judgment could be reached. Donnelly has ruled that the funds could be seized by the government as Kelly has filed to pay any of the financial penalties he was issued after being found guilty of rackteering and sex trafficking charges, per legal documents reviewed by Complex.
Trial Date Set For Ohio Man Charged With Raping And Impregnating A 9-Year-Old Girl
A trial date has been set for the Gerson Fuentes, who has been charged with raping and impregnating a 9-year-old girl, who was forced to leave Ohio to get an abortion after the Supreme Court's controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A trial date has been set for the...
Authorities allege Gary Busey asked detectives to 'talk victims out of pursuing complaints' after they alleged he touched them
At least three people reported to police that Gary Busey allegedly touched them inappropriately at a Monster Mania event in New Jersey earlier this month, according to a probable cause affidavit. Police said the actor initially denied groping anyone, then asked police to "apologize to the victims," later asking detectives to talk victims out of pursuing complaints, court documents state.
Review: After Cult Leader Was Convicted, His Compound Was Raided by Child Protective Services
Even though Warren Jeffs resigned as president of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (FLDS), his followers continue to worship him as their prophet. Jeffs is currently serving a life sentence for sexually assaulting minors—at the time of his arrest in 2006, he had more than 70 wives and nearly a third of them were under the age of 17. A handful of Jeffs' followers were also charged with sexual assault.
RELATED PEOPLE
A teen ordered to pay $150,000 to the family of her rapist is flooded with donations
A GoFundMe account set up by Pieper Lewis' former math teacher has surpassed the amount of the court-ordered restitution — and people are still giving.
R. Kelly convicted of six of 13 counts, but two associates are acquitted
CBS 2’s Tara Molina has a recap of the trial and the testimony accusing R. Kelly of sex acts with underage girls.
Missouri prosecutors seek to vacate murder conviction of man in prison for over 27 years
Prosecutors in St. Louis County, Missouri, have filed a request to vacate the murder conviction of Lamar Johnson, who has been behind bars for more than 27 years for a crime they believe he didn't commit, officials said Wednesday.
Charges dropped against son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho mom accused of killing 2 of her children
Sexual assault charges in Arizona against Colby Jordan Ryan, the surviving son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho woman accused of killing her two younger children, have been dropped, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said. Ryan was arrested this month in Mesa, Arizona, after his estranged wife accused him of raping...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Federal civil rights charges won't be filed against a Kansas police officer who killed teenage driver
Federal prosecutors announced Friday that they will not pursue criminal civil rights charges against a Kansas police officer who fatally shot a teenager in 2018 during a wellness check. The Department of Justice's decision comes almost two years after an investigation was opened into the killing of John Albers, 17,...
Rapper Mystikal to be arraigned on rape, other charges
The Grammy-nominated hip-hop performer Mystikal is scheduled for arraignment on charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman, and illegally possessing drugs at his Louisiana home. Charges the performer will face during his arraignment Monday will include first-degree rape, which carries an automatic life sentence if Tyler is convicted.“My client is innocent of all charges,” attorney Joel Pearce said in a text message Thursday. He said the rapper, whose given name is Michael Tyler, had a court order to protect him from the woman, and he is “the true victim.” Pearce said he hopes he will be allowed...
New Orleans Man Wrongfully Convicted Of Rape At 17 Freed After 36 Years In Prison
Sullivan Walter had his 36-year-old conviction for a 1986 rape he didn't commit formally vacated this week. The 53-year-old has spent his entire adult life in prison. A Black Louisiana man who spent nearly four decades in prison after he was wrongly convicted as a teenager in a 1986 rape was exonerated this week.
Complex
First-Class Passenger Sentenced to Prison Over ‘Physical Intimidation’ on Flight, Including Alleged Spitting
A first-class passenger on an American Airlines plane has been sentenced to four months behind bars in connection with “verbal and physical intimidation” during a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, 32-year-old Kelly Pichardo has been sentenced to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ohio Man Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison After Stalking Eva LaRue for 12 Years
The man who has stalked and harassed “CSI: Miami” actress Eva LaRue for 12 years and also threatened to “rape, molest, and kill” her daughter was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison on Friday, the Central District of California U.S. Attorney’s office announced. James...
Donors raise more than $400,000 for victim ordered to pay for killing accused rapist
Donors have raised more than $400,000 through an online fundraiser for a teenage human trafficking victim who was charged in the fatal stabbing of her accused rapist more than two years ago.
Raw Deal: Iowa Teen Trafficking Victim Must Pay $150K Restitution to Her Rapist’s Family After Killing Him
An Iowa teen who stabbed her attacker to death has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the man’s family. Pieper Lewis, 17, was sentenced Tuesday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in the June 2020 killing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks, the Associated Press reported. Lewis was facing 20 years after pleading guilty to each charge that is punishable by up to 10 years in jail.
'Werewolf killer' ordered to stay off social media after dating profile is found 4 years following slaying
A Virginia man who once suffered a psychiatric break and killed a merchant believing he was a werewolf was ordered to stay off social media Thursday after he appeared to gloss over his violent past in an online dating profile. Pankaj Bhasin, who is free on conditional release after he...
Comments / 0