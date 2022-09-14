ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wboi.org

No evidence of wrongdoing uncovered in Fort Wayne City Hall investigation

An Indiana State Police Investigation and Allen County Prosecutor review has cleared the Fort Wayne City government of any wrongdoing in an investigation stemming from an anonymous letter with accusations of illegal activity and policy violations. The letter, sent to the Fort Wayne City Council in July, alleges certain employees...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wboi.org

Art This Way's 5th-annual Art Crawl follows Fort Wayne's public art trail

Art This Way’s Annual Public Art Crawl takes place Sept. 23 in downtown Fort Wayne. Operating as a public art program under the umbrella of the Fort Wayne Downtown Improvement District since 2017, the organization works to raise funds, and liaison between property owners and artists to bring murals and other public art to the community.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy