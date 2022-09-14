Read full article on original website
wboi.org
No evidence of wrongdoing uncovered in Fort Wayne City Hall investigation
An Indiana State Police Investigation and Allen County Prosecutor review has cleared the Fort Wayne City government of any wrongdoing in an investigation stemming from an anonymous letter with accusations of illegal activity and policy violations. The letter, sent to the Fort Wayne City Council in July, alleges certain employees...
Allen County Health Department to offer drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic
The Allen County Department of Health will offer residents free COVID-19 boosters at a drive-through clinic next week. The bivalent vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer target the original COVID-19 strain, as well as the Omicron variant. Residents who have already completed their primary vaccination series and are more than two...
Elkhart County Sheriff releases final report on crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others
The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has concluded its investigation and released its final report on the Aug. 3 car crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Jimtown) and three others. The crash happened on State Route 19 south of Wakarusa. According to a press release, the Sheriff's Office says it was...
Art This Way's 5th-annual Art Crawl follows Fort Wayne's public art trail
Art This Way’s Annual Public Art Crawl takes place Sept. 23 in downtown Fort Wayne. Operating as a public art program under the umbrella of the Fort Wayne Downtown Improvement District since 2017, the organization works to raise funds, and liaison between property owners and artists to bring murals and other public art to the community.
