All the Signs Lisa Rinna is Out For Season 13 of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Lisa Rinna’s behavior away from Bravo cameras is sparking rumors that she won’t be back for season 13. As season 12 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills comes to an end on TV, Rinna’s social media activity has fans speculating that she’s been fired. Here are all the signs Rinna is out for season 13 of RHOBH .

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Lisa Rinna | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Lisa Rinna cleared her social media of everything related to ‘RHOBH’

Rinna made a massive change to her social media pages in late August by clearing them of anything related to RHOBH . After deleting dozens of pictures and changing her bio, Rinna told a fan that she had decided to have a “very edited” page to avoid “negativity” and focus on “fashion, fun, and family.”

The former soap star also briefly unfollowed co-stars Garcelle Beauvais , Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung-Minkoff on Instagram. The unfollow happened before they filmed the season 12 reunion, and it was just after the RHOBH episode where Beauvais and Stracke unfollowed Erika Jayne .

Rinna has since re-followed everyone. But, a Housewife -meme Instagram account shared a DM from Rinna that has fans speculating she’s on her way out.

“I’m so sorry I have to block you now. I can’t see any more housewife stuff. I think you’re the greatest, I just have to get it out of my life,” Rinna’s message read .

The ‘RHOBH’ star says she doesn’t need the Bravo show

After deleting all of her RHOBH -related pics, Rinna really sparked fan speculation that she was on her way out for season 13 when she posted a throwback from when she walked the red carpet in the 1990s.

On top of the image she wrote, “I was Lisa F***ing Rinna before HW and I’ll be Lisa F***ing Rinna After.” She also posted a pic of Renée Zellweger playing Roxie Hart in the 2002 film Chicago , and shared lyrics from the song Roxie .

“I’m a star! And the audience loves me! And I love them. And they love me for loving them. And I love them for loving me. And we love each other. And that’s because none of us got enough love in our childhoods. And that’s showbiz, kid ,” the post read, emphasizing the last line.

Lisa Rinna insinuated an ‘RHOBH’ producer was responsible for a bot harassment campaign

In August, chaos erupted on the internet when Beauvais’ teenage son Jax was the target of an apparent social media bot harassment campaign. In response, Rinna made the unexpected move of posting a heavily filtered video on her Instagram Stories, insinuating an RHOBH producer — and possibly her former co-star Lisa Vanderpump — was responsible.

In the clip, she told fans that the highly-anticipated episodes covering the cast trip to Aspen were coming up. And, she found the timing of the attack against Jax as extremely suspicious. She says she has “a little detective” inside of her that goes off “when bullsh*t’s happening.”

“Don’t you find it interesting that the s*** that’s going down online? Right now. Like it’s not evening happening on the show, it’s happening online. Don’t you find it interesting that it’s happening right before the Aspen stuff is gonna happen? Cause it’s gonna happen,” Rinna told her followers.

“But I find it so interesting, yeah. Is it a coinkidink that the producer of our show now was the producer of Vanderpump Rules , when all that s*** went down over there, online, in the press, and such.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights on Bravo.

