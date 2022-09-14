ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All the Signs Lisa Rinna is Out For Season 13 of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

By Perry Carpenter
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Lisa Rinna’s behavior away from Bravo cameras is sparking rumors that she won’t be back for season 13. As season 12 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills comes to an end on TV, Rinna’s social media activity has fans speculating that she’s been fired. Here are all the signs Rinna is out for season 13 of RHOBH .

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Lisa Rinna | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Lisa Rinna cleared her social media of everything related to ‘RHOBH’

Rinna made a massive change to her social media pages in late August by clearing them of anything related to RHOBH . After deleting dozens of pictures and changing her bio, Rinna told a fan that she had decided to have a “very edited” page to avoid “negativity” and focus on “fashion, fun, and family.”

The former soap star also briefly unfollowed co-stars Garcelle Beauvais , Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung-Minkoff on Instagram. The unfollow happened before they filmed the season 12 reunion, and it was just after the RHOBH episode where Beauvais and Stracke unfollowed Erika Jayne .

Rinna has since re-followed everyone. But, a Housewife -meme Instagram account shared a DM from Rinna that has fans speculating she’s on her way out.

“I’m so sorry I have to block you now. I can’t see any more housewife stuff. I think you’re the greatest, I just have to get it out of my life,” Rinna’s message read .

The ‘RHOBH’ star says she doesn’t need the Bravo show

After deleting all of her RHOBH -related pics, Rinna really sparked fan speculation that she was on her way out for season 13 when she posted a throwback from when she walked the red carpet in the 1990s.

On top of the image she wrote, “I was Lisa F***ing Rinna before HW and I’ll be Lisa F***ing Rinna After.” She also posted a pic of Renée Zellweger playing Roxie Hart in the 2002 film Chicago , and shared lyrics from the song Roxie .

“I’m a star! And the audience loves me! And I love them. And they love me for loving them. And I love them for loving me. And we love each other. And that’s because none of us got enough love in our childhoods. And that’s showbiz, kid ,” the post read, emphasizing the last line.

Lisa Rinna insinuated an ‘RHOBH’ producer was responsible for a bot harassment campaign

In August, chaos erupted on the internet when Beauvais’ teenage son Jax was the target of an apparent social media bot harassment campaign. In response, Rinna made the unexpected move of posting a heavily filtered video on her Instagram Stories, insinuating an RHOBH producer — and possibly her former co-star Lisa Vanderpump — was responsible.

In the clip, she told fans that the highly-anticipated episodes covering the cast trip to Aspen were coming up. And, she found the timing of the attack against Jax as extremely suspicious. She says she has “a little detective” inside of her that goes off “when bullsh*t’s happening.”

“Don’t you find it interesting that the s*** that’s going down online? Right now. Like it’s not evening happening on the show, it’s happening online. Don’t you find it interesting that it’s happening right before the Aspen stuff is gonna happen? Cause it’s gonna happen,” Rinna told her followers.

“But I find it so interesting, yeah. Is it a coinkidink that the producer of our show now was the producer of Vanderpump Rules , when all that s*** went down over there, online, in the press, and such.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights on Bravo.

OK! Magazine

Shut Out: Ramona Singer Begging for Invites After Being Fired From ‘The Real Housewives’

Ramona Singer may be losing her star power. The Real Housewives of New York City alum has reportedly been left off the guest list of many lavish parties after allegedly being let go from the hit Bravo series. “Publicists in New York are adding the new cast members names to their invite list while removing Ramona and all the other fired ladies, an insider exclusively dishes to OK!. “PR is a cruel business.”Yet Singer, who has the reputation of turning up to the opening of an envelope, is fighting back, refusing to give up her 15 minutes of reality fame.“Ramona...
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout

We knew the newest season of Real Housewives of New Jersey — coming soon to Bravo, would be intense, but after Teresa Giudice’s latest revelation, it’s looking like it’ll be more than just that. As Teresa was preparing to walk down the aisle to marry her prince charming, Luis Ruelas, several reports came out revealing […] The post Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Brock Davies Says Katie Maloney Was Disinvited From His And Scheana Shay’s

Whew. Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules might not be so bad after all. Sheana Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies has been the talk of the town in recent days. What I think we all expected to be a corny display of affection and self-promotion somehow turned into a solidly drama-filled event. It’s a wonder Lisa Vanderpump didn’t attend for front […] The post Brock Davies Says Katie Maloney Was Disinvited From His And Scheana Shay’s appeared first on Reality Tea.
Distractify

'Southern Charm's Whitney Sudler-Smith Has Big Career News

He is a man and a bit of a myth — who may yet become a legend. He's the enigma that is Whitney Sudler-Smith. As a self-described “Bon vivant” — a term used for a social person with refined tastes enjoying the "good life" — anyone vicariously living through the Southern Charm star's social media may assume Whitney is all about yachting in Cannes, bobsledding with Prince Albert of Monaco, or playing guitar with Staplegun, but for this renaissance man, not everything is as it may appear.
E! News

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: See the Shocking Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"

Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. A cold front has hit Aspen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast trip in the snowy Colorado locale continued on the Sept. 14 episode of the Bravo series, and just when fans thought they were going to have to wait another week to see the much-teased fallout between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, an ominous message appeared on the screen.
RadarOnline

‘There Is Tension’: Jennifer Lopez Struggles to Keep Both New Husband Ben Affleck And Longtime Manager Happy

Jennifer Lopez is struggling and failing to keep both her new husband, Ben Affleck, and her long-time manager, Benny Medina, happy. Sources tell Radar, “Benny has been by Jennifer’s side since day one. She credits him with transforming her from a backup dancer to one of the biggest stars in the world. It’s not a coincidence that the only time Jennifer broke up with him was when she was originally dating Ben Affleck, back in 2003.”The insider told RadarOnline.com, “Ben and Benny hate each other. As the moment they are playing nice but there is already tension.”Medina launched Lopez’s pop...
RadarOnline

Channing Tatum & Ex Jenna Dewan Close To Settling Bitter Divorce After Fighting Over 'Magic Mike' Profits

Channing Tatum & his ex Jenna Dewan are inching close to finalizing a settlement in their never-ending divorce war, Radar has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 41-year-old Step Up actress has informed the court that she handed over her final report on her finances, including her income and expenses. The filing means the couple is in the final stages of negotiations and is exchanging information to aid the settlement talks. The movement is progress for the couple who have struggled to hash out a deal for years. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, one of the major sticking points...
E! News

Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast

Watch: Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!. Get ready to return to the ballroom floor. The official cast list for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars—which will premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+—is finally here and chock-full of television and film favorites. Specifically, the casting news, which was announced Sept. 8 on Good Morning America, includes one of the current Bachelorettes, a Real Housewives of New Jersey mainstay and a Cruel Intentions star. That's right, season 31 will include The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey, RHONJ staple Teresa Giudice and movie star Selma Blair.
RadarOnline

Bankruptcy Shocker! 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi & His ‘Cohorts’ Accused Of Stealing $14 Million+ From Clients

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s husband Tom Girardi has been hit with shocking new allegations as part of his now-closed law firm’s Chapter 7, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the trustee presiding over the bankruptcy of Girardi’s firm Girardi Keese has filed a new lawsuit as part of her investigation into his finances. The new case was brought against two litigation lenders who worked with Girardi and his firm. The trustee said the companies claim to be owed $15 million dollars, but she will be fighting the request. The lawsuit contained new...
RadarOnline

'Silence Is Golden:' Lisa Rinna Shamelessly Leaks Private Texts From Kathy Hilton Begging Her To Stay Quiet After Explosive Tequila Fight

Lisa Rinna is stirring the pot on the heels of catching backlash over her bombshell blowout with Kathy Hilton in the next episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In anticipation of TequilaGate, the longtime diamond holder exposed text messages allegedly from Kathy in January meant for her eyes only, RadarOnline.com has learned.Wednesday's show ended with a preview showing an aggravated Kathy storming out of a bar in Aspen during a trip with the ladies. The Hilton monarch grew frustrated when the cast failed to try the tequila brand she and her famous daughters invested in — but her...
Reality Tea

Denise Richards “Felt Bad” For Kathy Hilton After Paris Hilton Slams Kyle Richards As “Unkind”

Fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills haven’t seen Denise Richards appear on the show in 2 seasons, but that’s not stopping her from calling out some of her former co-stars. Friend of the show and sister to OG Kyle Richards — Kathy Hilton, was seemingly humiliated on last night’s episode of RHOBH. When […] The post Denise Richards “Felt Bad” For Kathy Hilton After Paris Hilton Slams Kyle Richards As “Unkind” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Cinemablend

Bethenny Frankel On A Roll As She Fires Shots At Another Real Housewives Franchise, Comments On Megan Markle And The Kardashians

Something that’s sure to be apparent to Real Housewives fans by this point is that Bethenny Frankel has no problem speaking her mind – for better or worse. Frankel, who departed the New York City spinoff in 2019, may not be spilling tea on the small screen these days but does have other ways of airing her views. And she’s been on a roll as of late when it comes to dropping hot takes. Not only did she fire shots at another RH franchise, but she also shared some very honest comments on Meghan Markle and the Kardashians.
Essence

'Still A Long Way To Go': Loni Love Shows Off Recent Weight Loss

"Take your time, make little changes," Love said. The work she's done has led to her shedding 37 pounds so far. Comedian, TV host and author Loni Love is sharing the results of what happens when you make healthy lifestyle changes — and an inspiring message for her fans and followers who need encouragement to make their own.
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Slams Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Calling Her A “Loser” For Living Off Of Teresa Guidice

Listen, even the fans call The Real Housewives of New Jersey the Teresa Guidice show… and it kind of is. Tre has been working since day one, never an off-season, and no chance at all to not be nailed to the cross when she makes a mistake by the other ladies. Especially her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. With all the […] The post Kelly Dodd Slams Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Calling Her A “Loser” For Living Off Of Teresa Guidice appeared first on Reality Tea.
