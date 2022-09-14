Royal Commentators Say It’s Unlikely Archie and Lilibet Will Go to Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be a party of two or four at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral ? Commentators say it’s not likely the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be joined by their children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Ultimately, they have to decide if they “want the chaos.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were visiting the U.K. and Germany when Queen Elizabeth died

Meghan and Harry were in the middle of a whirlwind four-day trip to the U.K. and Germany when the queen died on Sept. 8. They canceled their final public appearance as the queen’s health declined .

Harry, along with other members of the royal family, rushed to be with the queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Later, on Sept. 10, Harry and Meghan joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for a walkabout outside Windsor Castle to greet well-wishers.

Since then, the couple’s been taking part in the detailed events that have begun to unfold in the wake of the queen’s death. But, the question remains, will Archie and Lili join Harry and Meghan at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023

Archie and Lilibet probably won’t attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, commentator says

According to To Di For Daily podcast host, Kinsey Schofield, Harry and Meghan’s children probably won’t join them at Westminster Abbey for the queen’s funeral.

“I don’t think they’ve [sic] take them to the funeral, I do think they’d be nice to be in the environment, there’s so much tradition,” Schofield told Dan Wootton on GB News per Express .

“I would feel like I missed out growing up knowing that I wasn’t around to experience such an incredible once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” she added.

The podcast host continued, saying Archie and Lili’s presence would mean a lot to King Charles III.

“I don’t think they’d attend the funeral, no, but it would be nice to have them around to see the family members,” she said. “I think it would be important to King Charles to have all his grandchildren there.”

Commentator says it’s unlikely to ‘see much’ of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children if they travel to the U.K.

Schofield and Wootton continued “debating.” They discussed the prospect of Archie and Lili traveling to the U.K. with Meghan’s mother and their grandmother, Doria Ragland.

“I think it would be lovely for the children to come, I don’t think we’d see much of them, but I’m sure Harry and Meghan are missing them,” Schofield said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began their visit to the U.K. and Germany three days before Queen Elizabeth’s death on Sept. 8. The couple now remains in England until the monarch’s funeral on Sept. 19.

The podcast host also noted Harry and Meghan’s celebrity friends may help with travel plans for Archie and Lili were they to make the trip.

“Tyler Perry loved them, Elton John is a huge fan, so the ability to get over there [UK] is there, it’s whether or not Harry and Meghan want the chaos of the press discussing them,” Schofield said.

“It’s an awkward age — do you take a one and a three-year-old to a state funeral?” Wootton asked.

Archie, Harry and Meghan’s oldest, turned three in May 2022. Meanwhile, Lili, who is named after Queen Elizabeth , turned one during Platinum Jubilee weekend in June 2022 when she met her namesake .

