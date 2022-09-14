Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Nicki Minaj Predicted Cardi B Conviction? Rapper Eerily Confirms Story 4 Years Ago [LISTEN]
After a stunning turn of events, Cardi B pleaded guilty to the assault and misdemeanor charges she was accused of in 2018 yesterday. The controversial case was not a new thing as it has already sparked huge buzz at the time Cardi was reportedly arrested in New York. Four years...
musictimes.com
PnB Rock Shooting Incident Video Removed: Fans Enraged After Gory Clip Went Viral
PnB Rock's fans urged everyone to delete every single copy of the murder video. Following the Monday shooting incident that led to the death of PnB Rock - whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen - a video taken on the crime scene has since gone viral and reshared in different platforms.
musictimes.com
Drake Baited To Do THIS? Rapper Slams Music Critic For Fake 'Vegan Cookies' Instagram DM
Drake fans are fuming earlier today as Champagne Papi made it clear that he is not taking any crap from anyone today, especially from a relatively unknown music critic. In an Instagram story posted hours ago, Drake shared to his 119 million followers on the photo-sharing app his conversation with Anthony Fantano.
musictimes.com
Was PnB Rock's Murder Planned? New Theories Blaming Record Labels Offer Horrifying Explanation
Talks about PnB Rock's murder are yet to quiet down as the suspect behind the horrifying shooting incident. The rapper was gunned down while having a meal with his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles on Monday. The Los Angeles Police Department has since launched an investigation to...
RELATED PEOPLE
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift Reunites With Jack Antonoff for ‘Midnights’: Will He Give Her Another Grammy?
Taylor Swift is gearing up for the release of her 10th studio album, and she recently surprised fans by sharing a behind-the-scenes video where she revealed that she teamed up with one of her longtime collaborators Jack Antonoff. Taking to her official Instagram account, the Grammy Award-winning singer shared a...
musictimes.com
Machine Gun Kelly Makes Hip Hop Comeback on EST Gee Collab Song, Draws Mixed Reactions
Before dominating the charts with his pop-punk songs and grungy aesthetic, Machine Gun Kelly used to be a rapper in the hip-hop industry and even ignited a feud with Eminem years ago. Today, the rapper-turned-rocker made his rap comeback in an EST Gee collaboration track; did fans like it?. According...
musictimes.com
Lance Bass Comments on Britney Spears' 'Decision' To Quit Performing After Elton John Collab
Lance Bass has heard about Britney Spears "deciding" she's quitting performing on stage and has a lot to say about it. For one, he believes it and does not believe it at the same time. He thinks that for sure, Spears meant what she said and is not keen to perform at the moment, but he knew she'll find it hard to stay away from it for good too. He's willing to wait for the day to come.
musictimes.com
Robbie Williams Beats Elvis Presley Record After Announcing Netflix Documentary on Addiction Battle
Robbie Williams has surpassed a previous chart record held by Elvis Presley. The 48-year-old pop icon released his greatest hits album 'XXV' on Friday (09.09.22), and when it debuted at number one a week later, he surpassed the late King of Rock 'n' Roll Elvis as the artist with the most number one solo albums, with a total of 14.
Comments / 0