Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmys Acceptance Speech Should Be Nominated for an Emmy
When she came to the stage to accept her Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Sheryl Lee Ralph decided to take viewers to church. As she sang a gospel tune at the mic, she also made history as the second Black winner in the category, ever. The last time was back in 1987, when Jackee Harry took home the award for her role in 227. Lee Ralph won for her role in Abbott Elementary.
Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Kids Deserve an Emmy for Their Reaction to Her Big Win
Watch: See Abbott Elementary Star Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmy 2022 Speech. Sheryl Lee Ralph's children were her biggest supporters at the 2022 Emmys. When the Abbott Elementary actress—who shares daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice, 27, and son Etienne Maurice, 30, with ex-husband Eric Maurice—was named the Emmy winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series during the Sept. 12 award show, her children recorded their tear-jerking reaction as the historic moment went down. (See all winners here.)
Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes To Quinta Brunson For 'Dumb Comedy Bit' At Emmys
Brunson also got a little payback during Kimmel's opening monologue.
2022 Emmys host Kenan Thompson says 'odds are probably pretty high' his SNL characters will pop up at ceremony
Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson says there's a good chance some of his famous characters will make an appearance at the 2022 Emmys. The actor appeared on EW's The Awardist podcast and told host Gerrad Hall about his expectations for hosting this year's ceremony, including that he is more than willing to reprise his sketch characters, like What Up With That? host Diondre Cole, at the 74th Emmy Awards.
Jimmy Kimmel is accused of 'white privilege' after 'belligerent' Emmys stunt during Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech
Jimmy Kimmel has been accused of utilizing white privilege after refusing to leave the stage during Quinta Brunson's victory speech at the 2022 Emmys. The late-night host laid on the ground beside the microphone onstage at the event as Brunson accepted the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. He is visible as the comedy writer and actress accepts the award.
The View’s Sunny Hostin fights with Whoopi Goldberg & Sara Haines off camera during commercial break
THE VIEW star Sunny Hostin fought with both Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines off camera during commercial breaks. Sunny, 53, argued with co-hosts Whoopi, 66, and Sara, 44, on the September 8 episode of The View during Hot Topics. The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal from an eyewitness that the...
Why Sheryl Lee Ralph broke out in song during moving Emmys speech
Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned viewers and attendees at the 74th Emmy Awards when she broke out in song during her acceptance speech. With her stunning gown and hair, Ralph was already winning at the award show for fans on Twitter. However, it was after being announced as the year’s outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series that she genuinely stole the show.
Jennifer Coolidge dancing while the Emmys tried to play her off stage is the most instantly meme-worthy moment of the night
Jennifer Coolidge won the Emmy award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for "The White Lotus."
Emmys 2022 Best Moments: Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Almost Kiss, ‘Abbott Elementary’ Cast Supports Sheryl Lee Ralph and More!
A night to remember! Hollywood's biggest stars came together to celebrate TV at the 2022 Emmys in Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, bringing the laughs and more. The big event kicked off with host Kenan Thompson remixing hit songs from shows including Friends, The Brady Bunch, Game of Thrones and Stranger Things. […]
The Brady Bunch stars make a very Brady reunion on Emmys 2022 red carpet
Barry Williams, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Christopher Knight, and Eve Plumb showed up for TV's big night. A bunch of Bradys rolled up to the Emmys 2022 red carpet Monday night for the 74th annual awards ceremony. Barry Williams, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Christopher Knight, and Eve Plumb — who...
Emmys In Memoriam Honors Betty White, Bob Saget, Nichelle Nichols, and More
The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Monday night, honoring the greatest achievements in television. As part of the proceedings, Hollywood also paid tribute to the beloved and iconic figures who have passed away since last year's Emmys, in the form of this year's In Memoriam package. This year's Emmy Awards In Memoriam highlighted a number of memorable figures who passed away in late 2021 and early 2022. This included legendary actors Betty White, Nichelle Nichols, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, James Caan, Ray Liota, and Anne Heche.
Chris Meloni carries Mariska Hargitay on his back in Emmys pic that is making fans swoon
Whether it’s the streets of New York or Los Angeles, Chris Meloni has Mariska Hargitay’s back!. The former “Law & Order: SVU” co-stars treated their fans to a reunion at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, glamorously posing on the red carpet for photos and teasing fans with an almost-kiss on stage while presenting.
Emmys In Memoriam Tribute Honors Betty White, Anne Heche & More, But Others Were Left Off
John Legend took the stage at the Emmy Awards on Monday to honor the stars who left us during the past year. The “In Memoriam” segment was one of the highlights of the night, with the EGOT winner performing his new song “Pieces.” Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Anthony Anderson presented Legend and the segment, saying, “It never feels like the right time to say goodbye to a loved one, a friend or a cherished icon.” He added. “To quote Shakespeare, ‘All the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players, they have their exits and their...
See Carson Daly's 2-year-old daughter Goldie adorably crash a live segment
Carson Daly’s 2-year-old daughter, Goldie, is looking so grown-up! Carson, who is recovering from back surgery, was broadcasting a live a health update from home on September 15, when Goldie made a surprise cameo. “There’s Goldie!” Carson exclaimed, as his TODAY co-hosts let out a collective “awwww” from the...
Andy Cohen's son gives a review of Cher and it's hilarious
Watch what happens when Andy Cohen introduces his 3-year-old son, Ben, to pop icon Cher. In an Instagram video on Sept. 16, Cohen announces that he and Ben started their morning with a Cher-heavy playlist. “What do you think of Cher?” Cohen asks. “She was a singer,” a tiny...
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song review – a thorough, respectful documentary
While it may be a fool’s errand to frame Leonard Cohen’s life and times through the prism of just one song, directors Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine make a decent fist of it here. Their film shows how Hallelujah – blending gospel music with the charged speech of the synagogue – was worked on for years, then languished unnoticed before it was salvaged by John Cale, Jeff Buckley and the Shrek soundtrack. Today it’s a staple; it’s outlived its creator. And if this thorough, respectful documentary largely leaves its subject’s mystery intact, that’s probably for the best and what the singer would have wanted. Even Cohen, like the king in the song, was baffled by Hallelujah. He didn’t want to explain it and decided he probably couldn’t if he tried. He said: “If I knew where songs came from, I would go there more often.”
Get a 1st look at upcoming Whitney Houston biopic with dazzling new trailer
Think you know everything about Whitney Houston? A new movie about the iconic singer is out to change that. A trailer for "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" promises to show viewers “the Whitney you never knew,” and the two-minute clip is already giving us goosebumps. It opens with...
Emmys 2022: The Full List of Winners
The 74th Emmy Awards are in the books. Host Kenan Thompson led the festivities, which honored the best comedies, dramas, limited series, variety series, and TV movies released between June of 2021 and May of this year. The show aired on NBC and the Peacock. This year’s biggest winners included...
Blake Lively appears to show off baby bump at red carpet event
Spotted: Blake Lively in the Upper West Side of Manhattan sporting something no one knew she had: her fourth baby bump. On Sept. 15, the “Rhythm Section” and “Gossip Girl” actor walked the red carpet and spoke at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit held at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, visually revealing for the first time that she is pregnant again.
Nick Cannon announces the arrival of his 9th child
Nick Cannon is a dad once more. The “Masked Singer” host announced in an Instagram post Sept. 14 that he welcomed a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with LaNisha Cole. “Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!” he captioned a picture of him and Cole with their baby. “God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities.
