Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
digitalspy.com
Florence Pugh's new movie The Wonder confirms Netflix release date
Netflix has confirmed the release date for Florence Pugh's new movie The Wonder which has had some tipping Pugh for an Oscar nomination. Directed by Sebastián Lelio, the movie is based on the acclaimed novel by Room writer Emma Donoghue. It stars Pugh as English nurse Lib Wright who is brought to a tiny village in the Irish Midlands to observe 11-year-old Anna O'Donnell (Kila Lord Cassidy).
digitalspy.com
Keanu Reeves returning to DC for Constantine sequel
Keanu Reeves is set to lead DC's resurrection of the 2005 supernatural thriller Constantine which he starred in. According to Deadline, the John Wick actor is going to be reunited in the sequel with director Francis Lawrence, who directed the first film in the franchise. The script will be written by Akiva Goldsman.
digitalspy.com
Euphoria and Kissing Booth star lands Elvis role in new movie
Euphoria's Jacob Elordi is about to play Elvis Presley for writer-director Sofia Coppola's Priscilla movie. Based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, the movie will recount intimate moments from her marriage to the King of Rock and Roll, and begins filming in Toronto this autumn. Deadline reports that...
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Stranger Things star's Netflix Halloween movie
Stranger Things actress Priah Ferguson stars in the first trailer for Netflix's latest Halloween movie. Titled The Curse of Bridge Hollow, the film sees teenager Sydney (Ferguson) relocating from Brooklyn with her mum and dad (Marlon Wayans and Kelly Rowland) to a small American town, where residents "kind of go crazy" for the spooky season.
digitalspy.com
Star Wars' Naomi Ackie transforms into Whitney Houston in first trailer for new biopic
The first trailer for Star Wars' actor Naomi Ackie's Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody is here. The film follows the life of the late singer ,who is considered one of the most successful musical artists of all time with six Grammy Award wins throughout her career. In...
digitalspy.com
Ticket to Paradise stars explain how Booksmart reunion helped new movie
Booksmart stars Kaitlyn Dever and Billie Lourd have explained how previously working together "definitely helped" when it came to playing best friends in their new rom-com Ticket to Paradise. The film, which stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts as warring exes, reunites the pair on screen for the first time...
digitalspy.com
American Horror Story creator and Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer show unveils trailer
A terrifying first trailer featuring American Horror Story star Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer has been released. The eerie clip for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – which has been created by AHS's Ryan Murphy and Ratched's Ian Brennan – sees Peters in chilling form. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus reveals why his Daryl spinoff is "way different" from the main show
Norman Reedus has teased a bit further on his upcoming The Walking Dead spinoff show, hinting at something "way different" from the main series. Fans will know that the actor's character Daryl Dixon will appear in his own show (one of many in the works) following The Walking Dead's conclusion later this year.
digitalspy.com
She-Hulk finally introduces Deadpool to the MCU, sort of
She-Hulk episode 5 spoilers follow. No other Marvel show – or film, for that matter – has been as obsessed with cameos as She-Hulk. In just the first three episodes alone, connections to Hulk and Eternals and Shang-Chi and Agent Carter have all thrown She-Hulk smack dab in the middle of the MCU.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter shares touching moment from midwife appointment
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Pregnant Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter has shared a touching moment from her midwife appointment. The Theresa McQueen actress has been taking fans along throughout the process of expecting a child with her partner Oliver Piotrowski over the last few months. Jorgie's latest social media post...
digitalspy.com
Captain Marvel's Brie Larson reveals her Fast X character
Marvel star Brie Larson has only gone and unveiled her Fast X character's name. Shooting for the 10th movie in the franchise – excluding spin-off Hobbs and Shaw – traverses London, Rome, Lisbon and Los Angeles this year, and despite a directing shake-up, everything seems to be going swimmingly on set.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Drifting Home review: Is the Netflix anime worth your time?
Netflix's Drifting Home, the latest anime movie to come to the service, is a surprisingly thoughtful adventure with an imaginative premise. An engaging mix of ideas and visuals, plus themes of growing up and growing apart makes it a perfect film for younger viewers. The movie tells the story of...
digitalspy.com
Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy star Sandra Oh set to attend Queen’s funeral
Killing Eve and Grey's Anatomy actor Sandra Oh is going to attend Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, which is set to take place on Monday (September 19) in London. The actress will attend as a part of the Canadian delegation, who will participate in the procession of national honours as a part of the service. Oh is a Canadian born to Korean parents.
digitalspy.com
Aquaman's Jason Momoa unveils giant head tattoo after shaving off his hair
Aquaman star Jason Momoa has unveiled his new giant head tattoo after previously shaving off the sides of his hair. Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday (September 14), the actor shared a video telling his followers that he was "on the roam" to New Zealand on a Hawaiian Airlines flight.
The 35 Best A24 Movies, Ranked
If you see this studio attached to a film, chances are it's a masterpiece.
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight UK star reveals important scenes cut from wedding episode
Married At First Sight UK star Richie Dews has revealed that some important scenes were cut from his wedding episode. The rock star tied the knot with Canadian dancer Lara Eyre in the E4 series, but he wasn't too pleased that some "great" scenes didn't make the final cut. The...
digitalspy.com
Vampire Academy star reveals unexpected painful side effect to filming
Vampire Academy star Sisi Stringer has revealed an unexpected painful side effect to filming the series. Stringer plays Rosemarie on the show – a Dhampir Guardian aka Moroi-human hybrid whose job is to protect the Moroi from Strigoi. In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, Stringer revealed that she...
digitalspy.com
Which EastEnders character should return next?
There isn’t many options because most of them are either dead or wouldn’t return. There’s the obvious ones like Grant Mitchell and Bianca Jackson that everyone wants back, but I’ve decided to list others that people don’t talk about as much. Natalie Evans would be...
digitalspy.com
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Episode 3 - September 17 - 6.30pm - ITV1
"Joel Dommett hosts as five of the remaining disguised celebrities return to the stage with new routines, with Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Peter Crouch and Oti Mabuse trying to guess who they are. Two of the contestants then compete in a dramatic dance-off, before the identity of the third incognito star is revealed."
Comments / 0