digitalspy.com

JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced

J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Florence Pugh's new movie The Wonder confirms Netflix release date

Netflix has confirmed the release date for Florence Pugh's new movie The Wonder which has had some tipping Pugh for an Oscar nomination. Directed by Sebastián Lelio, the movie is based on the acclaimed novel by Room writer Emma Donoghue. It stars Pugh as English nurse Lib Wright who is brought to a tiny village in the Irish Midlands to observe 11-year-old Anna O'Donnell (Kila Lord Cassidy).
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Keanu Reeves returning to DC for Constantine sequel

Keanu Reeves is set to lead DC's resurrection of the 2005 supernatural thriller Constantine which he starred in. According to Deadline, the John Wick actor is going to be reunited in the sequel with director Francis Lawrence, who directed the first film in the franchise. The script will be written by Akiva Goldsman.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Euphoria and Kissing Booth star lands Elvis role in new movie

Euphoria's Jacob Elordi is about to play Elvis Presley for writer-director Sofia Coppola's Priscilla movie. Based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, the movie will recount intimate moments from her marriage to the King of Rock and Roll, and begins filming in Toronto this autumn. Deadline reports that...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Stranger Things star's Netflix Halloween movie

Stranger Things actress Priah Ferguson stars in the first trailer for Netflix's latest Halloween movie. Titled The Curse of Bridge Hollow, the film sees teenager Sydney (Ferguson) relocating from Brooklyn with her mum and dad (Marlon Wayans and Kelly Rowland) to a small American town, where residents "kind of go crazy" for the spooky season.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Ticket to Paradise stars explain how Booksmart reunion helped new movie

Booksmart stars Kaitlyn Dever and Billie Lourd have explained how previously working together "definitely helped" when it came to playing best friends in their new rom-com Ticket to Paradise. The film, which stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts as warring exes, reunites the pair on screen for the first time...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

She-Hulk finally introduces Deadpool to the MCU, sort of

She-Hulk episode 5 spoilers follow. No other Marvel show – or film, for that matter – has been as obsessed with cameos as She-Hulk. In just the first three episodes alone, connections to Hulk and Eternals and Shang-Chi and Agent Carter have all thrown She-Hulk smack dab in the middle of the MCU.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter shares touching moment from midwife appointment

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Pregnant Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter has shared a touching moment from her midwife appointment. The Theresa McQueen actress has been taking fans along throughout the process of expecting a child with her partner ​​Oliver Piotrowski over the last few months. Jorgie's latest social media post...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Captain Marvel's Brie Larson reveals her Fast X character

Marvel star Brie Larson has only gone and unveiled her Fast X character's name. Shooting for the 10th movie in the franchise – excluding spin-off Hobbs and Shaw – traverses London, Rome, Lisbon and Los Angeles this year, and despite a directing shake-up, everything seems to be going swimmingly on set.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Drifting Home review: Is the Netflix anime worth your time?

Netflix's Drifting Home, the latest anime movie to come to the service, is a surprisingly thoughtful adventure with an imaginative premise. An engaging mix of ideas and visuals, plus themes of growing up and growing apart makes it a perfect film for younger viewers. The movie tells the story of...
COMICS
digitalspy.com

Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy star Sandra Oh set to attend Queen’s funeral

Killing Eve and Grey's Anatomy actor Sandra Oh is going to attend Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, which is set to take place on Monday (September 19) in London. The actress will attend as a part of the Canadian delegation, who will participate in the procession of national honours as a part of the service. Oh is a Canadian born to Korean parents.
WORLD
digitalspy.com

Vampire Academy star reveals unexpected painful side effect to filming

Vampire Academy star Sisi Stringer has revealed an unexpected painful side effect to filming the series. Stringer plays Rosemarie on the show – a Dhampir Guardian aka Moroi-human hybrid whose job is to protect the Moroi from Strigoi. In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, Stringer revealed that she...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Which EastEnders character should return next?

There isn’t many options because most of them are either dead or wouldn’t return. There’s the obvious ones like Grant Mitchell and Bianca Jackson that everyone wants back, but I’ve decided to list others that people don’t talk about as much. Natalie Evans would be...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Episode 3 - September 17 - 6.30pm - ITV1

"Joel Dommett hosts as five of the remaining disguised celebrities return to the stage with new routines, with Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Peter Crouch and Oti Mabuse trying to guess who they are. Two of the contestants then compete in a dramatic dance-off, before the identity of the third incognito star is revealed."
TV SHOWS

