Monticello, IN

WLFI.com

Brookston prepares for Apple Popcorn Festival

BROOKSTON, Ind. (WLFI) — The 2022 Apple Popcorn Festival on Saturday is expected to attract 17,000 people. The festival starts with a 6 a.m. pancake breakfast at the Brookston Fire Department. Live music and vendors follow from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event also features food and a...
BROOKSTON, IN
Your News Local

Spooky Nights coming to the 13-24 Drive In

WABASH, IN – Honeywell Arts & Entertainment will host two “Spooky Nights” weekends of Halloween-themed double feature showings at the 13-24 Drive In. Fridays will feature family-friendly movies, with Saturdays geared towards adults. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. with the movies starting at approximately 7:30 p.m....
WABASH, IN
showmegrantcounty.com

Hoosier History Comes to Life at Mississinewa 1812

Oct. 7 – 9 Mississinewa 1812 in Grant County is the largest living history event in the country, depicting the War of 1812. The weekend long, family-friendly event features a Battle of Mississinewa reenactment, British and American military encampments, a Native American village, a wilderness camp, a voyagers camp and a river town. Featuring several merchants, artisans and food vendors, the River Town is expansive.
INDIANA STATE
buildingindiana.com

Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center Ranked No. 2 in Indiana for Rehab

Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center is among the best physical rehabilitation centers in the country, receiving the distinction of No.2 in Indiana. The rating comes from Newsweek and Statista Inc., an industry ranking provider. The Pangere Corp. was the lead contractor that established the stroke and rehab center. More information...
CROWN POINT, IN
WNDU

Body pulled from Winona Lake identified

Residents should boil their water or use bottled water until further notice. Dwand Carter, 38, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree, premeditated murder and several weapons charges after a week-long trial. Ask the Doctor: 9/13/2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dr. Bob Cassady joins us every week on 16...
WINONA LAKE, IN
WISH-TV

10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

GM plans major investment in Indiana to power electrified future

MARION – Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined local officials and executives of General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today in Grant County as the company announced plans to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade its operations in Marion, supporting GM’s electric vehicle (EV) production. “Indiana is the number...
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Rash of overdoses raise concerns about fentanyl

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County health officials are keeping their eye out for a new kind of illegal drug targeting children. County health officer Dr. Greg Loomis says "rainbow fentanyl" is similar in appearance to candy but contains a powerful and addictive opiate. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

GM Wants To Make a Million Electric Cars, Indiana Will Be Part

MARION, Ind.--Parts for General Motors electric cars will be made in Marion. The decision was announced Thursday to upgrade the plant there to add 6,000 square feet to produce sheet metal parts at the Marion Metal Center. It’s part of GM’s plan to make one million electric cars by 2025, and eventually go all-electric.
MARION, IN
FOX59

Indiana man arrested after leading ISP on chase with semi-truck

Tippecanoe County, Ind. — An Indiana man is now facing charges after failing to stop for a traffic violation, then leading police on a pursuit while driving a semi-truck. Just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, Indiana State Police troopers patrolling US 231 near County Road 600 North attempted to stop a truck being driven by 43-year-old […]
MERRILLVILLE, IN
WNDU

Motorcyclist dies in LaPorte County crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of U.S. 20. Police say a green 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Timothy Hefner, 29, of Michigan City and a semi driven by a 46-year-old Toledo, Ohio, man were both heading east on U.S. 20 when the semi driver decreased his speed to 40 miles per hour as he neared the area of the Renaissance Academy Montessori Charter School.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colorado, traveling west on I-70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Indiana. The license plate number is ZIG433.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Police Identify Man Who Drowned In Winona Lake Tuesday Morning

WINONA LAKE - The man whose body was recovered from Winona Lake Tuesday morning has been identified as Anthony Steven Milton, 25, of 533 E. Center St., Warsaw. At approximately 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, Warsaw police were dispatched to check on the welfare of a man with red hair yelling at passing motorists while on the property of Walgreens, 2400 E. Center St. About six minutes later, officers checked the area but were unable to locate the man, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon from WPD Public Information Officer Capt. Brad Kellar.
WINONA LAKE, IN

