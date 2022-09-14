Read full article on original website
Brookston prepares for Apple Popcorn Festival
BROOKSTON, Ind. (WLFI) — The 2022 Apple Popcorn Festival on Saturday is expected to attract 17,000 people. The festival starts with a 6 a.m. pancake breakfast at the Brookston Fire Department. Live music and vendors follow from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event also features food and a...
WISH-TV
‘Whale of a Sale’ children’s consignment event begins Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The largest children’s consignment event in central Indiana is back!. The fall 2022 “Whale of a Sale” event starts Thursday and runs through Sunday at Grand Park in Westfield. Attendees will be able to shop for over 100,000 items. The consignment sale is...
WISH-TV
Competitive eaters ‘The Hungry Couple’ to take on tenderloin challenge
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jumbo breaded tenderloins are an Indiana tradition. Two competitive eaters — who also happen to be husband and wife — will get a taste of this tradition on Friday in a very special, very tasty competition. Competitive eater Miki Sudo and her husband, Nick...
Fox 59
Indiana’s Largest Kids’ Consignment Event begins today, what to know about the Fall Whale of a Sale
Whale of a Sale is Indiana’s largest kids’ consignment event, and it’s back just in time for fall. The event starts today at Grand Park in Westfield and runs through Sunday. With inflation causing prices on so many things to skyrocket, this is the event where you...
Your News Local
Spooky Nights coming to the 13-24 Drive In
WABASH, IN – Honeywell Arts & Entertainment will host two “Spooky Nights” weekends of Halloween-themed double feature showings at the 13-24 Drive In. Fridays will feature family-friendly movies, with Saturdays geared towards adults. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. with the movies starting at approximately 7:30 p.m....
showmegrantcounty.com
Hoosier History Comes to Life at Mississinewa 1812
Oct. 7 – 9 Mississinewa 1812 in Grant County is the largest living history event in the country, depicting the War of 1812. The weekend long, family-friendly event features a Battle of Mississinewa reenactment, British and American military encampments, a Native American village, a wilderness camp, a voyagers camp and a river town. Featuring several merchants, artisans and food vendors, the River Town is expansive.
buildingindiana.com
Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center Ranked No. 2 in Indiana for Rehab
Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center is among the best physical rehabilitation centers in the country, receiving the distinction of No.2 in Indiana. The rating comes from Newsweek and Statista Inc., an industry ranking provider. The Pangere Corp. was the lead contractor that established the stroke and rehab center. More information...
WNDU
Professional eaters take on 9-pound food challenge at Winamac restaurant
14-year-old suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer appears in court. The teen was taken into custody on Aug. 19, stemming from the June 26 shooting death of St. Joseph County Corrections Officer Rhema Harris. Updated: 1 hour ago. The boil order came earlier this week after the...
WNDU
Body pulled from Winona Lake identified
Residents should boil their water or use bottled water until further notice. Dwand Carter, 38, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree, premeditated murder and several weapons charges after a week-long trial. Ask the Doctor: 9/13/2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dr. Bob Cassady joins us every week on 16...
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
wbiw.com
GM plans major investment in Indiana to power electrified future
MARION – Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined local officials and executives of General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today in Grant County as the company announced plans to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade its operations in Marion, supporting GM’s electric vehicle (EV) production. “Indiana is the number...
WLFI.com
Rash of overdoses raise concerns about fentanyl
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County health officials are keeping their eye out for a new kind of illegal drug targeting children. County health officer Dr. Greg Loomis says "rainbow fentanyl" is similar in appearance to candy but contains a powerful and addictive opiate. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency...
WIBC.com
GM Wants To Make a Million Electric Cars, Indiana Will Be Part
MARION, Ind.--Parts for General Motors electric cars will be made in Marion. The decision was announced Thursday to upgrade the plant there to add 6,000 square feet to produce sheet metal parts at the Marion Metal Center. It’s part of GM’s plan to make one million electric cars by 2025, and eventually go all-electric.
GM plans $491M Indiana plant upgrade to help support EVs
General Motors said Thursday it will spend $491 million to expand and upgrade an Indiana metal stamping plant for production of steel and aluminum stamped parts for "future vehicles," including ev's.
Indiana man arrested after leading ISP on chase with semi-truck
Tippecanoe County, Ind. — An Indiana man is now facing charges after failing to stop for a traffic violation, then leading police on a pursuit while driving a semi-truck. Just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, Indiana State Police troopers patrolling US 231 near County Road 600 North attempted to stop a truck being driven by 43-year-old […]
WNDU
Motorcyclist dies in LaPorte County crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of U.S. 20. Police say a green 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Timothy Hefner, 29, of Michigan City and a semi driven by a 46-year-old Toledo, Ohio, man were both heading east on U.S. 20 when the semi driver decreased his speed to 40 miles per hour as he neared the area of the Renaissance Academy Montessori Charter School.
Raw material shortage partially behind layoff at Warsaw manufacturing plant
189 people are being laid off at a northern Indiana manufacturing facility as one of the facilities closes.
WISH-TV
Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colorado, traveling west on I-70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Indiana. The license plate number is ZIG433.
Times-Union Newspaper
Police Identify Man Who Drowned In Winona Lake Tuesday Morning
WINONA LAKE - The man whose body was recovered from Winona Lake Tuesday morning has been identified as Anthony Steven Milton, 25, of 533 E. Center St., Warsaw. At approximately 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, Warsaw police were dispatched to check on the welfare of a man with red hair yelling at passing motorists while on the property of Walgreens, 2400 E. Center St. About six minutes later, officers checked the area but were unable to locate the man, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon from WPD Public Information Officer Capt. Brad Kellar.
Kokomo police officer faces battery charge after road rage incident
The officer confronted and battered the man, leaving him with injuries to his face and ribs, state police said.
