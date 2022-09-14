LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of U.S. 20. Police say a green 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Timothy Hefner, 29, of Michigan City and a semi driven by a 46-year-old Toledo, Ohio, man were both heading east on U.S. 20 when the semi driver decreased his speed to 40 miles per hour as he neared the area of the Renaissance Academy Montessori Charter School.

