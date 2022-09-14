Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Nia Long posts cryptic video amid fiancé Ime Udoka’s scandal
The Boston Celtics will reportedly suspend head coach Ime Udoka for as much as the entire season after his role in a consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer. The suspension could be announced as early as Thursday afternoon. Celtics assistant Joe Mezulla, who was a finalist for the Utah...
thecomeback.com
Golf world reacts to Greg Norman snub
The QBE Shootout was originally known as the RMCC Invitational when it started in 1989 when it was hosted by golfer Greg Norman. Fast-forward to 2022 and Norman, now the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, has been asked not to attend the event he founded. While the 54-hole event...
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Celtics HC Ime Udoka ‘significant suspension’ report
ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a “Woj bomb” on Wednesday night with news about Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Wojnarowski reports that Udoka is “facing possible disciplinary action – including a significant suspension – for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines.”. “Discussions are...
thecomeback.com
Golf world reacts to Americans dominating Day 1 of Presidents Cup
Day 1 of the 2022 Presidents Cup provided some good news and bad news for the International Team. The good news is that Si Woo Kim and Cameron Davis had a come-from-behind victory to pick up a full point over the United States team of Sam Burns and world No. 1, Scottie Scheffler. The bad news for the Internationals? There were four other matches.
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka replacement Celtics coach candidate revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka reportedly faces a severe suspension for an “improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff.”. While no final decision on the length of the suspension has been made, “internal discussions have included scenarios that would keep Udoka out for the entirety of the 2022-2023 season,” according to ESPN sources.
thecomeback.com
Celtics coach Ime Udoka issues statement amid investigation
The Boston Celtics are presently investigating their coach, Ime Udoka, for a relationship with a female member of the team’s staff. According to reports, the end result will likely be “a significant suspension.” On Thursday, Udoka issued a statement on the matter. He didn’t go into too...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts as Lions hilariously troll Commanders for viral mug mishap
The Washington Commanders went viral for all the wrong reasons last week when photos surfaced of mugs sold at the team shop featuring an outline of the state of Washington – not Washington D.C., where the Commanders are located. The NFL world promptly blasted them for the mishap, and the Detroit Lions got in on the fun on Tuesday.
thecomeback.com
Triple H discusses NBA superstar possibly joining WWE
Over the past few years, WWE has had their share of famous people from outside the pro wrestling industry try to see how they stack up in the ring against the best of the business. Rob Gronkowski, Bad Bunny, Johnny Knoxville, Tyson Fury, and Logan Paul are just a handful of people who have recently gotten physical in the ring. A certain NBA champion and multi-time All-Star player may add his name to the list after attending a tryout during SummerSlam weekend.
Boston Celtics officially suspend Ime Udoka for 2022-23, won’t commit to head coach moving forward
It’s now official. The Boston Celtics have announced that head coach Ime Udoka has been suspended for the entire 2022-23
Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have suspended coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season, effective immediately, and with no guarantee he will be back with the franchise in the future. The Celtics said Thursday night that Udoka was suspended for “violations of team policies.” Earlier Thursday, two people...
thecomeback.com
Justin Fields reacts to Bears barely calling pass plays
While most of the NFL is moving toward modern pass-heavy offenses, the Chicago Bears appear to be going backward in that regard, allowing quarterback Justin Fields to attempt just 28 passes in the first two games of the season including just 11 in last week’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.
thecomeback.com
Jeff Bezos among reported candidates, favorites to buy Phoenix Suns
Robert Sarver’s decision to sell the Phoenix Suns is expected to bring a bevy of potential suitors for the franchise.It hasn’t taken long for the horses to enter the starting gates. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, among those expected to be interested is Jeff Bezos, founder and former...
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Robert Sarver news
It has been a controversy-filled month for Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver. After an ongoing NBA investigation for allegations of racism and misogyny came to a conclusion, Sarver was ultimately suspended for one year and fined $10 million by the league. That came after the league found instances of “racially insensitive language” and “sex-related comments towards women” committed by Sarver.
thecomeback.com
Sports world reacts to Bill Walton’s comments
No matter where you are on the U.S. West Coast, major cities are grappling with what to do about the homelessness issue. From Seattle to Portland to San Francisco to San Diego, a major uptick in homelessness and homeless camps has strained resources, pushed city leaders to find equitable solutions, and angered residents who want to see change. You can count NBA legend Bill Walton among those fed up with a lack of local government accountability over the issue.
thecomeback.com
Team USA makes major Brittney Griner announcement
When the FIBA World Cup begins in Sydney, Australia on Oct. 1, Team USA will be without one of its star players as center Brittney Griner continues to be detained in Russia after she was found guilty on drug charges and is now serving a nine-year sentence. Since Griner is still not back despite ongoing negotiations between the United States and Russia, Team USA will be honoring Griner in a unique way.
thecomeback.com
CFB insider thinks Deion Sanders could be ‘interesting’ in SEC
There is a buzz all around Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders again as major college football jobs are opening up almost daily. Two weeks ago, Nebraska fired Scott Frost, and Saturday night, Arizona State fired Herm Edwards. Now there is talk that Sanders might be an interesting fit for one particular SEC school: Auburn.
thecomeback.com
Max Scherzer gets honest about getting pulled during perfect game
In his first start back from a brief stint on the injured list, New York Mets ace starting pitcher Max Scherzer was back on the mound this week. And his first start back in the rotation could not have gone better as Scherzer had a perfect game through six innings. But unfortunately, he didn’t get the chance to finish the game.
