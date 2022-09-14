Read full article on original website
Rescue Crews Searching for an Unidentified man Seen in Clearwater River; Orofino man Reported Missing
OROFINO - At about 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office received a report of man in the Clearwater River yelling for help. Deputies responded to the area along with the Orofino Police Department and the Nez Perce Tribal Police, but did not locate anyone. The man had...
Kendrick Man Transported to Hospital Following Single Vehicle Rollover on State Highway 99
KENDRICK - On Friday, September 16, 2022 at approximately 07:21 a.m., the Idaho State Police and Latah County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle roll over crash on State Highway 99. According to a release from the Idaho State Police, a 70-year-old Kendrick man was traveling on SH99 when...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
70-Year-Old Arrested in Idaho County After Allegedly Exposing Himself in Front of a Group of Children
IDAHO COUNTY - On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Idaho County Dispatch received a call about a male subject in a blue van on Highway 13 that had allegedly exited the van naked and exposed himself in front of a group of children. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies...
marinelink.com
Inland Waterways Report: Columbia-Snake River System
It’s amazing to consider that a commercial vessel in the Pacific Ocean, approaching the mouth of the Columbia River, can continue its eastward journey to finally tie up at the Port of Lewiston, in Lewiston, Idaho, America’s most inland West Coast port, 465 miles from the Pacific Ocean.
KHQ Right Now
Jermain Jackson totals 192 yards, two touchdowns as Idaho takes care of Drake to earn first win 42-14
MOSCOW, Idaho – Jermaine Jackson took the measure of Drake on Saturday when he got behind a cornerback and slid away from a safety at the edge of the end zone to grab a 20-yard touchdown pass from Gevani McCoy on Idaho’s first possession and give the Vandals a 7-0 lead in their home opener.
pullmanradio.com
Two people charged with felony drug trafficking in Moscow
Two people have been charged with felony drug trafficking for allegedly getting caught with a pound of methamphetamine in Moscow. The case began on the morning of August 31st when Moscow police were called to check on a man who appeared to be passed out in a car parked at the Dollar Tree. According to Latah County, second district court charging documents officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle after they observed what appeared to be drug paraphernalia inside the car. They allegedly found a pound of meth in the vehicle along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 43-year-old Tyson Farley and 52-year-old Tanya Rhoads were arrested for felony methamphetamine trafficking. Farley was taken into custody on charges of felony possession of fentanyl and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents show that officers reportedly found Farley with 27 fentanyl pills. Rhoads was arrested on an additional charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Her hometown wasn’t indicated in the charging documents while officers determined that Farley has been living in Harvard.
NBC News
Pastor seeks to make Moscow, Idaho a ‘Christian town’
In Moscow, Idaho, the fight between Church and State is taking a new turn, as residents there engage in a “cold civil war” over Christ Church — a “muscular, masculine led vision of Christianity” that seeks to turn Moscow into a “Christian town.” NBC News correspondent Anne Thompson traveled to Idaho for Meet the Press Reports.Sept. 15, 2022.
KHQ Right Now
Colfax hosts citywide yard sale event this Saturday
COLFAX, Wash. - A city-wide yard sale will happen on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Colfax!. The Colfax Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event, and a map of all participating sales will be available for residents both online and from the Chamber table at 104 S. Main St. at the Center between 8-10 a.m.
pullmanradio.com
23 Year Old Man Charged For Allegedly Raping Girl Multiple Times In Juliaetta
A 23 year old man has been charged for allegedly raping a girl several times in Juliaetta. Jason Umphenour has been charged with 3 counts of rape and one child sexual battery felony related to soliciting a minor. According to charging documents filed in Latah County Second District Court the alleged rapes were reported to Idaho State Police in December. ISP investigators determined the Umphenour raped the girl multiple times starting in 2020 when she was 14 years old. Umphenour reportedly admitted to raping the girl when he was interviewed by ISP investigators. He is scheduled to be back in court next month.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, September 14, 2022
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Incident Address : SAMARITAN LN; Fairview Village Estates. Incident Address : DEAKIN AVE; BRUCE PITMAN CENTER. MOSCOW ID 83843. Disposition : CLO. Time Reported: 07:12. Found bike on east side near Information desk. Not...
KHQ Right Now
Vandals steamroll the Bulldogs on home turf, 42-14
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho Vandals faced off against the Drake Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon in the Kibbie Dome for their first home game of the season winning by a final score 42-14. The teams were evenly matched the first two quarters, with Idaho entering halftime with a slight lead 20-14; however, the Bulldogs were unable to keep pace, failing to score the entire second half of the game.
Great Pyrenees-Mix Pup Gaining Better Use of Legs Thanks to WSU College of Veterinary Medicine
PULLMAN - A great Pyrenees-mix pup with a deformed hind limb is inching closer to having full use of all his legs thanks to a team of veterinary professionals at Washington State University – including his owner, third-year surgical resident Rachel Dickson. Dickson adopted the puppy, which has since...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane's Kannon Katzer gets first college carry, scores TD in memorable Washington State debut
PULLMAN – The football secured by his right hand, Kannon Katzer cruised into the end zone and took two steps before raising his left arm and pointing a single index finger toward the sky. If Katzer had to guess, the woman looking down would've been in tears, bubbling with...
KHQ Right Now
Washington State's Daiyan Henley records 13 tackles, three sacks against Colorado State, former coach
PULLMAN – Three years ago, Jay Norvell signed off on Daiyan Henley’s move to the defensive side of the ball at the University of Nevada. It’s understandable if Norvell, now the first-year coach at Colorado State, was second-guessing that decision at certain points of Saturday’s 38-7 loss to Henley’s Washington State team at Gesa Field.
WSU alum Steve Gleason reveals he is heading to ER for first time in 3-4 years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane-native and WSU football alum Steve Gleason has announced that he is headed to the ER for the first time in 3-4 years. Gleason has been battling ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) since 2011. In his post, Gleason said he hasn't been in the hospital for more than a few hours in five years.
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Pullman football's offense finds groove, defense shuts out North Central
The Pullman offense might have taken a bit to get started, but once it did there was no stopping it. Caleb Northcroft completed 13 of 17 passes for 140 yards with three touchdown passes and the Greyhounds shut out North Central 37-0 in a Greater Spokane League 2A game at Union Stadium on Saturday.
KHQ Right Now
'We had to be ready to burst out of the gate': Washington State offense shows explosive potential, Cougar defense dominates in rout of Colorado State
PULLMAN – Washington State’s offense had a straightforward game plan. “Start fast,” coach Jake Dickert said. WSU’s new Air Raid had shown only a few glimpses of its potential through the first two weeks of the season. The Cougars were eager to give their supporters a show in their Week 3 matchup with underdog Colorado State.
KHQ Right Now
"It's like looking in the mirror": Washington State, Colorado State share strategies, coaching connections
PULLMAN – Washington State coach Jake Dickert acknowledged the oddly familiar nature of his team’s nonconference schedule. “Crazy scenarios all the way,” he said Monday of WSU’s first three games of the season. In Week 1, the Cougars played host to their neighbors from Idaho. Dickert...
KHQ Right Now
The pick: Why Washington State will beat Colorado State
PULLMAN – The Washington State Cougars have momentum at their backs coming off their big road win over a ranked Wisconsin team. The Colorado State Rams are hoping to spoil the fun. Can CSU catch the Cougars napping one week after their emotional, physically demanding victory in Madison? Could...
KHQ Right Now
Washington State men's basketball announces upcoming Pac-12 Conference schedule
Washington State men’s basketball announced its 2022-23 Pac-12 Conference schedule Thursday, opening play in early December before the conclusion of its nonconference slate. The Cougars play at Oregon on Dec. 1 – the sixth game of the season – before returning to Pullman on Dec. 4 to host Utah.
