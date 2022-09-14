ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater County, ID

marinelink.com

Inland Waterways Report: Columbia-Snake River System

It’s amazing to consider that a commercial vessel in the Pacific Ocean, approaching the mouth of the Columbia River, can continue its eastward journey to finally tie up at the Port of Lewiston, in Lewiston, Idaho, America’s most inland West Coast port, 465 miles from the Pacific Ocean.
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

Two people charged with felony drug trafficking in Moscow

Two people have been charged with felony drug trafficking for allegedly getting caught with a pound of methamphetamine in Moscow. The case began on the morning of August 31st when Moscow police were called to check on a man who appeared to be passed out in a car parked at the Dollar Tree. According to Latah County, second district court charging documents officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle after they observed what appeared to be drug paraphernalia inside the car. They allegedly found a pound of meth in the vehicle along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 43-year-old Tyson Farley and 52-year-old Tanya Rhoads were arrested for felony methamphetamine trafficking. Farley was taken into custody on charges of felony possession of fentanyl and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents show that officers reportedly found Farley with 27 fentanyl pills. Rhoads was arrested on an additional charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Her hometown wasn’t indicated in the charging documents while officers determined that Farley has been living in Harvard.
NBC News

Pastor seeks to make Moscow, Idaho a ‘Christian town’

In Moscow, Idaho, the fight between Church and State is taking a new turn, as residents there engage in a “cold civil war” over Christ Church — a “muscular, masculine led vision of Christianity” that seeks to turn Moscow into a “Christian town.” NBC News correspondent Anne Thompson traveled to Idaho for Meet the Press Reports.Sept. 15, 2022.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Colfax hosts citywide yard sale event this Saturday

COLFAX, Wash. - A city-wide yard sale will happen on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Colfax!. The Colfax Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event, and a map of all participating sales will be available for residents both online and from the Chamber table at 104 S. Main St. at the Center between 8-10 a.m.
COLFAX, WA
pullmanradio.com

23 Year Old Man Charged For Allegedly Raping Girl Multiple Times In Juliaetta

A 23 year old man has been charged for allegedly raping a girl several times in Juliaetta. Jason Umphenour has been charged with 3 counts of rape and one child sexual battery felony related to soliciting a minor. According to charging documents filed in Latah County Second District Court the alleged rapes were reported to Idaho State Police in December. ISP investigators determined the Umphenour raped the girl multiple times starting in 2020 when she was 14 years old. Umphenour reportedly admitted to raping the girl when he was interviewed by ISP investigators. He is scheduled to be back in court next month.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, September 14, 2022

MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Incident Address : SAMARITAN LN; Fairview Village Estates. Incident Address : DEAKIN AVE; BRUCE PITMAN CENTER. MOSCOW ID 83843. Disposition : CLO. Time Reported: 07:12. Found bike on east side near Information desk. Not...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Vandals steamroll the Bulldogs on home turf, 42-14

MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho Vandals faced off against the Drake Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon in the Kibbie Dome for their first home game of the season winning by a final score 42-14. The teams were evenly matched the first two quarters, with Idaho entering halftime with a slight lead 20-14; however, the Bulldogs were unable to keep pace, failing to score the entire second half of the game.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Washington State's Daiyan Henley records 13 tackles, three sacks against Colorado State, former coach

PULLMAN – Three years ago, Jay Norvell signed off on Daiyan Henley’s move to the defensive side of the ball at the University of Nevada. It’s understandable if Norvell, now the first-year coach at Colorado State, was second-guessing that decision at certain points of Saturday’s 38-7 loss to Henley’s Washington State team at Gesa Field.
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

'We had to be ready to burst out of the gate': Washington State offense shows explosive potential, Cougar defense dominates in rout of Colorado State

PULLMAN – Washington State’s offense had a straightforward game plan. “Start fast,” coach Jake Dickert said. WSU’s new Air Raid had shown only a few glimpses of its potential through the first two weeks of the season. The Cougars were eager to give their supporters a show in their Week 3 matchup with underdog Colorado State.
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

The pick: Why Washington State will beat Colorado State

PULLMAN – The Washington State Cougars have momentum at their backs coming off their big road win over a ranked Wisconsin team. The Colorado State Rams are hoping to spoil the fun. Can CSU catch the Cougars napping one week after their emotional, physically demanding victory in Madison? Could...
PULLMAN, WA

