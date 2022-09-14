ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Commercial Observer

Amazon Commits Another $147M to Affordable Housing in DC

Amazon announced Thursday it has committed an additional $147 million to fund the creation and preservation of more than 1,260 new affordable homes in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia. These commitments are primarily in partnership with minority-led organizations and are designed to ensure families across Washington, D.C., are not displaced...
MARYLAND STATE
Commercial Observer

Arnold Fisher, Fisher Brothers Senior Partner, Dies at 89

Arnold Fisher, the second-generation helmsman of the Fisher Brothers real estate dynasty, passed away Sept. 11 at the age of 89, according to the firm. Fisher took the helm of his family’s more than 100-year-old real estate business after his father’s death in the early 2000s and has been a leader in the company since the 1980s. His death was first reported by The Real Deal.
MANHATTAN, NY
New Jersey 101.5

These are the top burger chains in NJ

It’s National Cheeseburger Day this Sunday, Sept. 18 because, why not?. If we can have a National Talk Like A Pirate Day and a National Lima Bean Respect Day we surely can pay homage to something like a cheeseburger. And at least this comes with plenty of deals you...
RUMSON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
State
Florida State
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Illinois State
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Florida, NY
Washington, DC
Business
State
Louisiana State
New York City, NY
Business
City
Washington, LA
Local
Illinois Business
untappedcities.com

Top 11 Secrets of Fort Lee, New Jersey

3. There were plans to put a restaurant on top of the George Washington Bridge. All throughout New York (and parts of New Jersey by the waterfront), there are rooftop restaurants and bars on historic buildings. One rooftop restaurant that did not come to fruition, though, was one that would top the George Washington Bridge. Architect Cass Gilbert worked with Othmar Ammann on the bridge’s design and construction, though he primarily left Ammann to create on his own save for a few ideas of his own.
FORT LEE, NJ
Commercial Observer

LuminUltra Opens New HQ in BWI Tech Park Near Baltimore

LuminUltra, an applied molecular diagnostics company, has inked 14,000 square feet at 805 Pinnacle Drive in Linthicum, Md., which will serve as the Canadian company’s new U.S. headquarters. The building is part of BWI Tech Park, a 156-acre business community that includes more than 1 million square feet of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Commercial Observer

Cipriani Locations Avoid Foreclosure With Loan Modification

New York City’s favorite upscale event location worked out a deal to save its bacon (crostinis), just in time for the holiday season. The $52.1 million commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loan backing two Cipriani locations in Manhattan has secured a modification, according to a Wednesday alert issued by Trepp. The workout pivot comes in the nick of time, saving the posh locations from near-foreclosure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#L L Holding Company#Commercial Observer#Tiffany Co#Lego System#Orchard Technologies
roi-nj.com

Montclair family real estate firm continues legacy with new managing director

The Bravitas Group of Montclair on Wednesday announced that Brian Silver joined the firm as managing director of acquisitions and strategic initiatives. In his new role, Silver will bolster and grow the firm’s real estate acquisitions, oversee strategic asset management initiatives and manage investor relationships alongside his father, Bob Silver, co-founder and CEO of the firm.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
WTOP

Rockville restaurant makes magazine’s national top 50 list

There’s a lot of buzz surrounding a small restaurant in a Montgomery County, Maryland, strip mall. It’s the result of Z&Z Manoushe Bakery in Rockville being named one of Bon Appétit’s 50 Best New Restaurants. “We were shocked,” said co-owner Danny Dubbaneh. Since Bon Appétit’s...
ROCKVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NBC New York

These Are the 10 Wealthiest Cities in the World — and Five Are in the U.S.

New York City is home to more rich people than any other city in the world, according to a new report by investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners. Around 345,600 millionaires reside in the Big Apple, alongside 15,470 multi-millionaires who have assets worth over $10 million, 737 centi-millionaires (wealth of $100 million or more) and 59 billionaires, the report said. The financial center of the U.S. is recognized as the wealthiest city in the world by several measures.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Councilmen allocate $350,000 for gym refurbishment at Staten Island school

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A pair of Staten Island City Councilmen allocated $350,000 to a New Springville middle school to refurbish its gym, the duo announced Thursday. City Councilman David Carr (R-Mid-Island) allocated $200,000 and City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-South Shore) allocated $150,000 as part of their capital funding this year to renovate the gymnasium at I.S. 72, The Police Officer Rocco Laurie Intermediate School.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fanwoodnj.org

NJ Tax Rebate: The ANCHOR Program (formerly Homestead Rebates)

The new ANCHOR program (Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters), formerly the Homestead Rebate Program, provides tax rebates to NJ residents who owned or rented their home as of October 1, 2019, filed state income taxes and meet income requirements. Those who qualify may receive rebates of $450 to $1,500 depending on whether they rent or own and their income. While the rebates won’t show up as a check or direct deposit until the spring of 2023, applications must be received by December 30, 2022. Here’s complete info on how to apply.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy