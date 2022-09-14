3. There were plans to put a restaurant on top of the George Washington Bridge. All throughout New York (and parts of New Jersey by the waterfront), there are rooftop restaurants and bars on historic buildings. One rooftop restaurant that did not come to fruition, though, was one that would top the George Washington Bridge. Architect Cass Gilbert worked with Othmar Ammann on the bridge’s design and construction, though he primarily left Ammann to create on his own save for a few ideas of his own.

FORT LEE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO