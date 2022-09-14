Read full article on original website
Commercial Observer
Amazon Commits Another $147M to Affordable Housing in DC
Amazon announced Thursday it has committed an additional $147 million to fund the creation and preservation of more than 1,260 new affordable homes in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia. These commitments are primarily in partnership with minority-led organizations and are designed to ensure families across Washington, D.C., are not displaced...
Commercial Observer
Arnold Fisher, Fisher Brothers Senior Partner, Dies at 89
Arnold Fisher, the second-generation helmsman of the Fisher Brothers real estate dynasty, passed away Sept. 11 at the age of 89, according to the firm. Fisher took the helm of his family’s more than 100-year-old real estate business after his father’s death in the early 2000s and has been a leader in the company since the 1980s. His death was first reported by The Real Deal.
These are the top burger chains in NJ
It’s National Cheeseburger Day this Sunday, Sept. 18 because, why not?. If we can have a National Talk Like A Pirate Day and a National Lima Bean Respect Day we surely can pay homage to something like a cheeseburger. And at least this comes with plenty of deals you...
untappedcities.com
Top 11 Secrets of Fort Lee, New Jersey
3. There were plans to put a restaurant on top of the George Washington Bridge. All throughout New York (and parts of New Jersey by the waterfront), there are rooftop restaurants and bars on historic buildings. One rooftop restaurant that did not come to fruition, though, was one that would top the George Washington Bridge. Architect Cass Gilbert worked with Othmar Ammann on the bridge’s design and construction, though he primarily left Ammann to create on his own save for a few ideas of his own.
Commercial Observer
LuminUltra Opens New HQ in BWI Tech Park Near Baltimore
LuminUltra, an applied molecular diagnostics company, has inked 14,000 square feet at 805 Pinnacle Drive in Linthicum, Md., which will serve as the Canadian company’s new U.S. headquarters. The building is part of BWI Tech Park, a 156-acre business community that includes more than 1 million square feet of...
NJ stores that might be the Two Guys, Korvettes of our generation
I remember how I felt when the next to last K-Mart in New Jersey was closing down. It was the one at 1550 St. Georges Ave. in Delco Plaza. But that’s how you’d locate it if you’d never been there. For those of us who had known it for decades since our childhood, it was the one across St. Georges Avenue from Buxton’s and from Bradlees.
Commercial Observer
Cipriani Locations Avoid Foreclosure With Loan Modification
New York City’s favorite upscale event location worked out a deal to save its bacon (crostinis), just in time for the holiday season. The $52.1 million commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loan backing two Cipriani locations in Manhattan has secured a modification, according to a Wednesday alert issued by Trepp. The workout pivot comes in the nick of time, saving the posh locations from near-foreclosure.
These Three NJ Bed Bath & Beyond Stores are Closing, Part of 150 Nationwide
Officials with Bed Bath & Beyond have announced the first round of stores that they will be closing nationwide and three locations in New Jersey are on the list. Earlier this year, the struggling retailer announced that some 150 stores would be closing in an attempt to stabilize its finances and turn around declining sales.
roi-nj.com
Montclair family real estate firm continues legacy with new managing director
The Bravitas Group of Montclair on Wednesday announced that Brian Silver joined the firm as managing director of acquisitions and strategic initiatives. In his new role, Silver will bolster and grow the firm’s real estate acquisitions, oversee strategic asset management initiatives and manage investor relationships alongside his father, Bob Silver, co-founder and CEO of the firm.
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.
Whatever you're in the mood for, Washington, D.C., has a restaurant that will fit the bill. So, the next time you're in the nation's capital, check out some of the best places to eat.
WTOP
Rockville restaurant makes magazine’s national top 50 list
There’s a lot of buzz surrounding a small restaurant in a Montgomery County, Maryland, strip mall. It’s the result of Z&Z Manoushe Bakery in Rockville being named one of Bon Appétit’s 50 Best New Restaurants. “We were shocked,” said co-owner Danny Dubbaneh. Since Bon Appétit’s...
What Can a New York Restaurant Do if You Don’t Pay For Your Meal?
Has it ever happened to you? You sat down to have a meal, you enjoyed it and then you went for your wallet and had one of the following happen to you? Maybe you didn't have your wallet? Maybe the $20's that you thought you had in your pocket were really singles?
NBC New York
These Are the 10 Wealthiest Cities in the World — and Five Are in the U.S.
New York City is home to more rich people than any other city in the world, according to a new report by investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners. Around 345,600 millionaires reside in the Big Apple, alongside 15,470 multi-millionaires who have assets worth over $10 million, 737 centi-millionaires (wealth of $100 million or more) and 59 billionaires, the report said. The financial center of the U.S. is recognized as the wealthiest city in the world by several measures.
Asian Foods: Here’s what to expect when the market opens. Take a tour with us.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Armed with a shopper’s reward program and promise of succulent Peking duck, a long-awaited Asian Foods is ready to pounce on New York City. Owner Jonathan Chan said after some final paperwork approvals, his specialty supermarket should be open by early October. This new...
Councilmen allocate $350,000 for gym refurbishment at Staten Island school
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A pair of Staten Island City Councilmen allocated $350,000 to a New Springville middle school to refurbish its gym, the duo announced Thursday. City Councilman David Carr (R-Mid-Island) allocated $200,000 and City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-South Shore) allocated $150,000 as part of their capital funding this year to renovate the gymnasium at I.S. 72, The Police Officer Rocco Laurie Intermediate School.
New Jersey has the No. 1 ranked university in the country
Princeton University and Rutgers University rank high in a study conducted by U.S. News and World Report for the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Princeton was ranked number one in the country in a study as the best higher learning institute in the country. That is very impressive. The...
Here are the best colleges in upstate New York, according to 2022 US News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report has come out with its 2022-2023 list of the best colleges in America, ranking schools on a variety of factors, including student-faculty ratio, tuition, campus life, financial aid, application requirements and post-graduate earning data. Cornell University held the top spot in Upstate New York and...
The online portal for the N.J. ANCHOR property tax program is open and more are eligible. Here’s how to apply.
The online portal to apply for the state’s newest property tax savings program is open. The program, called ANCHOR — short for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters — replaces the Homestead Rebate. There are no age restrictions. It includes homeowners and tenants, and...
fanwoodnj.org
NJ Tax Rebate: The ANCHOR Program (formerly Homestead Rebates)
The new ANCHOR program (Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters), formerly the Homestead Rebate Program, provides tax rebates to NJ residents who owned or rented their home as of October 1, 2019, filed state income taxes and meet income requirements. Those who qualify may receive rebates of $450 to $1,500 depending on whether they rent or own and their income. While the rebates won’t show up as a check or direct deposit until the spring of 2023, applications must be received by December 30, 2022. Here’s complete info on how to apply.
