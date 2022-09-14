The FBI has arrested five men, including a murder suspect, this week in Laredo, according to Webb County Jail records. Also this week, the FBI raided two locations in Laredo. But it's unclear if the arrests are linked to the raids as authorities did not confirm or deny the connection. Jail records show that the FBI arrested Alberto del Bosque, Alexander Brandon Lopez, Abraham Wendele Byfield, Anthony Tays Jr. and Dominic Carlos Guerra.

LAREDO, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO