Photos: Laredoans celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day
Laredoans gathered on the banks of the Rio Grande to celebrate el Grito de Independencia — The Independence Cry — on Thursday, September 15. The event was held at the El Portal plaza, which is right around the street from the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo. Prior to the...
Runway Run 5K returning to Laredo after inaugural race in 2021
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Runway Run 5k is returning for 2022 after its inaugural race last year that promised local runners a unique experience of running against airplanes on the Laredo Airport runway. On Friday, city officials will host a press conference...
‘A local and national hero’: Sgt. Denzo Dog Park opens
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The City of Laredo and District V Councilmember Ruben Gutierrez Jr. dedicated a dog park to Sgt. Denzo, a K-9 officer of the Webb County Sheriff Office and a U.S. Veteran, on Thursday. Along with the city leaders, the...
Laredo Farmers Market returning with new activities
The Laredo Main Street’s Farmers Market will be held at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo for the second straight occasion. The event will occur Saturday, Sept. 17 on the second floor in suite #B290, which is next to H&M. The Farmers Market will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
LISD dedicates $5.9M Multi-Purpose Building to former educator
The newest facility at Martin will be honoring an important member of the school's past. The new Martin High School Multi-Purpose Building was dedicated on Wednesday in the memory of former educator Maria Estela Quintanilla. According to LISD, the $5.9 million facility features "a student gathering atrium and a culinary arts lab with a full commercial kitchen and classrooms, spacious dance studio, audio/visual, photography, science classrooms and a robotics and technology lab."
Laredo pride group to kickoff LGBTQ+ history month, honor local allies
The Gateway City Pride Association will be kicking off LGBTQ+ history month this October with an event honoring pride allies — both local and national — who have contributed to the LGBTQ+ community. Among the honorees will be LGBTQ+ History Month founder Rodney Wilson, who will be present...
Laredo to see chance of thunderstorms over 4-day span
The City of Laredo will see another potential opportunity to receive more needed rainfall starting this weekend. The drought-stricken area is currently forecasted to see a chance of thunderstorms over four consecutive days, kicking off with Friday. According to the National Weather Service as of Thursday morning, Laredo has a...
‘18 runner-up, former councilman announces mayoral campaign
During a bowling tournament aimed to raise funds for his political campaign, Roque Vela Jr. officially announced he is running for mayor of the City of Laredo at Pla-Mor Entertainment on Wednesday night. Vela, who is not a newcomer to the political arena, is a former councilmemeber for District V...
'We had to suffer day and night'
The long-awaited meeting between members of the Laredo Air Coalition, city officials, local residents and representatives of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was held on Friday at TAMIU. But despite the opportunity to comment on the rules and past history, depending on who is asked, the meeting’s effectiveness remained in question.
FBI arrests five men, including murder suspect
The FBI has arrested five men, including a murder suspect, this week in Laredo, according to Webb County Jail records. Also this week, the FBI raided two locations in Laredo. But it's unclear if the arrests are linked to the raids as authorities did not confirm or deny the connection. Jail records show that the FBI arrested Alberto del Bosque, Alexander Brandon Lopez, Abraham Wendele Byfield, Anthony Tays Jr. and Dominic Carlos Guerra.
EPA discusses cancer risk from emissions in Laredo, future plans
Representatives of the Environmental Protection Agency held a public discussion Thursday night regarding public concerns over the risks of ethylene oxide emissions in the Laredo community. The discussion was held at the TAMIU Performance Art Recital Hall and was host to numerous members of the Laredo Clean Air Coalition, city...
