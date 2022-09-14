ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commercial Observer

Meridian to Market The Urban, a New Mixed-Use Apartment Building With NY Tax Exemption

Meridian Capital Group announced Sept. 12 that its Institutional Investment Sales Group, led by Helen Hwang, has been appointed to sell the leasehold interest in The Urban, a newly developed, 103-unit, 165,000-square-foot mixed-use building at 144-74 Northern Boulevard in the heart of Flushing, Queens. Completed in September 2020, The Urban...
QUEENS, NY
Commercial Observer

Cipriani Locations Avoid Foreclosure With Loan Modification

New York City’s favorite upscale event location worked out a deal to save its bacon (crostinis), just in time for the holiday season. The $52.1 million commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loan backing two Cipriani locations in Manhattan has secured a modification, according to a Wednesday alert issued by Trepp. The workout pivot comes in the nick of time, saving the posh locations from near-foreclosure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Real Estate
Commercial Observer

Lincoln Market Opening Greenwich Village Grocery Next Year

Grocery store Lincoln Market will head to Greenwich Village for its second Manhattan location. The small-format grocer, known for its central Brooklyn outposts, inked a 20-year deal for a 10,621-square-foot store at 501 Avenue of the Americas, according to tenant broker Katz & Associates’ Scott Sher. Asking rent was $95 per square foot.
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

New York suburbs, Chicago most vulnerable to home price declines

An economic downturn would cool housing markets across the country, but few areas appear more exposed to price declines than New York City and Chicago. The two metropolitan areas are home to some of the bubbliest markets in the country, according to an analysis by real estate data firm Attom. Of the 50 counties most vulnerable to falling home prices, nine are in and around New York City, and six are in the Chicago area.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Western Queens Gazette

CB2: ‘Auto-Related Businesses Not Welcome Here’

Community Board 2 members last week voted down a rezoning application that would have permitted an auto dealership to convert an abandoned parcel on Northern Boulevard in Woodside into a Lincoln dealership. In a motion filed by Community Board 2, members said the reason for the rejection was not that...
Gothamist

Afternoon Addition: Could a ‘cash mob’ save Papaya King?

The historic Papaya King on the Upper East Side has had plans to shutter soon, but this weekend fans will flock to a "cash mob" to revitalize interest. Upper East Side establishment, Papaya King, is getting a "cash mob," bad news for Mayor Adams's favorite restaurant, Newark gets a new direct flight, and more stories from New York City and beyond [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

10 Remaining Wooden Houses in Manhattan

In a city built of glass, brick, and stone, wooden houses are hard to spot in Manhattan. That said, some wooden houses have survived since their creation in the 18th and 19th centuries — when the city was mainly farmland. After the city became industrialized, these wooden houses were deemed hazardous, and new wooden-based construction was outlawed in Manhattan with the “fire limit” law of 1866. Thus, the few wooden structures that remain in New York City are extremely rare. Here are the 10 remaining wooden buildings that you can still spot in Manhattan:
MANHATTAN, NY
Gotham Gazette

City to Announce Free Internet and Cable for Thousands of NYCHA Residents

Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce a new program on Monday to provide free high-speed internet and basic cable TV to thousands of public housing residents. The program, called Big Apple Connect, is a partnership between the New York City Office of Technology and Innovation and internet service providers that serve the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), which is home to more than 400,000 New Yorkers. Though the plan has yet to be made public by the mayor’s office, one of the providers, Optimum, has already publicly posted details of its collaboration with the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days

USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
Secret NYC

16 Best Greek Restaurants In NYC For Mediterranean Cuisine

It’s no secret that we have world-famous cuisine that can transport you to just about anywhere on the globe. Outside of Europe, NYC is one of the best cities for Greek food, and there are so many fantastic restaurants in the city you need to stop by. From fresh seafood to baklava and everything in between, there’s nothing better than enjoying an authentic meal at a quality Greek restaurant. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic Greek diner or a Michelin-star restaurant, there’s a bit of something for everyone! Ready for a tasty Mediterranean experience? Here are our picks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

