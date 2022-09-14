Read full article on original website
Commercial Observer
Meridian to Market The Urban, a New Mixed-Use Apartment Building With NY Tax Exemption
Meridian Capital Group announced Sept. 12 that its Institutional Investment Sales Group, led by Helen Hwang, has been appointed to sell the leasehold interest in The Urban, a newly developed, 103-unit, 165,000-square-foot mixed-use building at 144-74 Northern Boulevard in the heart of Flushing, Queens. Completed in September 2020, The Urban...
Commercial Observer
Related, Wynn Seeking Casino License for Undeveloped Section of Hudson Yards
Go west, young casino developer. That’s what Related Companies and Wynn Resorts plan to do with the undeveloped western section of Hudson Yards, announcing on Thursday they teamed up to apply for a downstate casino license, Bloomberg first reported. In terms of revenue, the developers don’t see much of...
Commercial Observer
Cipriani Locations Avoid Foreclosure With Loan Modification
New York City’s favorite upscale event location worked out a deal to save its bacon (crostinis), just in time for the holiday season. The $52.1 million commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loan backing two Cipriani locations in Manhattan has secured a modification, according to a Wednesday alert issued by Trepp. The workout pivot comes in the nick of time, saving the posh locations from near-foreclosure.
brickunderground.com
From Brooklyn Heights to the UWS: After years of renting, we realized we could buy and be near Central Park
When a "for sale" sign went up on the building where Susie Mann and her husband John were renting, they decided to buy—and realized there were more affordable options on the UWS than in their Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. They're thrilled with their quiet, low-key building. Here's their story. I...
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery launches for 126 apartments on the Astoria waterfront
Applications are open for 126 newly constructed apartments at 11-12 30th Drive and 11-28 30th Drive in Astoria through the affordable housing lottery. Rents start at $2,350 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this specific lottery must earn from $80,572 to $187,330, depending on the size of the household.
Commercial Observer
Lincoln Market Opening Greenwich Village Grocery Next Year
Grocery store Lincoln Market will head to Greenwich Village for its second Manhattan location. The small-format grocer, known for its central Brooklyn outposts, inked a 20-year deal for a 10,621-square-foot store at 501 Avenue of the Americas, according to tenant broker Katz & Associates’ Scott Sher. Asking rent was $95 per square foot.
What Can a New York Restaurant Do if You Don’t Pay For Your Meal?
Has it ever happened to you? You sat down to have a meal, you enjoyed it and then you went for your wallet and had one of the following happen to you? Maybe you didn't have your wallet? Maybe the $20's that you thought you had in your pocket were really singles?
A giant new Target store is opening in the Bronx next month
Just a bit over a month since announcing the opening of a new location in Soho, Target made public its plans to debut a giant store in the Bronx at 215 East Fordham Road by Valentine Avenue. The 21,000-square-foot space is scheduled to officially open to the public on October...
NBC New York
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Asks Tech Executives at Private Dinner to Keep Companies in the City
Over entrees of steak, halibut or pasta and copious amounts of wine, Adams made an "impassioned plea for tech executives to stay and invest in New York," said one attendee. Longtime angel investor Ron Conway and tech investment firm managing partner Josh Mendelsohn were among the co-hosts. The dinner comes...
New York City Opens a Welcome Center for Migrants Who Arrive
Since August 9, New York City’s homeless population grew from 5,000 to almost 56,000 which caused problems for the city’s infrastructure to help the homeless. At the beginning of August, that is when Texas Governor Greg Abbott started sending busses of migrants to New York.
Long Island tenants and activists march for housing rights
A group of activists and tenants met at the Rockville Centre LIRR station around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday to march for housing rights. New York Communities for Change and a number of other housing rights advocacy.
therealdeal.com
New York suburbs, Chicago most vulnerable to home price declines
An economic downturn would cool housing markets across the country, but few areas appear more exposed to price declines than New York City and Chicago. The two metropolitan areas are home to some of the bubbliest markets in the country, according to an analysis by real estate data firm Attom. Of the 50 counties most vulnerable to falling home prices, nine are in and around New York City, and six are in the Chicago area.
U.S. Postal Service appoints 1st Latina postmaster of Manhattan
Wanda Diaz brings more than 25 years of NYC postal experience. She began her career as a letter carrier in the Bronx in 1996.
Western Queens Gazette
CB2: ‘Auto-Related Businesses Not Welcome Here’
Community Board 2 members last week voted down a rezoning application that would have permitted an auto dealership to convert an abandoned parcel on Northern Boulevard in Woodside into a Lincoln dealership. In a motion filed by Community Board 2, members said the reason for the rejection was not that...
Afternoon Addition: Could a ‘cash mob’ save Papaya King?
The historic Papaya King on the Upper East Side has had plans to shutter soon, but this weekend fans will flock to a "cash mob" to revitalize interest. Upper East Side establishment, Papaya King, is getting a "cash mob," bad news for Mayor Adams's favorite restaurant, Newark gets a new direct flight, and more stories from New York City and beyond [ more › ]
NY's attorney general is eyeing co-living companies as residents complain over 'scam' housing
With the easing of the pandemic, rents in New York City have risen significantly over the last six months, with the average rent now above $5,000 a month. Attorney General Letitia James’ office says co-living companies like Bungalow are being “monitored” after several complaints from tenants. [ more › ]
untappedcities.com
10 Remaining Wooden Houses in Manhattan
In a city built of glass, brick, and stone, wooden houses are hard to spot in Manhattan. That said, some wooden houses have survived since their creation in the 18th and 19th centuries — when the city was mainly farmland. After the city became industrialized, these wooden houses were deemed hazardous, and new wooden-based construction was outlawed in Manhattan with the “fire limit” law of 1866. Thus, the few wooden structures that remain in New York City are extremely rare. Here are the 10 remaining wooden buildings that you can still spot in Manhattan:
Gotham Gazette
City to Announce Free Internet and Cable for Thousands of NYCHA Residents
Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce a new program on Monday to provide free high-speed internet and basic cable TV to thousands of public housing residents. The program, called Big Apple Connect, is a partnership between the New York City Office of Technology and Innovation and internet service providers that serve the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), which is home to more than 400,000 New Yorkers. Though the plan has yet to be made public by the mayor’s office, one of the providers, Optimum, has already publicly posted details of its collaboration with the city.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days
USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
16 Best Greek Restaurants In NYC For Mediterranean Cuisine
It’s no secret that we have world-famous cuisine that can transport you to just about anywhere on the globe. Outside of Europe, NYC is one of the best cities for Greek food, and there are so many fantastic restaurants in the city you need to stop by. From fresh seafood to baklava and everything in between, there’s nothing better than enjoying an authentic meal at a quality Greek restaurant. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic Greek diner or a Michelin-star restaurant, there’s a bit of something for everyone! Ready for a tasty Mediterranean experience? Here are our picks...
