westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Elmer "Jake" James, Jr.
Elmer “Jake” James, Jr 43 of Hicks passed away September 14, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Hicks First United Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow in Lone Star Baptist Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Friday, September 16th from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. for the family and 5:00 p.m. until time of service for family and friends.
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Shirley Diane Dodson
Shirley Diane Dodson, 76 of Alexandria passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 15 2022 in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Hornbeck. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 14, from 5:00 P.M– 7:00 P.M in the funeral home. To read...
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Stephanie Quave
Stephanie Thea Stephens Quave, 76, of Merryville passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM at Green Oak Baptist Church in Merryville. To read the full obituary click here.
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Jackie Lynn Pruitt
Jackie Lynn Pruitt, 65, of DeRidder, LA, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022.Graveside Funeral service and burial will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Newlin Cemetery in Singer, LA. To read the full obituary click here.
KPLC TV
‘He was my baby’: Ryan Heflin’s family mourns after remains found
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Remains found on a hunting lease have been identified as a man missing since January of this year. Ryan Heflin, 32, was reported missing by his family in January 2022. Now, they are thankful to have closure. “He was my baby,” Ryan’s mother, Gayla Heflin,...
L'Observateur
Colfax Man Killed in Grant Parish Crash
Grant Parish – On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 71 near Rock Hill. This crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Hunter L. Hayes. The initial investigation revealed a 2004 Ford F-150, driven by Hayes,...
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrest Report for 09/14/2022-09/16/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Jeremy Brett Haymon, age 43, of Leesville, was arrested and charged with one count of Disturbing the Peace / Language, one count of Criminal Trespass, one count of Possession of a firearm or carrying of concealed weapon by a felon, and one count of Manufacturing and possession of a bomb. Bond has not been set and Haymon remains in the VPSO jail.
Lake Charles American Press
Body found in Beauregard identified as missing DeRidder man
The body discovered in a supply shed on deer hunting property in Beauregard Parish has been identified as 33-year-old Ryan Heflin, a DeRidder man reported missing since January, authorities said. Sheriff Mark Herford said Heflin’s remains were positively identified through dental records with the help of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic...
westcentralsbest.com
20th annual Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival happening this weekend
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches celebrates its famous meat pie Friday and Saturday, with meat pies, music, fireworks and children's activities. Days/hours open: Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Address: 100 Rue Beauport. The following streets will close at 9:15 p.m. Saturday in...
Lake Charles American Press
Human remains found in Beauregard Parish
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is awaiting DNA analysis to identify human remains located on hunting property in the eastern part of the parish over the weekend, according to authorities. Sheriff Mark Herford said the body of an adult was found Saturday, Sept. 10, inside a deer hunting supply...
kalb.com
Robbie G’s closing after 28 years in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to Robbie G’s Facebook page, the Alexandria restaurant that has been in business for 28 years is shutting its doors. The post said that Friday night (September 16) will be the last night to enjoy Robbie G’s food and visit with owners, Kelli and Toby Brazzel.
westcentralsbest.com
NSU Awarded $1.8 Million Grant From Blue Cross Blue Shield Louisiana
Natchitoches, La – Northwestern State University is expanding two programs that will make it easier for paramedics, military medics and people with undergraduate science degrees to transition into high-paying nursing jobs. The program, which will help fill critical roles in northwest and Central Louisiana’s rapidly shrinking healthcare workforce, is funded in part by a $1.8 million grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation.
kalb.com
BPSO looking for escaped inmate
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, an inmate walked away from a facility in DeQuincy on September 16 at 8:30 a.m. Dustin Causey is described as a white male, 5′7″, about 145 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, denim jeans and a NAPA hat.
KPLC TV
TDL WEEK 3: Scores and highlights
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa Yellow Jackets travel to the Leesville Wampus Cats tonight in KPLC’s Game of the Week. Both teams are undefeated, having won their first two games. Tonight’s schedule also features a pair of District 3-5A games: Sulphur at Lafayette and Barbe at Sam...
kalb.com
2 arrested in Alexandria for shooting at Monroe Street store
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two Alexandria men have been arrested following a shooting inside a store on Monroe Street on Friday, Sept. 9. The Alexandria Police Department said Avantay Craig Bell, 18, has been charged with one count of attempted armed robbery, one count of illegal use of a weapon and one count of resisting an officer. Shewaun Butler, 21, has been charged with one count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrument and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon.
KTAL
Natchitoches man charged with hit and run of officer
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was arrested in Natchitoches after officers said he led them on a chase through the city on Monday. Just after 11:30 a.m., the Natchitoches Police Department says detectives attempted to arrest Gregory Washington at a gas station in the 1400 block of Texas St. Authorities say when officers informed Washington of multiple active warrants for him, he got into his vehicle and reversed quickly. A detective standing in the doorway was knocked to the ground by the vehicle, and Washington fled the area.
KSLA
Natchitoches Parish man facing felony theft charges in series of ATV thefts
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Natchitoches Parish man is accused for in a series of thefts in the southern part of the Parish. Eric Wayne Berryman Jr., 24, of Natchez is charged with three counts of felony theft. Below is information from the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office:
westcentralsbest.com
Vernon Parish Animal Shelter Hosting Free Adoption Event
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Animal Shelter is pleased to announce that they are hosting a free adoption event this weekend. All adoption fees will be waived, Friday from 8 am to 4 pm and Saturday from 8 am until noon. They would also like everyone to know that they are now a participant in the TNR program which stands for Trap Neuter Release. Unfortunately not all trapped animals would make good pets, so this program is designed to trap the animal, safely sterilize them, and release them back into the wild without having to worry about the animal reproducing. For more information you can contact the Vernon Parish Animal Shelter.
cenlanow.com
APD arrests 2 suspects in store shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two Alexandria men in connection with shots fired inside a store last Friday in the 1900 block of Monroe Street. Today, APD detectives arrested Avantay Craig Bell, 18, of Alexandria. He was charged with one count of attempted armed...
westcentralsbest.com
Owner of Cypress Arrow Arrested Again
Rapides Parish, La - Today, Sheriff’s Detectives have made an another arrest in the ongoing investigation into animal cruelty allegations against the owner of Cypress Arrow K-9 Academy. As their investigation continued, Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause in obtaining an additional arrest warrant for Tina Brimer...
