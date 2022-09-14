Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Federal grant money distributed to Montana organizations with veteran suicide prevention services
MISSOULA, Mont. - A recent federal grant given to the state will be distributed to several organizations across the state that provide services to veterans facing homelessness, addiction, and other mental health needs. The grant will provide $750,000 to two organizations, Adaptive Performance Center and Volunteers of America of the...
