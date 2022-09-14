Read full article on original website
Related
The Price Of This Household Item Is Plunging
The inflation rate for August, as measured by the consumer price index, rose 8.3%. On the surface, this appeared to be an improvement compared to the 9.1% rate in June and 8.5% in July. However, the number could be misleading. Gas, oil, and fuel oil prices have dropped sharply in recent weeks. Not including these, […]
Prices Are Finally Falling for Meat, Flights, Computers and More
Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. High inflation has been crushing consumer budgets for much of the year, but costs are finally...
Dow Jones plunges amid news of US inflation rates
Prices in the US remained stubbornly high in August even as the overall pace of inflation slowed for the second consecutive month. The news sent US stock markets into a tailspin, with the Dow Jones index losing nearly 1,300 points. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), the Bureau of Labor Statistics’...
August's 8.3% inflation means Biden can't escape economy in November
Even as President Joe Biden and Democrats try to refocus attention elsewhere, August's 8.3% inflation figure means the economy is going to remain top of mind for voters going into the midterm elections.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How do interest rates affect inflation?
UK interest rates rose to 1.75 per cent at the start of August in a bid by the Bank of England (BoE) to temper double-digit inflation. The base rate of inflation was already at its highest level for 13 years even before the decision was taken by the institution’s Monetary Policy Committee. On Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics revealed that the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 9.9 per cent in August, down from 10 per cent in July. Although experts predicted that the figure would remain unchanged in August, downward pressure was put on...
Two of the world's greatest economists disagree on whether you have to lose your job to bring inflation down
When the IMF’s former chief economist, Olivier Blanchard, was asked if inflation will come down without rising unemployment, his answer was simple: “I wish, but no.” Goldman’s chief economist isn’t so sure.
White House press sec says 'we have done the work' to lower costs for families amid record-high inflation
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during Thursday's press conference that "we have done the work" to lower costs for families amid record-high inflation. Jean-Pierre said that the White House has done work over the past several months to lower costs for American families, and added that it will continue to "find ways" to lower costs.
Cheaper gas but higher rent: Here’s what to expect ahead of tomorrow’s highly anticipated inflation report
U.S. consumers and businesses don’t always see eye to eye. But when it comes to inflation, all Americans seem to agree that sky-high prices are the biggest issue facing the country today. After more than a decade of low inflation following the Great Financial Crisis in 2008, the global...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Analyst Hikes CPI Inflation Forecast, Expects Fed To Raise Interest Rates Another 1.75% By February
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up 8.3% in August and remains at multi-decade highs despite the best efforts of the Federal Reserve to get inflation under control. On Friday, Bank of America economist Michael Gapen raised his near-term outlook for CPI inflation and said it may take a little bit longer before the monetary policy starts making a meaningful impact.
US wholesale inflation declines in August to still-high 8.7%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 8.7% in August from a year earlier, a slowdown from July yet still a painfully high level that suggests prices will keep spiking for months to come. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that on a month-to-month basis, the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — declined 0.1% from July to August, the second straight monthly decline. Yet the better readings mostly reflect plunging gas prices and don’t necessarily point to a broader slowdown in inflation. A measure that excludes the volatile food and energy categories — so-called core prices — rose 0.4% from July to August and 7.3% in August compared with a year ago. The cost of services — which are increasingly driving consumer inflation — rose 0.4% in August, driven by higher prices for public transportation, car rentals and some financial services.
The Fed’s war on inflation may take the US economy down with it
This story is part of CNN Business’ Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here. Tuesday’s inflation reading wasn’t what anyone was hoping for. The consumer price index rose 8.3% in August year-over-year, down slightly from July but more than the 8.1% economists had expected. If you take out the price of food and energy, core prices rose 0.6% from July to August — double what economists had forecast.
Inflation Time Bomb – Job Income Isn’t Keeping Up With Rising Prices
The U.S. inflation rate rose 0.1% in August compared to July as measured by the U.S. Labor Department’s monthly Consumer Price Index. The index settles at 8.3% on a year-over-year basis, keeping the pressure firmly on consumers and businesses to absorb higher prices on everything from food prices to medical costs.
3 Pros On What 8.3% CPI Inflation Number Means For The Fed: 'A Strategic Error Of Epic Proportions'
The Labor Department on Tuesday reported an 8.3% year-over-year increase in the consumer price index for August, which sent the SPDR S&P 500 SPY and the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ spiraling lower. The headline CPI rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July, according to data from the U.S....
Inflation edged up in August despite gas price decline
Consumer prices rose slightly in August despite a steep decline in the cost of gasoline, according to inflation data released Tuesday by the Labor Department. The consumer price index (CPI), a closely watched gauge of inflation, rose 0.1 percent in August after staying flat in July. Economists expected the steady...
Inflation 2022: 15 Industries That Were Hit the Hardest
If you've been feeling a pinch in your wallet in 2022, you're not alone. After years of negligible inflation, readings reached the highest levels in 40 years by the summer of 2022. Part of the reason...
International Business Times
Prices Soaring Everywhere: From Beans In Brazil To Pork In China
Consumers and businesses around the world are facing steeper prices for everything from Mexico's beloved tortillas to the aluminium cans used by beer companies. Inflation jumped after countries emerged from Covid lockdowns and it has soared since Russia invaded Ukraine, with the IMF expecting consumer prices to rise by 8.3 percent globally this year.
marketplace.org
Why your savings account’s interest rates are trailing the Fed’s
Marketplace host Amy Scott discusses about this week's barrage of economic data with Sudeep Reddy at Politico and Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post. Why has it taken so long for savings account interest rates to start rising?. by Nancy Marshall-Genzer. Sep 16, 2022. The national average is still a...
Summers: Fed Needs Big Rate Hike to Control Inflation
After the news that consumer prices soared 8.3% in the 12 months through August, a clear consensus emerged among economists and investors regarding the Federal Reserve. This consensus is that the Fed will raise interest rates by 75 basis points at its next meeting, Sept. 20-21. Harvard economist Larry Summers is part of the consensus.
CNBC
Oil dips, reversing gains after bearish U.S. economic data
Oil prices fell on Tuesday in choppy trading, reversing earlier gains as U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, giving cover for the U.S. Federal Reserve to deliver another hefty interest rate increase next week. Brent futures for November ended the day at $93.17 per barrel, for a loss of...
Retail Sales Nudge Higher In August As Gas Prices Ease, But Hot Inflation Caps Gain
U.S. retail sales jumped higher last month, Commerce Department indicated Thursday, as tumbling gas prices gave consumers more cash to spend across different sectors of the economy, indicating that demand will continue to stoke inflation. August retail sales rose 0.3% to a collective $683.3 billion, the Commerce Department said, well...
Comments / 2