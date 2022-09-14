ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

24/7 Wall St.

The Price Of This Household Item Is Plunging

The inflation rate for August, as measured by the consumer price index, rose 8.3%. On the surface, this appeared to be an improvement compared to the 9.1% rate in June and 8.5% in July. However, the number could be misleading. Gas, oil, and fuel oil prices have dropped sharply in recent weeks. Not including these, […]
Money

Prices Are Finally Falling for Meat, Flights, Computers and More

Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. High inflation has been crushing consumer budgets for much of the year, but costs are finally...
The Guardian

Dow Jones plunges amid news of US inflation rates

Prices in the US remained stubbornly high in August even as the overall pace of inflation slowed for the second consecutive month. The news sent US stock markets into a tailspin, with the Dow Jones index losing nearly 1,300 points. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), the Bureau of Labor Statistics’...
The Independent

How do interest rates affect inflation?

UK interest rates rose to 1.75 per cent at the start of August in a bid by the Bank of England (BoE) to temper double-digit inflation. The base rate of inflation was already at its highest level for 13 years even before the decision was taken by the institution’s Monetary Policy Committee. On Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics revealed that the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 9.9 per cent in August, down from 10 per cent in July. Although experts predicted that the figure would remain unchanged in August, downward pressure was put on...
Benzinga

Analyst Hikes CPI Inflation Forecast, Expects Fed To Raise Interest Rates Another 1.75% By February

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up 8.3% in August and remains at multi-decade highs despite the best efforts of the Federal Reserve to get inflation under control. On Friday, Bank of America economist Michael Gapen raised his near-term outlook for CPI inflation and said it may take a little bit longer before the monetary policy starts making a meaningful impact.
The Associated Press

US wholesale inflation declines in August to still-high 8.7%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 8.7% in August from a year earlier, a slowdown from July yet still a painfully high level that suggests prices will keep spiking for months to come. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that on a month-to-month basis, the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — declined 0.1% from July to August, the second straight monthly decline. Yet the better readings mostly reflect plunging gas prices and don’t necessarily point to a broader slowdown in inflation. A measure that excludes the volatile food and energy categories — so-called core prices — rose 0.4% from July to August and 7.3% in August compared with a year ago. The cost of services — which are increasingly driving consumer inflation — rose 0.4% in August, driven by higher prices for public transportation, car rentals and some financial services.
CNN

The Fed’s war on inflation may take the US economy down with it

This story is part of CNN Business’ Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here. Tuesday’s inflation reading wasn’t what anyone was hoping for. The consumer price index rose 8.3% in August year-over-year, down slightly from July but more than the 8.1% economists had expected. If you take out the price of food and energy, core prices rose 0.6% from July to August — double what economists had forecast.
The Hill

Inflation edged up in August despite gas price decline

Consumer prices rose slightly in August despite a steep decline in the cost of gasoline, according to inflation data released Tuesday by the Labor Department. The consumer price index (CPI), a closely watched gauge of inflation, rose 0.1 percent in August after staying flat in July. Economists expected the steady...
International Business Times

Prices Soaring Everywhere: From Beans In Brazil To Pork In China

Consumers and businesses around the world are facing steeper prices for everything from Mexico's beloved tortillas to the aluminium cans used by beer companies. Inflation jumped after countries emerged from Covid lockdowns and it has soared since Russia invaded Ukraine, with the IMF expecting consumer prices to rise by 8.3 percent globally this year.
marketplace.org

Why your savings account’s interest rates are trailing the Fed’s

Marketplace host Amy Scott discusses about this week's barrage of economic data with Sudeep Reddy at Politico and Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post. Why has it taken so long for savings account interest rates to start rising?. by Nancy Marshall-Genzer. Sep 16, 2022. The national average is still a...
TheStreet

Summers: Fed Needs Big Rate Hike to Control Inflation

After the news that consumer prices soared 8.3% in the 12 months through August, a clear consensus emerged among economists and investors regarding the Federal Reserve. This consensus is that the Fed will raise interest rates by 75 basis points at its next meeting, Sept. 20-21. Harvard economist Larry Summers is part of the consensus.
CNBC

Oil dips, reversing gains after bearish U.S. economic data

Oil prices fell on Tuesday in choppy trading, reversing earlier gains as U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, giving cover for the U.S. Federal Reserve to deliver another hefty interest rate increase next week. Brent futures for November ended the day at $93.17 per barrel, for a loss of...
