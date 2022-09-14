ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, OK

Motorcycle crash near Rush Springs sends man to hospital

 A 34 year old Duncan man was sent to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City following a motorcycle crash.  According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports, a 2019 Harley Davidson driven by Parker L. Jordan age 34, of Duncan was north bound on US-81 approximately2.4 miles north of Rush Springs in Grady County, departed the roadway left for an unknown reason and rolled an undetermined number of times. The driver was separated from the motorcycle. He was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in critical condition with head, trunk external, arm and leg injuries.
Woman charged with murder in connection to Ardmore shooting

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A 27-year-old Ardmore woman has been charged with 2nd degree murder after police say she shot and killed a man trying to steal a truck. It happened late last month in the neighborhood on John Road, just off of Myall Road. According to the press release...
Woman arrested in Ardmore murder case

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Ardmore police have arrested 27-year-old Meghan Matthews in connection with a fatal shooting on August 27. Police said Matthews and her boyfriend were at a friend's house in the 1300 block of John Road around 1 a.m. Matthews said she heard her boyfriend's car start...
Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
Kevin Mcguire
Argie Marvin Butler

Argie Marvin Butler of Purcell, Oklahoma, formally of Stratford, was born January 1, 1950 in Ada, Oklahoma, to W.D. (Dub) Butler and Lessie Leon (Weast) Butler. He passed away at the home of his daughter Dedra Putchaven in Norman, Oklahoma, surrounded by his family at the age of 72 years 7 months and 20 days.
OCPD: 2 Arrested Following SW OKC Pursuit

Two people have been arrested in connection to a pursuit that happened Wednesday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The pursuit began near Southwest 44th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the driver drove off, OCPD said. The driver...
Pryor murder suspect found near Oklahoma City

A Pryor man suspected of murder was taken into custody near Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD) said Brandon Sudduth was arrested Wednesday morning by authorities in the Oklahoma City area. PCPD issued a first-degree murder warrant for Sudduth in August after police said they believe...
Man Rescued After Driving Truck Into Pond

Oklahoma County Deputies rescued a man, and his truck, after he drove it into a pond Wednesday near Northeast 222nd Street and North Hiwassee Road. The driver said he had a medical issue and blacked out, but was able to escape the vehicle through his window and swim to safety.
Shawn Deon Richardson

A Celebration of the life of Shawn Deon Richardson, 48, of Norman will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the Wilson-Little Funeral Home Chapel. Services will be under the direction of the Wilson-Little Funeral Home in Purcell. Ms. Richardson passed away unexpectedly Saturday, September 10, 2022.
NORMAN, OK

