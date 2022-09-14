Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo vs. Golovkin – live results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Canelo dominated the first seven rounds, outworking and outboxing the 40-year-old Golovkin, who looked like he was gunshy. However, in the championship rounds from eight to twelve, Canelo gassed out, and Golovkin took over the fight to finish strong. Unfortunately for Golovkin, he started too late to make up the difference from the earlier rounds.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE・
MMAmania.com
Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting tonight?
There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.In 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a majority-winner decision after the closest of contests.Following those middleweight...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE・
Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonight
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will look to settle their rivalry once and for all on Saturday night, as they return to the scene of their first two clashes.In September 2017, Canelo and “GGG” fought to a controversial split draw at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with many observers believing that Golovkin had been robbed of a victory. One year later, in the same venue, Canelo won a majority decision against the Kazakh in another disputed decision, the fight going down as an instant classic in any case.Both fighters will hope the result of their main event...
Boxing Scene
Team Bivol: If Canelo Loses To Golovkin, We're Not Fighting In The Rematch With Him, Either
The next six weeks will see Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol head in vastly different directions. Whether their roads will once again intersect could depend on the performances in their next respective outings. Guadalajara’s Alvarez (57-2-2, 39KOs) will face longtime rival Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin in their long-discussed...
Boxing Scene
Thurman on Spence: 'He Hasn't Fought Athletic, Crafty, Fast-Twitch [Fighters]'
Errol Spence Jr. may have a legitimate claim to being the best welterweight in the world, but for Keith Thurman, the Texan is sorely unproven in a few regards. (photo by Ryan Hafey) Spence, Thurman said in a recent interview, has never fought a fighter with the combination of intelligence...
mmanews.com
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez wants Golovkin to use “Mexican style”, talks Bivol rematch
By Adam Baskin: Canelo Alvarez says he hopes Gennadiy Golovkin uses the Mexican style of fighting that his ex-trainer Abel Sanchez used to rave about him using. On Saturday night, Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) and Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) meet for the third time and likely final time. The fight will be broadcast by DAZN pay-per-view and will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. If Golovkin wins, a fourth fight is a possibility.
Canelo Alvarez admits he ‘scared’ himself with vicious knockout of Amir Khan
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has admitted that he was ‘scared’ by his own knockout of Amir Khan six years ago.Canelo and Khan went head to head at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena in May 2016, as the Mexican defended the WBC middleweight title against the Briton.Canelo, 32, won the bout with a vicious knockout, flooring Khan with an overhand right with 30 seconds left in the sixth round. Khan collapsed to the canvas in sickening fashion, with referee Kenny Bayless quickly waving off the fight as the now-35-year-old stared up at the ceiling vacantly.“With Amir Khan, he scared me a little,...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 60 highlights: Anthony Hernandez dominates, chokes out Marc-Andre Barriault
Anthony Hernandez put the middleweight division on notice earlier today (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 60 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Fluffy” stopped veteran fighter Marc-Andre Barriault via third-round submission (arm-triangle choke). LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 60 On ESPN+
Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals He Now Weighs 205 Pounds In His ‘Happy Life’
Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov now weighs the same as a light heavyweight during weigh-ins. Now no longer an active fighter following his retirement from mixed martial arts back in 2020, “The Eagle” no longer has to worry about what he eats anymore. Further proof of that...
