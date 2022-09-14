Bianca Belair has worked as a singles wrestler throughout her WWE career, enjoying plenty of success as a former "SmackDown" Women's Champion and the current "Raw" Women's Champion. As of late, the EST of WWE has been working alongside Alexa Bliss and Asuka in a feud against Damage CTRL, but that does not appear to be a long-term faction. Belair recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about potentially creating a faction down the line, but neither Bliss nor Asuka were her first choices when making a dream group for herself. Instead, she opted to go with two wrestlers who bring slightly more physical power to the table.

