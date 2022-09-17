ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Multnomah County high school sports schedule and scores: Sept. 11-17

By Austin White
Sandy Post
Sandy Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qIHFm_0hvenhtR00 Check out the schedules and scores for fall sports across Multnomah County for the week of Sept. 11-17.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 11

No events.

MONDAY, SEPT. 12

Volleyball

Stayton def. Estacada 3-1 (25-14, 23-25, 25-12, 25-20)

Roosevelt def. Jefferson 3-2

McDaniel def. Lincoln 3-2

Franklin def. Benson 3-0

Wells def. Grant 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-19)

Oregon City def. St. Mary's 3-0 (25-18, 27-25, 25-7)

Valley Catholic def. De La Salle North Catholic 3-0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-10)

Vernonia def. Mannahouse Christian 3-0 (25-12, 26-24, 25-23)

Catlin Gabel def. Portland Adventist 3-0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-20)

Knappa def. Portland Christian 3-0 (24-26, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21)

Boys soccer

Portland Adventist 2, Banks 0

Mannahouse Christian 11, Faith Bible JV 4

Riverdale 4, Taft 0

Westview 2, Centennial 0

Aloha 5, Barlow 0

Hillsboro 1, David Douglas 1

Gresham 5, Southridge 1

Sandy 1, Newberg 0

Sunset 0, Wells 0

Beaverton 1, Grant 0

Cleveland 1, Glencoe 1

Mountainside 2, Reynolds 1

Central Catholic 1, West Albany 1

Southwest Christian 4, Columbia Christian 1

Kennedy 5, Portland Christian 1

Blanchet Catholic 3, De La Salle North Catholic 2

Girls soccer

Gresham 5, Centennial 0

Sandy 3, Parkrose 1

Barlow 1, Forest Grove 0

Wells 0, Sunset 0

Grant 3, Mountainside 0

Westview 3, Central Catholic 1

TUESDAY, SEPT. 13

Volleyball

Rainier def. Riverdale 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-23)

Central Catholic def. Clackamas 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-11)

McDaniel def. Jefferson 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-21)

Wells def. Franklin 3-0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-15)

Grant def. Roosevelt 3-0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-6)

Cleveland def. Benson 3-0 (25-9, 25-5, 25-12)

Nelson def. Reynolds 3-0 (25-12, 25-7, 25-8)

Barlow def. Sandy 3-2 (22-25, 15-25, 25-19, 27-25, 15-9)

David Douglas def. Gresham 3-0 (30-28, 25-6, 25-21)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hvenhtR00

Putnam def. Centennial 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-14)

Parkrose def. Hillsboro 3-1 (25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 25-13)

Open Door Christian def. Country Christian 3-0 (25-8, 25-1, 26-24)

Open Door Christian def. Grand View Christian 3-0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-18)

North Clackamas Christian def. Columbia Christian 3-0 (25-2, 25-8, 25-6)

Damascus Christian def. Columbia Christian 3-0 (25-4, 25-5, 25-6)

Boys soccer

McDaniel 1, Parkrose 1

Forest Grove 0, Franklin 0

Lincoln 4, Tigard 1

Benson 1, Milwaukie 1

Girls soccer

Reynolds 1, St. Helens 0

Astoria 2, Estacada 2

St. Mary's 3, OES 0

Riverdale 5, Seaside 1

Lakeridge 2, David Douglas 0

Glencoe 1, McDaniel 1

Franklin 3, McKay 3

Lincoln 3, McMinnville 0

Roosevelt 5, South Albany 0

Cleveland 2, Putnam 0

Kings Way Christian (WA) 5, De La Salle North Catholic 0

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14

Volleyball

North Salem def. Jefferson 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-4)

OES def. Portland Adventist 3-0 (25-8, 25-12, 25-13)

Horizon Christian Tualatin def. De La Salle North Catholic 3-0 (25-11, 25-7, 25-21)

Faith Bible def. Mannahouse Christian 3-1 (25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23)

Gaston def. Portland Christian 3-1 (25-9, 25-13, 21-25, 25-21)

Boys soccer

Reynolds 2, Tigard 0

Barlow 5, Lebanon 3

Gresham 5, West Albany 0

South Albany 1, Sandy 1

Central Catholic 5, Canby 0

McNary 2, David Douglas 0

Franklin 1, Sunset 0

Girls soccer

Barlow 6, Redmond 0

Aloha 1, Central Catholic 0

Cleveland 1, Southridge 1

Jesuit 6, Wells 0

Corbett 8, Rainier/Clatskanie 1

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15

Volleyball

Estacada def. Madras 3-0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-16)

Warrenton def. Riverdale 3-1

Yamhill-Carlton def. Corbett 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-23)

Jefferson def. Benson 3-0 (25-7, 25-8, 25-7)

Lincoln at Wells def. Lincoln 3-0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-15)

McDaniel def. Roosevelt 3-0 (26-24, 25-15, 25-16)

Grant def. Cleveland 3-0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-21)

Sandy def. Gresham 3-0 (26-24, 25-14, 25-20)

Nelson def. Central Catholic 3-1 (25-21, 25-19, 26-28, 25-17)

Barlow def. David Douglas 3-1 (27-25, 25-17, 24-26, 25-15)

Clackamas def. Reynolds 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-18)

Putnam def. Parkrose 3-0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-17)

Hillsboro def. Centennial 3-1 (25-8, 26-24, 14-25, 25-13)

Boys soccer

Philomath 3, Estacada 0

Corbett 4, Portland Adventist 1

Horizon Christian Hood River 4, Columbia Christian 3

Portland Christian 4, Kennedy 0

Centennial 4, McDaniel 0

Cleveland 1, Liberty 0

Roosevelt 1, Parkrose 0

Jesuit 6, Wells 1

Lincoln 2, Woodburn 0

Central 0, Benson 0

Girls soccer

Clackamas 6, Parkrose 1

Centennial 4, Reynolds 2

Philomath 8, Estacada 0

Sunset 2, St. Mary's 0

Liberty 3, Roosevelt 1

Glencoe 1, Franklin 1

Gresham 8, North Salem 0

McDaniel 0, Newberg 0

Central 2, Sandy 0

Lincoln 7, Silverton 0

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

Football

Estacada 32, La Grande 28

Jefferson 9, Roosevelt 2

Grant 20, Wells 16

Franklin 35, Cleveland 0

Lincoln 50, McDaniel 0

Nelson 41, Reynolds 6

Barlow 40, Gresham 14

Central Catholic 41, Sandy 6

Clackamas 45, David Douglas 0

Bend 55, Centennial 0

Seaside 56, Parkrose 12

Creswell 56, Corbett 8

Volleyball

OES def. De La Salle North Catholic 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-14)

Powder Valley def. Open Door Christian 2-0 (25-18, 25-13)

Imbler def. Open Door Christian 2-0 (25-22, 25-20)

Open Door Christian def. Union 2-1 (25-21, 26-28, 15-11)

Boys soccer

Riverdale 6, De La Salle North Catholic 0

Mannahouse Academy 6, Horizon Christian Hood River 4

Girls soccer

Riverdale 7, De La Salle North Catholic 0

Cross country

MERIWETHER CLASSIC BOYS

1, Central Catholic, 71; 2, Sunset, 95; 3, Newberg, 165; 4, Lakeridge, 209; 5, Sherwood, 221; 18, Roosevelt, 451

1. Wesley Shipsey, Central Catholic, 14:50.8

2. Logan Law, Milwaukie, 14:54.4

3. William Heslam, Roosevelt, 15:25. 5

4. Anthony Giersch, Newberg, 15:26.0

5. Charlie Black, Central Catholic, 15:26.5

MERIWETHER CLASSIC GIRLS

1, Sunset, 58; 2, Lakeridge, 122; 3, Lake Oswego, 144; 4, Central Catholic, 160; 5, West Linn, 181

1. Alexis Leone, Seton Catholic, 17:46.8

2. Ana Peters, Lake Oswego, 18:08.3

3. Charlotte Wilson, Union, 18:16.9

4. Sara Abbott, Sprague, 18:23.2

5. Daphne Evenson, Skyview, 18:28.3

7. Zoe Rector, Central Catholic, 18:30.8

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

Volleyball

Lakeridge def. Grant 2-1 (17-25, 25-16, 15-12)

Riverdale at Estacada Invitational, all day, Estacada High

Clatskanie def. Mannahouse Christian 3-1 (25-23, 17-25, 26-24, 26-24)

Open Door Christian def. Wallowa 2-0 (25-14, 27-25)

Open Door Christian def. Joseph 2-0 (25-14, 25-15)

Boys soccer

Summit 1, Grant 0

Columbia Christian 7, North Clackamas Christian 2

Girls soccer

Grant 3, Summit 1

Cross country

Northwest Classic at Lane Community College results

Oregon City XC Invitational at Oregon City High School results

Sandy Post

Sandy Post

Sandy, OR
