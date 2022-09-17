Multnomah County high school sports schedule and scores: Sept. 11-17

Metro to host upcoming meetings to narrow down sites, allowing River Terrace 2.0 into the urban growth boundary fasterMetro will soon narrow down potential sites for a first-of-its kind "land swap," which would allow the city of Tigard to expedite and expand the development of River Terrace, the rapidly expanding subdivision on the northern most part of the city. The proposal would allow a novel plan to allow River Terrace 2.0 to come into the urban growth boundary faster than normal, something that would allow for construction of a variety of different types of housing sooner than normal. ...

TIGARD, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO