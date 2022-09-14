Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Husson Football wins first game of the season in dramatic fashion
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson Football took on Alfred for a week three matchup on Saturday. The Eagles came in looking for their first win of the year. Husson jumped on the board first thanks to a 33-yard field goal by Aaron Paradis with 1:50 remaining in the first. Alfred...
wabi.tv
Mia Borley leading Black Bears from goalkeeping position
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A big reason why the Black Bears have remained an America East contender over the years can be found between the pipes. Mia Borley has been a mainstay for the team since she arrived in Orono. Borley made her way to the Maine net all the...
wabi.tv
A student from Holden was able to start college with 81 credits
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - As the new school year gets underway at the University of Maine, a handful of students are saving time and money thanks to the work they did in high school. Students like Brady Barker, of Holden, started taking college classes in his first year of high...
wabi.tv
Maine loggers participate in annual ‘Log A Load for Kids’ golf tournament
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s forest products industry came together to help local kids Friday. The Professional Logging Contractors of Maine held their 26th Annual Northern Maine Log A Load for Maine Kids Golf Tournament at JaTo Highlands in Lincoln. The tournament was dedicated in memory of Gary “Swampy”...
wabi.tv
Night at the Museum in Bangor
The ASH Trojans, still looking for their first win of the season, took on Nat Central for the first time since 2018. The Cholla Trail at Camelback Mountain is set to reopen on Sept. 30 but homeowners in the area are worried about security and privacy.
wabi.tv
Former Taylor Bait Buildings to be repurposed as outdoor center thanks to Ware Butler donation
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The former Taylor Bait buildings are getting a facelift with the help of Ware Butler Building Supply. The Orono Economic Development Corporation is renovating the buildings to repurpose them as the Caribou Bog Trail Center. It will be a four-season outdoor center. Thanks to a donation...
My Open Apology to Everyone at The Augusta Planet Fitness
Yesterday, I tried out the new "Planet Fitty" here in Augusta. All the young people are abbreviating these days, so that is what I call Planet Fitness. I walked in and was wow'd by the sheer size of this place. It's fairly new and opened this past March, so I...
wabi.tv
Challenger Learning Center encouraging STEM careers for girls
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Challenger Learning Center wants girls considering their career options to think about STEM. Friday’s “SciGirls” promotion was free for girls from fifth to eighth grade. There were hands-on activities to test their craftiness and to learn the impact of light pollution. The...
Bangor Family Will Be Featured On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday
HGTV visited Bangor over the summer, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
wabi.tv
Heart of Maine United Way kicks of 85th year with canstruction competition
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Heart of Maine United Way kicked off their 85th year Friday with a canstruction food drive. The event marks the start of their fundraising effort with a goal to bring in $1.69 million. Friday, organizations from around Bangor constructed their own can creations to compete for...
homenewshere.com
Climbing Katahdin and Knife Edge in Maine
Mount Katahdin, located in Baxter State Park, is the highest peak in Maine and an icon among challenging and beautiful New England hikes. Located in Millinocket, Baxter State Park encompasses 209,644 acres of wilderness thanks to the vision and initial land grant in 1931 by Percival P. Baxter, once governor of Maine.
wabi.tv
‘Go with your gut:’ Local restaurant owner shares how he rose through the ranks from bartender to franchisee
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - “Go with your gut.” That is the advice a local Margaritas Mexican Restaurant franchise owner is giving to those in the industry, and beyond. “This is one of the oldest Margarita’s in the system. They opened in 1985, so it’s got a lot of history to it,” said Dave Reesman, a Margaritas Mexican Restaurant employee who worked his way up the ranks to become a franchise owner.
wabi.tv
UPDATE: Lincoln teen located
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) -Police are asking for helping finding a missing Lincoln teenager. Here’s a picture of the 15-year-old girl they say was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday. They say her mom wanted to share this picture of her. If you have seen her or have any information...
mainebiz.biz
Augusta nonprofit names new leader, honors founder
Bread of Life Ministries, an Augusta-based nonprofit that feeds the hungry and provides safe shelter to those in need, has named Victoria Abbott as its new executive director. The Augusta native is involved in several community organizations. She is president of the Augusta Downtown Alliance, president of the Augusta Rotary Club and an advisor with the Olympia Snowe Women's Leadership Institute.
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18
The weekend is everyone's favorite time, and with it comes the chance to get out and do something, and there is definitely no shortage of events going on this weekend. There are harvest fairs and craft fairs and agricultural fairs. There are car shows, and if you enjoy the Shriners with their little cars and clowns, then you will want to make sure you check out their parade Saturday. Whatever you decide to do, make sure you have a good weekend and share this with your friends and family so they can also find something to do this weekend. Have a great weekend, everybody!
observer-me.com
Pat’s Pizza named 2022 Piscataquis Chamber Business of the Year
DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Piscataquis Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce this year’s recipient of the Business of the Year award is Pat’s Pizza of Dover-Foxcroft and Milo. Annually, the Chamber reaches out to all communities within the county via social media, email campaigns and other media...
A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine
There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
wabi.tv
Hands-on history at Cole Land Transportation “Night at the Museum”
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The line stretched out the door at the Cole Land Transportation Museum for Thursday’s “Night at the Museum” promotion. Open for extended hours, the night also offered a twist - live performers standing in as period experts on the museum’s various vehicles and artifacts.
Maine Elementary School Forced to Go Remote Due to COVID
The small town of Milo, Maine in Piscataquis County has, unfortunately, been forced to switch its elementary school to remote learning due to COVID-19. Milo elementary school, which has about 172 students in grades Pre-K to 2nd grade, announced to parents on Sunday, September 11th that they would not be able to safely and efficiently staff the school due to the number of school staff COVID cases. The difficult decision was made to go remote until at least Wednesday, with the plan to start back at school tomorrow, Thursday, September 15th.
This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home
I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
