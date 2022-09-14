ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Public Market building in Fort Worth could see new life

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A near-century-old building in southwest downtown Fort Worth—could see new life. The old Public Market building at 14th and Henderson Street was built in 1930 but now, it’s a shell of its former self. It was once a bustling market serving as...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas’ Homeless, Vagrants Favor One-Stop Services Solution

Logan Cline sleeps nightly under an Interstate 635 bridge, where The Dallas Express visited him on Monday and asked him to recall how he ended up homeless in Dallas. His story involves many elements of a country song – a woman, Budweiser, and youthful pride. Heading into his eighth...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
fox4news.com

Thousands pack Texas Live! for the 'longest line of sandwiches' charity event

ARLINGTON, Texas - Thousands traveled to Arlington Saturday morning to participate in the ‘Longest Line of Sandwiches’ at Texas Live!. Tango Charities, a Dallas hunger organization, is looking to break another Guinness World Record and feed 20,000 children. All sandwiches made will to food organizations across North Texas.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
K-Fox 95.5

How Big Tex Went from East Texas Santa to State Fair of Texas Greeter

Fair season is under way across East Texas and across the state. One fair that many are looking forward to attending is the State Fair of Texas in Dallas. There will be the usual rides and games and food. There will be the big game between Texas and Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl. We will also be greeted by Big Tex with his signature "Howdy y'all." What's cool about Big Tex is that his start begin in East Texas and he wasn't a cowboy.
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Our Calling Homeless Shelter in Dallas Creating “Family Safe Place”

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Our Calling homeless shelter in Dallas is creating a safe space for families experiencing homelessness. It’s in response to recent data surrounding Dallas’ homeless population. According the the shelter, there has been a 500% growth in the homeless community in the...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS DFW

Police searching for suspect who shot man outside Fort Worth night club

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect who shot a man outside a Fort Worth night club over the weekend.At approximately 1:36 a.m. Sept. 11, police were sent to a shooting call at the El Duranguense Night Club located at 3709 Mansfield Hwy. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot outside the club. His identity and his current condition have not been released at this time.During their investigation, police learned the shooter was a Hispanic male who fled "in a late 90s model" white Ford Ranger. Officers believe he's in his mid 30s, is around 6 feet tall, and weighs about 220-250 pounds.Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Two Civilians’ Faces Burned in Local Commercial Fire

Two men were hospitalized on Monday after being burned in a commercial fire in Fort Worth. The fire began around 5 p.m. on September 12 in a single-story “large commercial structure” in the 2500 block of Northeast 36th Street just east of I-35W, according to local officials. Fort...
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Terrell Street with an Arrest

On September 16, 2022, at approximately 3:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Terrell Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Adrian Cole, 50, within the front doorway with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and Cole died at the scene. Further investigation determined De Jairron Cooper, 22, shot and killed Cole.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas tops list of cities for cheaters in U.S., Fort Worth ranks No. 2

DALLAS - Dallas and Fort Worth claimed the top two spots on a new list of the Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. The website MyDatingAdviser.com put together what it calls the Infidelity Index. The website studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates. It also factored in addition to the number of places to meet for an affair and the Google searches for the word "affair" and the affair hookup website Ashley Madison.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

$43 Million University Park Mansion Hits Market

A University Park mansion is hitting the market at $43 million. The 23,688-square-foot home occupies 6915 Baltimore Drive in the Volk Estates Neighborhood and is the most expensive listing in North Texas. The home was custom-made and designed by Richard Drummond Davis for Christy Thompson, daughter of the late oil...
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
fox4news.com

South Dallas church to celebrate 175th anniversary this weekend

DALLAS - Wheatland United Methodist Church will celebrate its 175th anniversary on Sunday. The South Dallas church, considered the oldest Methodist church west of the Trinity River, has seen many key moments in the history of Dallas. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. "I think the warmth here and the people are...
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

A Different Kind of ’Cue

Four years ago, when I first visited Smoke’N Ash BBQ for this magazine, I found an old-fashioned barbecue joint doing a formidable job of making old-fashioned barbecue. I’d go back a couple more times whenever I was in the south Arlington area and had a hankering for lean brisket soaked in sauce or huge baked potatoes topped with sausage with a snap.
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy