We investigated New York City’s Hasidic yeshivas in 2015. The real story now is about inaction.
(JTA and New York Jewish Week) — On Sunday, The New York Times reported on the dismal state of secular education at many Hasidic yeshivas. For us, to quote a famous New York Yankee, it felt like déjà vu all over again. The Times’ investigation found that despite being subject to regulations mandating an education “substantially equivalent” to that offered by public schools and over $1 billion dollars in government funding in the past four years alone, these boys schools were teaching hardly any English or math, and no other so-called “secular” subjects.
Erel Margalit’s Jerusalem Venture Partners launches a climate tech center in New York City
Erel Margalit wants to change the way the world thinks about the climate. The high-tech and social entrepreneur says it’s time to put an Israeli twist on the topic. “We want you to stop thinking about poor polar bears on ice in the middle of nowhere. We want you to think about unicorns because it’s going to be good business,” Margalit told JNS about the Wednesday launch of his new climate tech hub in New York City.
For the first time, an UWS synagogue embraces a Sephardic High Holiday tradition
(New York Jewish Week) — Rabbi Rolando Matalon, who grew up in Argentina in a community of Syrian Jews, has a passion for the poetry and prayers of the Sephardic synagogue. A student of Arabic and Turkish music, he is also the founding co-director of Piyut North America, a project that promotes liturgical music from Jewish communities around the world.
In an effort to reach young families, Temple Emanu-El opens an outpost in Chelsea
(New York Jewish Week) – For most parents with young children, getting around the city during rush hour — which usually coincides with dinnertime and “baby witching hour” — can be a monumental journey. For parents raising Jewish kids in downtown Manhattan, getting to the Upper East Side or even Midtown for Friday evening Shabbat services is a non-starter.
JCC Manhattan staffer arrested after ‘firearms and fake ID’ investigation
This is a developing story. (New York Jewish Week) — Security is heavy at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan after police arrested a part-time staff member following an investigation into “firearms and fake ID distribution,” the Jewish community center told members in an email. Thursday’s announcement by...
