scottsdale.org
Butterfly Wonderland inspires director’s ‘gift’
In promoting his forthcoming film “Daddy Daughter Trip,” actor, comedian, film director and Scottsdale transplant Rob Schneider had a unique idea to give Butterfly Wonderland a “thank you card” for allowing some scenes to be shot there. Because of his positive experiences at Butterfly Wonderland, Schneider...
kjzz.org
Phoenix comedian joins cast of 'Saturday Night Live'
Michael Longfellow is a stand-up comedian who has been featured on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” and “Netflix is a Joke: The Festival.”. Now, the Phoenix native will be one of four new featured players in the 48th season cast of “Saturday Night Live.”. He...
Phoenix comedian selected as new cast member for 48th season of 'Saturday Night Live'
PHOENIX — Phoenix native among four comedians added as new cast members for the 48th season of "Saturday Night Live," the program announced Thursday. Michael Longfellow, 28, along with Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, and Devon Walker, join the popular sketch-comedy show as featured players for the new season. The...
Phoenix New Times
Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: Twenty One Pilots, Pitbull, Boots in the Park
Believe it or not, the end of the Valley’s hot season is in sight. Temperatures in the Valley have definitely begun trending downward moving into mid-September, meaning it's not as tortuous to get out and do something these days. It’s even better at night, with the mercury getting down into the 80s after dark.
asu.edu
ASU partners with Purdue to co-host inaugural Cold Case Symposium
For years, America's consumption of true crime documentaries, books, podcasts, movies and TV shows has steadily grown, with the category easily becoming one of the most popular among all genres. A new event co-hosted by Arizona State University’s New College of Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences and the Purdue University College...
asu.edu
Innovation in health care focus of Edson College California Center launch event
On Aug. 25, Arizona State University's Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation held a launch event at the ASU California Center. "Innovation in Health Care: Charting the Future" featured a panel of experts discussing innovative solutions and directions for tackling some of our most pressing health care workforce needs.
12news.com
Arizona football legends DJ Foster and Scooby Wright begin their broadcast career
The ASU and UA football stars first made their marks on the grass at local Valley high schools. 12Sports talked with the two as they broadcasted a high school game.
kjzz.org
Spooky's Swirls: Made in Arizona
Chris Szydlowski (left) and Lola Forbes, owners of Spooky’s Swirls gluten-free bakery in Chandler. For around 20 years, Chris Szydlowski has loved collecting movie props and wardrobe — especially horror film memorabilia. But her collection sits somewhere you might not expect: in the middle of the bakery she owns with her wife, Lola Forbes.
asu.edu
ASU professor's documentary about Ramon 'Chunky' Sanchez a labor of love
Film shows how Sanchez's music inspired the Chicano community. Paul Espinosa is an accomplished filmmaker. His eight Emmy Awards speak to his talent. But when he began working on the documentary “Singing Our Way to Freedom,” about activist and musician Ramon “Chunky” Sanchez, he was not thinking about award number nine.
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix’s Things to Do This Weekend: David Spade, Third Friday
You worked hard this week and deserve to play even harder this weekend. Over the next 72 hours or so, you can attend a hometown performance by one-time Arizona resident David Spade, get an eyeful of art at Third Friday, learn how to make zines, or meet famed voice actors.
Dirty Dough Coming Soon to Desert Ridge Marketplace
The Tempe-born cookie chain will open a Phoenix location in late 2022.
momcollective.com
Head to the farm to pick your own produce {fun, family adventures await}
Fall wont officially be her in the valley for another month-ish, so we can’t think of a better way to get out of the heat then head to a farm and pick some fresh fruit & veggies. One of our favorite Fall traditions is visiting pumpkin patches located all...
12news.com
Once collegiate rivals in Arizona. Scooby Wright and DJ Foster have teamed up as they kick off their sports broadcasting careers
PHOENIX — Any fan of football in the state of Arizona knows the names, Scooby Wright and DJ Foster. Wright played at the University of Arizona where he led an impressive career, even winning the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year award. Following college, Wright was drafted in the...
Four Peaks to host ‘Haunted Brewery Tours,’ here’s what you need to know
Spooky season is amongst us! Check out these ‘Haunted Brewery Tours’ that Four Peaks is hosting in honor of the 130th anniversary of the Creamery Building!
asu.edu
Alzheimer's conference at ASU to highlight advances in fight against disease
Event brings together some of the nation’s top scientists, physicians. The Arizona Alzheimer’s Consortium Conference, which brings together some of the nation’s top scientists and physicians to discuss advances in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease, will be held Sept. 22 at Arizona State University’s Tempe campus.
asu.edu
ASU updates name, image or likeness efforts for student-athletes
Group licensing, digital platforms among the ways student-athletes can be compensated. It is a new era for college athletics, as student-athletes can now be compensated for the use of their name, image or likeness. Endorsing a business on social media, appearances and autograph sessions, or camps are just some of...
Fronteras Desk
Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
KTAR.com
6 Arizona schools, including 4 in the Valley, earn Blue Ribbon designation award
PHOENIX — Six schools in Arizona were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday by the U.S. Department of Education. In Maricopa County, four schools received the exemplary high performing schools honor; Notre Dame Preparatory High School, Weinberg Gifted Academy (Chandler Unified School District), Cherokee Elementary School ( Scottsdale Unified School District) and Vista Del Sure Accelerated Academy (Laveen Elementary School District).
KTAR.com
Arizona Ghost Town Museum built in 1895 listed for $1.1 million
PHOENIX — The Arizona Ghost Town Museum established out of a general store that was built in 1895 in Pearce is listed on the market for $1.1 million. The Old Pearce Mercantile was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1978 as the longest running business in the once mining town.
Phoenix New Times
He Sold Homemade Skateboards In a Phoenix Dorm. Now He Sells the Most Popular E-Bike in North America
When Levi Conlow sold homemade electric skateboards out of his Grand Canyon University dorm room in 2016, he didn’t know he’d end up on Forbes 30 Under 30 List in 2022. After his first electric bicycle bombed at the Maricopa County Home & Garden Show in 2018, he didn’t expect it would be the top-selling e-bike in all of North America just four years later.
