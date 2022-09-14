ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

scottsdale.org

Butterfly Wonderland inspires director’s ‘gift’

In promoting his forthcoming film “Daddy Daughter Trip,” actor, comedian, film director and Scottsdale transplant Rob Schneider had a unique idea to give Butterfly Wonderland a “thank you card” for allowing some scenes to be shot there. Because of his positive experiences at Butterfly Wonderland, Schneider...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix comedian joins cast of 'Saturday Night Live'

Michael Longfellow is a stand-up comedian who has been featured on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” and “Netflix is a Joke: The Festival.”. Now, the Phoenix native will be one of four new featured players in the 48th season cast of “Saturday Night Live.”. He...
PHOENIX, AZ
asu.edu

ASU partners with Purdue to co-host inaugural Cold Case Symposium

For years, America's consumption of true crime documentaries, books, podcasts, movies and TV shows has steadily grown, with the category easily becoming one of the most popular among all genres. A new event co-hosted by Arizona State University’s New College of Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences and the Purdue University College...
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

Innovation in health care focus of Edson College California Center launch event

On Aug. 25, Arizona State University's Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation held a launch event at the ASU California Center. "Innovation in Health Care: Charting the Future" featured a panel of experts discussing innovative solutions and directions for tackling some of our most pressing health care workforce needs.
TEMPE, AZ
kjzz.org

Spooky's Swirls: Made in Arizona

Chris Szydlowski (left) and Lola Forbes, owners of Spooky’s Swirls gluten-free bakery in Chandler. For around 20 years, Chris Szydlowski has loved collecting movie props and wardrobe — especially horror film memorabilia. But her collection sits somewhere you might not expect: in the middle of the bakery she owns with her wife, Lola Forbes.
CHANDLER, AZ
asu.edu

ASU professor's documentary about Ramon 'Chunky' Sanchez a labor of love

Film shows how Sanchez's music inspired the Chicano community. Paul Espinosa is an accomplished filmmaker. His eight Emmy Awards speak to his talent. But when he began working on the documentary “Singing Our Way to Freedom,” about activist and musician Ramon “Chunky” Sanchez, he was not thinking about award number nine.
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

Alzheimer's conference at ASU to highlight advances in fight against disease

Event brings together some of the nation’s top scientists, physicians. The Arizona Alzheimer’s Consortium Conference, which brings together some of the nation’s top scientists and physicians to discuss advances in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease, will be held Sept. 22 at Arizona State University’s Tempe campus.
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

ASU updates name, image or likeness efforts for student-athletes

Group licensing, digital platforms among the ways student-athletes can be compensated. It is a new era for college athletics, as student-athletes can now be compensated for the use of their name, image or likeness. Endorsing a business on social media, appearances and autograph sessions, or camps are just some of...
TEMPE, AZ
Fronteras Desk

Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning

Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

6 Arizona schools, including 4 in the Valley, earn Blue Ribbon designation award

PHOENIX — Six schools in Arizona were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday by the U.S. Department of Education. In Maricopa County, four schools received the exemplary high performing schools honor; Notre Dame Preparatory High School, Weinberg Gifted Academy (Chandler Unified School District), Cherokee Elementary School ( Scottsdale Unified School District) and Vista Del Sure Accelerated Academy (Laveen Elementary School District).
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona Ghost Town Museum built in 1895 listed for $1.1 million

PHOENIX — The Arizona Ghost Town Museum established out of a general store that was built in 1895 in Pearce is listed on the market for $1.1 million. The Old Pearce Mercantile was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1978 as the longest running business in the once mining town.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

He Sold Homemade Skateboards In a Phoenix Dorm. Now He Sells the Most Popular E-Bike in North America

When Levi Conlow sold homemade electric skateboards out of his Grand Canyon University dorm room in 2016, he didn’t know he’d end up on Forbes 30 Under 30 List in 2022. After his first electric bicycle bombed at the Maricopa County Home & Garden Show in 2018, he didn’t expect it would be the top-selling e-bike in all of North America just four years later.
PHOENIX, AZ

