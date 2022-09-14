Read full article on original website
Paul Hayes
8d ago
EVs are impractical because the electric companies cannot take on the extra load of charging cars—maybe in the 23rd Century.
Danny Clem
7d ago
Then there is the increasingly unavoidable reality that the green energy sources they fantasize about are decades away from being technologically feasible to replace old-fashioned oil, gas, and coal. Even the Energy Department predicts that even with the trend toward renewable energy, by 2035, we will still be heavily reliant on oil, gas, and coal for electricity production, home heating, and transportation fuels. There is no shortage of oil! Never has been! Oil is Life Blood of Humanity!
