Garden Grove, CA

TMZ.com

California H.S. Football Coach Shot At School After Breaking Up Fight

A high school football coach was shot after breaking up a fight at the school's campus this week ... and the terrifying incident was all caught on video. The Vallejo Police Department says the shooting happened in front of Vallejo H.S. in Northern California after classes had ended at around 3:45 PM on Tuesday.
VALLEJO, CA
Alabama Now

Alabama teen on trial for killing dad, stepmom, three siblings after saying he was ‘fed up’ with them

An Alabama youth accused of killing his father, stepmother and three young siblings when he was 14 went on trial Tuesday on capital murder charges. Prosecutors accuse Mason Sisk of shooting his family to death in their north Alabama home in 2019, saying he told investigators he killed them because he was “fed up” with them. In their opening statements, prosecutors said Sisk told a teacher he wouldn’t be in school the following week and then took a handgun from the home of a family friend to shoot his family, news outlets reported.
mmanews.com

Man Receives Multiple Life Sentences For Murder Of MMA Fighter

A final verdict has been issued in a case concerning the murder of an MMA fighter in Florida several years ago. 25-year-old Aaron Rajman, a Boca Raton-based MMA fighter, was killed on July 3rd, 2017. According to West Palm Beach News, Rajman’s house was broken into by four individuals and the MMA fighter was shot and killed during the ensuing struggle.
BOCA RATON, FL
The Independent

Cheer star Cassadee Dunlap’s father ‘shot several times’ after entering wrong apartment

Cheer star Cassadee Dunlap’s father was reportedly “shot several times” on Saturday, 10 September, after he allegedly entered the wrong apartment. According to news reports, the incident occurred at a complex in Little Rock, Arkansas, around 3am. A spokesperson for the Little Rock police department told the New York Post that Ronald Dunlap, 49, had been out drinking with his nephew and a few friends on Saturday night. On returning to the Canopy Apartments complex, he allegedly tried to enter apartment 12D – instead of apartment 15C, which belongs to him. The publication reported that the owner of apartment...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

15-Year-Old Sister of Clemson Football Player Bryan Bresee Dies of Brain Cancer: 'A Beautiful Angel'

"You are the best sister a brother could ask for and I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today, Love you forever and always Ella bear," Bryan Bresee wrote of his sister, Ella Bryan Bresee, a defensive tackle at Clemson University, announced on Thursday that his 15-year-old sister died from an aggressive form of brain cancer. In a post on Instagram, Bresee penned a heartfelt goodbye message to his sister, Ella, which included a series of pictures of them together. "My beautiful sister Ella...
CLEMSON, SC
Corey Benjamin
athleticbusiness.com

Youth Football Referee Who Was Punched Over Call Speaks Out About Parent Behavior

A Utah youth football referee who was punched over a call he made at a game last week is speaking out. Nate Lewis, who has been refereeing youth football games for over a decade, told the local NBC affiliate his love of the game is really all about the love of the kids, saying that he's enjoyed "watching the kids celebrate successes and watching them grow and develop."
FOOTBALL
