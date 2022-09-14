Read full article on original website
California mom ordered to pay $9,000 and apologize after she told her daughter to punch another player during a youth basketball game
"You better hit her for that," Latira Shonty Hunt was caught on video yelling from the stands of her daughter's basketball game, according to a statement by the Orange County District Attorney's Office
BET
Mom Of Teenager Who Encouraged Her Daughter To Punch A Girl During A Basketball Game Ordered To Pay $9K
Latira Shonty Hunt, the mother of a teenaged girl who punched an opposing player in the head during a basketball game in Orange County, California, has received her punishment. According to KTTV, Hunt, who was facing jail time, has been ordered to pay $9,000 to the teenager who was punched...
TMZ.com
California H.S. Football Coach Shot At School After Breaking Up Fight
A high school football coach was shot after breaking up a fight at the school's campus this week ... and the terrifying incident was all caught on video. The Vallejo Police Department says the shooting happened in front of Vallejo H.S. in Northern California after classes had ended at around 3:45 PM on Tuesday.
Father convicted of killing teen daughters after they refused arranged marriages - Crime Watch Daily Update
Welcome to Crime Watch Daily Update Briefings: Today, the case of Yaser Said, a story we first covered in 2018. Yaser Said was accused of murdering his 18-year-old daughter Amina and 17-year-old daughter Sarah after their bodies were found riddled with gunshots in his cab parked outside a hotel in Dallas on New Year’s Day 2008.
Alabama teen on trial for killing dad, stepmom, three siblings after saying he was ‘fed up’ with them
An Alabama youth accused of killing his father, stepmother and three young siblings when he was 14 went on trial Tuesday on capital murder charges. Prosecutors accuse Mason Sisk of shooting his family to death in their north Alabama home in 2019, saying he told investigators he killed them because he was “fed up” with them. In their opening statements, prosecutors said Sisk told a teacher he wouldn’t be in school the following week and then took a handgun from the home of a family friend to shoot his family, news outlets reported.
mmanews.com
Man Receives Multiple Life Sentences For Murder Of MMA Fighter
A final verdict has been issued in a case concerning the murder of an MMA fighter in Florida several years ago. 25-year-old Aaron Rajman, a Boca Raton-based MMA fighter, was killed on July 3rd, 2017. According to West Palm Beach News, Rajman’s house was broken into by four individuals and the MMA fighter was shot and killed during the ensuing struggle.
Cheer star Cassadee Dunlap’s father ‘shot several times’ after entering wrong apartment
Cheer star Cassadee Dunlap’s father was reportedly “shot several times” on Saturday, 10 September, after he allegedly entered the wrong apartment. According to news reports, the incident occurred at a complex in Little Rock, Arkansas, around 3am. A spokesperson for the Little Rock police department told the New York Post that Ronald Dunlap, 49, had been out drinking with his nephew and a few friends on Saturday night. On returning to the Canopy Apartments complex, he allegedly tried to enter apartment 12D – instead of apartment 15C, which belongs to him. The publication reported that the owner of apartment...
15-Year-Old Sister of Clemson Football Player Bryan Bresee Dies of Brain Cancer: 'A Beautiful Angel'
"You are the best sister a brother could ask for and I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today, Love you forever and always Ella bear," Bryan Bresee wrote of his sister, Ella Bryan Bresee, a defensive tackle at Clemson University, announced on Thursday that his 15-year-old sister died from an aggressive form of brain cancer. In a post on Instagram, Bresee penned a heartfelt goodbye message to his sister, Ella, which included a series of pictures of them together. "My beautiful sister Ella...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Reward Doubled for information leading to an arrest of Former Holy Cross Football player Damion Baker
Authorities are now offering a $30,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting of former Holy Cross football player Damion Baker. Damion Baker the former starting cornerback, and recent graduate of Holy Cross was shot and killed on July 3rd. Baker was killed in a double...
athleticbusiness.com
Youth Football Referee Who Was Punched Over Call Speaks Out About Parent Behavior
A Utah youth football referee who was punched over a call he made at a game last week is speaking out. Nate Lewis, who has been refereeing youth football games for over a decade, told the local NBC affiliate his love of the game is really all about the love of the kids, saying that he's enjoyed "watching the kids celebrate successes and watching them grow and develop."
Vista football players suspended, removed from team over misconduct incident
Community outrage boiled over into protests this week at Vista High School and the district's office as people demanded answers and action from school officials.
Former PSG player Aminata Diallo arrested, charged in brutal attack on teammate
French soccer player Aminata Diallo, formerly of Paris Saint-Germain, has been arrested and charged with aggravated violence in connection to the Nov. 2021 attack on her then-teammate Kheira Hamraoui. Diallo, a midfielder, is being kept in custody on the order of the judge. She was arrested Friday following the apprehension...
TMZ.com
Chick-fil-A Worker Thwarts Alleged Carjacking With Wild MMA Takedown
A Chick-fil-A worker looked more like Conor McGregor during an incident at one of the popular fast food joint's Florida locations this week ... thwarting an alleged carjacking by putting a wild MMA move on the suspect. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the altercation went down after 43-year-old...
911 call: Lauren Kanarek shot by former Olympian Michael Barisone
Lauren Kanarek frantically dialed 911 after being shot by Michael Barisone, a former Olympic horseman. But Barisone says he has no memory of the shooting.
