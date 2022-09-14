ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

Clyde Steven Trambaugh, 73, Loogootee

Clyde Steven Trambaugh, 73, of Loogootee, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Springs Valley Meadows in French Lick. He was born May 21, 1949, in Loogootee, Indiana, to the late Willard John and Alma Elizabeth “Libby” (Swayze) Trambaugh. Clyde was a United States Army veteran and served...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
Joann E. Elliott, 80, Chandler,

Joann E. Elliott, 80, of Chandler, passed away at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, surrounded by family, in the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville. Joann was born in Dubois, Ind., on March 17, 1942, to Wilfred and Arnetta (Wolf) Bair. She was a graduate of Dubois...
CHANDLER, IN
Alice F. Kleaving, 79, Tell City

Alice F. Kleaving, 79, passed away September 16, 2022, at her home in rural Tell City, surrounded by her family. She was born in St. Croix on September 29, 1942, to Estel and Jessie Mae (Wiseman) Rohl. Alice was a graduate of Oil Township School and was a member of...
TELL CITY, IN
Joe Frederick Rust, 84, Holland

Joe Frederick Rust, 84, of Holland, passed away at 4:27 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper. He was born on November 25, 1937, in Holland, to Victor and Cora (Schmett) Rust. Joe was a graduate of Holland High School. He was a veteran of the...
HOLLAND, IN
Students injured when bus struck by semi-truck

A three-vehicle crash involving a school bus, a passenger car and a semi-tractor resulted in some students suffering minor injuries. According to the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday at 3:46 p.m., a 2010 International School Bus driven by Becky Blesch was stopped on State Road 161 facing north, waiting to turn west onto County Road 800 South near north of Holland. The bus had a load of students on board.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN

