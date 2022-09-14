A three-vehicle crash involving a school bus, a passenger car and a semi-tractor resulted in some students suffering minor injuries. According to the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday at 3:46 p.m., a 2010 International School Bus driven by Becky Blesch was stopped on State Road 161 facing north, waiting to turn west onto County Road 800 South near north of Holland. The bus had a load of students on board.

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO