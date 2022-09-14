HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures will start a warming trend for a few days but it will be early next week before the dewpoints start to climb. Look for some patchy dense fog out there this morning as most of us start out in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunshine will quickly take over and make for a nice, if not a bit warmer, end to the work and school week. Highs will top out in the mid-80s for most locations.

