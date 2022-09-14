Read full article on original website
Warm air continues into the weekend
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been a thankfully calm weather week around the mountains and we’ll finish it that way as well. The only exception...it’ll be a touch toastier. The forecast from the past few nights holds true around the region tonight with plenty of sunshine from this afternoon turning to mostly clear skies overnight. High pressure scoots ever so slightly eastward, allowing some slightly more moist air in the region. Lows overnight fall back into the lower 60s.
Warmer temperatures continue to filter in
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a truly wonderful start to the work week around the mountains, with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. And while the sunshine looks to continue, temperatures appear to be taking a decidedly summerlike turn. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. The status quo rolls on...
Warming up just in time for the weekend
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures will start a warming trend for a few days but it will be early next week before the dewpoints start to climb. Look for some patchy dense fog out there this morning as most of us start out in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunshine will quickly take over and make for a nice, if not a bit warmer, end to the work and school week. Highs will top out in the mid-80s for most locations.
Black Gold Festival brings fun and fellowship to downtown Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 41st Black Gold Festival kicked off in Hazard Thursday, bringing fun and fellowship to downtown. Hundreds of people took to Main Street for funnel cakes, games and live music. Victor Gainer, the owner of Big Daddy’s Barbecue, said the festival is exactly what the community...
Flood survivors in temporary trailers fighting hardship with community
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Trailers are getting set up across the region to house flood survivors. Some survivors in the Letcher County area are staying in trailers right off Highway 931. Within a few weeks, they have already named their community “Eddieville” after flood survivor Eddie Garrett, who has also...
Embankment Repairs scheduled for Little Paint in Floyd County
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (Sept. 15, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of delays beginning next week for multiple embankment repairs along KY 1100 in the Little Paint area of Floyd County. Crews will begin at mile point 1.5 (1.5 miles Southeast of KY 1750) Monday morning and continue through the week to mile point 3.0 (.6 miles West of US 23).
KYTC working on damaged highways in eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and contractor crews are continuing their efforts to repair and reopen damaged highways due to July’s historic flooding, and daily progress is being reported as the work is being done. One example is the KYTC District 10 office in Jackson, where...
Ky. firefighter loses home in fire
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County firefighter John Allen and his family lost their home earlier this week in a fire. We do not know where the fire happened or if anyone was injured. Donations to the family can be made through Frank Wilkerson at 606-872-8374. A list of...
‘We’re gonna have our home back’: Family spends weeks living in carport after floods destroy home
DEMA, Ky. (WYMT) -After the late-July floods swept through their home and community, Sherry and Jerry Hunter were left to find shelter and safety, with much of their home destroyed. “We worked until the flood got up to her knees,” said Sherry. “We all went out and climbed the ladder...
Black Gold Festival wraps up Saturday night, Noah Thompson set to perform
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Black Gold Festival is in its final day for the 2022 season. Saturday morning, hundreds gathered along the streets of downtown Hazard to watch the parade go through. Several WYMT staff members rode in the parade. American Idol winner and Lawrence County native Noah Thompson...
Pike County animal rescue gearing up for annual pumpkin patch following flood damage
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 3-Mile Creek Farms is a non-profit animal rescue in the Dorton community of Pike County dedicated to unwanted, neglected and abused farm animals. Each year, the farm hosts several events including a pumpkin patch throughout the month of October, but after severe flooding across the region in late July, the farm saw heavy damage, and plans were put on hold.
‘Power Up the Pantry’ brings in enough to make more than 125,000 meals
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The third annual Power up the Pantry event held at the end of August raised food and money for God’s Pantry, Facing Hunger Food Banks and area food pantries. Nearly $18,000 was raised and nearly 4,000 pounds of food from the community was brought in.
East Kentucky Dream Center continues to help those affected by flooding
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Kentucky Dream Center helps folks who may need a bit of assistance or a bit of hope during troubling times. “The East Kentucky Dream Center has become a one-stop shop for hope,” said executive director Rachel Campbell-Dotson. “We provide free meals, free clothing, we get your family or yourself into rehab, just so many things. We can help get your GED, we can help send you back to college, just a host of things to promote growth, promote hope and healing.”
Black Gold Festival Committee Chairman gives preview on festival
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Black Gold Festival committee members and others involved in festival prep were out setting up in downtown Hazard on Wednesday. “This year its just a different feeling because there are so many people that are hurting, that have lost so much this year,” said Black Gold Festival Committee Chairman Terry Feltner. “We’re hoping that we can give everybody an opportunity to have some fun for a few days and get their minds off of what’s been going on.”
Scheduled Power Outage Saturday in Paintsville
The following announcement comes from the City of Paintsville:. There will be a scheduled power outage Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. The power outage will affect 2nd Street from Court Street to Church Street. This outage has been scheduled by Kentucky Power. We are...
Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday. During the briefing, the Governor released the latest information about ongoing flood relief efforts in several Eastern Kentucky counties. On Tuesday, Beshear announced the 40th flood-related death, this one out of Pike County, marking the first reported death there.
Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke donate proceeds to flood relief
Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke announced that 100 percent of the proceeds from their concert at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville will benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims. ity Commission Member Allison Powers awarded the two music bands the Key to the City toward the end of the concert. Carter...
Continued rental aid available in 12 Kentucky counties
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency officials say continued rental assistance may be available for people in 12 eastern Kentucky counties who were affected by flooding in July. The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley. To be eligible,...
Legal fight continues against mining company in eastern Ky.
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue crews are continuing their searches for two missing Breathitt County women-- Vanessa Baker, 60, and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff. Crews will be out Thursday and Friday, conducting searches along the North Fork of the Kentucky River. Baker and Cundiff were last seen on...
Sears Hometown Store holds ribbon cutting for new owner
Jim Fortner’s career at Middlesboro’s Sears Hometown store has come full circle. Fortner, who originally started at the store behind the counter, cut the ribbon recently as the store’s new owner. On hand to help him commemorate the occasion were Bell County Chamber of Commerce Director Shelia Durham, as well as several other members of the community.
