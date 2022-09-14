Read full article on original website
IGN
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Is Up for Preorder
It's official: the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It's set to release exclusively for Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023. Based on the glimpses we've seen, the game looks similar to its predecessor, but with a number of exciting new ideas thrown in the mix, including sky-high verticality in the open world.
Polygon
Genshin Impact patch 3.1 livestream codes
Genshin Impact’s patch 3.1 preview livestream has wrapped up, showing off the huge desert area coming to Sumeru soon. The new update will launch the night of Sept. 27 and will go hand-in-hand with the game’s second anniversary. The meat of the livestream (other than showing off the...
technewstoday.com
How to Link Your Origin Account with Steam
A lot of video games that were only available on the Origin Store are now available on Steam for users to download and play. Games such as Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order require you to log in to your Origin account when launching them for the first time.
Polygon
Disney Dreamlight Valley patch fixes a quest that cursed me
Disney Dreamlight Valley’s biggest problem was its Dream Shards — a resource so scarce that lots of players, including me, were getting soft-locked out of the game for days on end. However, developer Gameloft says it’s fixed the problem by tweaking the game’s resource balance issues and fixing other problematic bugs.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 Game Getting Surprising New Update
One of the current free games that is available to download on PlayStation 5 via PlayStation Plus is soon slated to receive a surprising new update. Within the past week, Sony pushed September 2022's new PS Plus titles live for subscribers to begin downloading until early October. And while this month's slate of games is most notably headlined by Need for Speed Heat, it's the PS5 offering, Toem, that will now be getting that much larger thanks to a forthcoming patch.
Best hand tracking games for Oculus Quest 2022
The Oculus Quest can track your hands as well as controllers, but many of its games require controllers. These are the best Quest 2 hand tracking games with gameplay that works best with your fingers.
Polygon
Treat yourself to a dab emote with the Splatoon 3 battle pass
Splatoon 3 has all sorts of neat tricks up its sleeve: a refreshed battle lobby to splash around in, lockers you can decorate with ancient statues, and now, dabbing. The latest installment of Nintendo’s whimsical shooter adds elements that fans might be looking for. The dab comes as part of the new emote feature, which allows you to pick a dance or character animation that your character will do after winning a match. Among these options is a dab emote, so you can dab on all the losers when you win.
Polygon
Pokémon Go ‘Test Your Mettle’ event guide
Pokémon Go’s “Test Your Mettle” event has a steel-type theme and introduces Togedemaru and Mega Aggron to the game. The event runs from Sept. 16-21 and features a handful of special bonuses. Notably, you’ll get. for catching Pokémon with nice, great, or excellent throws. Completing...
Ark: Survival Evolved and a legendary co-op board game are free on Epic next week
Ark is a great freebie, but free Gloomhaven is the real treat next week.
IGN
UK Daily Deals: Save £10 on Modern Warfare 2 Preorders and Play the Beta This Weekend
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's Beta kicks off this weekend, and you can get early access to it if you preorder the game right now. PlayStation users can preorder and get their preorder code right away, and can also download the beta onto their PS5 or PS4 right now - ready for the beta to start at 6PM BST on Friday, September 16.
Polygon
Can AI art democratize tabletop game publishing?
The latent space has been compared to the Wild West in its lawlessness, but that metaphor disguises the true weirdness of its uncanny valleys. Faceless men struggle to be rendered out of fog, textured spires extend to the horizon, night markets fade in and out of existence as Frank Lloyd Wright’s buildings transform into Pizza Huts. As art is necromanced in the style of dead and living artists, one of the latent space’s valleys fills with the commands of a million sculptors and users. Though this may sound like a great setting for a tabletop role-playing campaign (with genre-mashing, surrealness, and questions about life and humanity), the latent space is becoming a questionable tool in a TTRPG designer or artist’s belt for commercial releases, fan creations, and more. The latent space, put simply, is a metaphorical location full of all of the possible images AI could create, each altered by a different factor or prompt. In this growing world of AI art generation, as the generative tools improve each month, so do the ethical questions about the future of TTRPG art.
It sounds like your favorite streaming services are about to get more expensive
Disney CEO Bob Chapek said Tuesday that streaming services are "underpriced" at a gathering of media and tech executives hosted by Goldman Sachs.
Best pre-order deals for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Playstation, Xbox, PC and open beta details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the next upcoming installment in the long running Call of Duty franchise, and a follow up to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was itself a soft reboot for the series, and now new details about the upcoming open beta have been announced.In new gameplay revealed in June, players got a chance to see some returning faces, such as ”Soap” McTavish and “Ghost” Riley infiltrate.Not only does the latest installment promise an updated single player campaign mode as well as new multiplayer maps, players can also expect to see some additional content for the free-to-play...
CNET
Garden Tails: Match and Grow Is My New Favorite Apple Arcade Game
Apple Arcade added Garden Tails: Match and Grow to its catalog of games on Friday. In this adorable game, you meet a rabbit named Lilac with dreams of restoring a rundown, abandoned garden to its former glory. To renovate the garden, you'll complete matching puzzles to earn seeds and in-game coins. As the garden progresses, more animals arrive with charming stories to tell.
Polygon
How Overwatch 2’s battle pass works
When Overwatch 2 launches in October, the game will be free-to-play. Blizzard Entertainment plans to support the hero shooter’s continued development with multiple types of in-game purchases, including a paid, premium-tier battle pass and the ability to purchase an in-game currency that players can spend on items like character skins and new heroes. It’s a shift away from the random-chance loot boxes of the original Overwatch, and a substantial change to how new heroes will be rolled out in Overwatch 2.
ComicBook
2 Cult-Classic PS1 RPGs Are Getting Remastered
Konami is reinvigorating another of its classic franchises with remasters of both Suikoden I and Suikoden II planned for next year, the company announced this week. The Tokyo Game Show announcement included a trailer showing off both of these to-be-remastered games alongside the expected rundown of what enhancements players can expect when returning to these cult hits from the PlayStation 1 era. The games don't have specific release dates, but they'll be out at some point in 2023.
IGN
Hollow Knight: Silksong Confirmed for PS4 and PS5
We could still be a ways off from finding out when Hollow Knight: Silksong will finally be in our hands, but the upcoming sequel nevertheless continues to expand its platform presence. In addition to releasing on Nintendo Switch, Xbox consoles, and PC, it will now also be coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
Polygon
Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Sept. 16-20
The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur on Nessus, hanging out on the big tree in Watcher’s Grave.
The Real Reason The Yakuza Series Is Changing Its Name
The "Yakuza" series has certainly exploded in popularity in recent years. Most games in the action-filled open world crime series follow the conflicts and adventures of the titular Japanese crime syndicates. As noted by PlayStation.Blog, "Yakuza" has gone from a cult-classic series to one of Sega's most successful IPs in recent years, thanks largely to the Western success of 2017's "Yakuza 0." Despite this growing popularity, however, it turns out that "Yakuza" may soon be a thing of the past — sort of.
