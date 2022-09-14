Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few monthsJenifer KnightonMiami, FL
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
The melting of the Doomsday Glacier poses a rising threat to cities like New York and MiamiAnita DurairajMiami, FL
Related
calleochonews.com
5 Charming Latin-fusion restaurants in Miami
Whether you're going for a girls' night out or dinner with your better half, these Latin-fusion restaurants in Miami are worth visiting. Miami is recognized for being a hub of Latin culture, and the restaurants in Miami present this culture on a plate. When Latin cuisine meets American, Peruvian, or Asian flavors, delicious fusion food is born. Our list features some of the best Latin-fusion restaurants in the Magic City that will surely delight and excite you!
Thompson Hospitality Bringing Willie T’s Seafood Shack Brand to Fort Lauderdale
Get ready for gulf shrimp, grilled salmon, crab cakes, and more
Miami New Times
Miami's Five Best Fall Brunches 2022
Miami has a love affair with brunch. In a city where the night doesn't get going until midnight, brunch is the ultimate way to start the new day at a leisurely pace or to continue a long evening. Miami's restaurants put out the welcome mat on weekends — offering bottomless...
digestmiami.com
Miami Spice’s Best Brunch Deals
We have the best brunch deals happening now until the end of September brought to you by Miami Spice 2022. Don't miss the opportunity to explore Miami's finest restaurants and find you new favorite brunch spot! These $28 Menus curated by chefs from all over the world are some of the best deals you will find during Miami Spice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheeseburger In Florida
Yelp got to work finding the best cheeseburger in every state.
edmidentity.com
Hocus Pocus Returns to Miami with a Stacked Lineup for Halloween Weekend
Hocus Pocus Miami is set to deliver three nights of scary good sets from Gorgon City, Sofi Tukker, Claptone, Recondite, and more!. After a wildly successful debut last year, Link Miami Rebels’ Hocus Pocus returns to Factory Town in Hialeah – Miami, Florida, on October 28-30 to deliver a devilishly good selection of freaks, beats, and scary good b2bs. Miami stands as a beacon for American house culture, so what better way to celebrate the spookiest weekend of the year than amongst the ghosts and ghouls at the very top of the scene?
WSVN-TV
FemALE Beer Fest 2022, celebrating women brewers, to take place at Kimpton Goodland Hotel
Women brewers are the toast of the town in Fort Lauderdale. The FemALE Beer Fest is celebrating ladies in the craft brewing business, and it just goes to show ya that anything men can brew, women can brew, too. FemALE Beer Fest 2022 is here to fill your cup. Frances...
Miami City Officials Discussing ‘Dead or Alive’ Bounty on Iguanas
Miami Beach is going the way of the Everglades, in that they’ll pay people to hunt an invasive species. Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez said at a commission meeting on Wednesday, “People are going to go out and hunt [the iguanas] for money,” according to the New York Post. She continued, “If we don’t do something and take action seriously, every single day these iguanas are multiplying.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
travelexperta.com
Bimini from Miami: A Boat Trip Full of Adventure
Bimini is an island in the Bahamas, and one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country, it has been known as “the sportfishing capital of the world”, and many people visit Bimini each year, and is well known as Hemingway’s favorite retreat. It has some of the most beautiful crystal water with white sand beaches in the area, and since it’s located close to the Florida coast it’s one of the best options for a sunny beach getaway, a popular place for everyone looking for a relaxing vacation and in today’s post I’m going to talk about charter a boat from Miami to Bimini, with things to do there and a lot of useful information!
Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci’s Pizza opening 2nd Boca location
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
850wftl.com
Watch: Wild Fight Breaks Out on Carnival Cruise Line Heading To South Florida!
Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Horizon cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Eater
Where to Find Delicious Dim Sum Around Miami
A couple of savory bites here, a couple of sweet and sour bites there (there’s no set way to go about it) create a meal of small plates of dumplings called dim sum — like its translation from Chinese — is one to truly “touch the heart.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Miami ranks No. 5 in apartment development over the last 10 years
Miami is one of the top five U.S. cities for apartment development over the last decade, a recent study found. From 2013 to 2022, 12,401 apartments were delivered in Miami. Atlanta was No. 1 during that period with more than 21,000 units, followed by Los Angeles, Houston and Charlotte, N.C., according to StorageCafe.
VIDEO: Inside the new recruiting area at Hard Rock Stadium
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Watch a video inside Miami's new recruiting area at Hard Rock Stadium. The new area was built for the Miami Grand Prix and UM has been able to take advantage of the area on gamedays. No. 13 Miami (2-0) plays at No. 24 Texas A&M (1-1)...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SLIB Negotiates Sale of Two Communities Near Fort Lauderdale
LAUDERHILL and HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Lenox on the Lake in Lauderhill and Majestic in Hollywood. Lenox on the Lake offers 127 units and 133 beds on a 4.9-acre site. Majestic exclusively offers memory care, totaling 65 units and 115 beds on a 3.6-acre site.
WSVN-TV
Woman kicked off plane after defending men who reported bomb threat at FLL
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A flight passenger who was on board the same flight where two men had reported a bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has come forward. On Saturday, the passenger, who asked to remain anonymous, spoke to 7News and...
A look at rent increases by zip code across South Florida
MIAMI – Rent is going up -- big time.Our news partners at the Miami Herald compiled a list of rent increases by zip codes in the last year.The list shows that the 33009 area code -- which includes Hallandale Beach, Aventura and Pembroke Park --went up the most at 75 percent. The median rent is $3,850. Zip codes 33134 and 33130 which include Coral Gables and Miami rose between 56 and 61 percent.Rents went down in some zip codes. They include 33313, which includes Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Sunrise and Plantation. Rents there went down 40 percent.They went down 30 percent in zip code 33139, which includes Miami Beach. We want to know how you are navigating the housing crisis.Share your story with us at housing@cbs.com.
miamionthecheap.com
Brightline offers free and cheap rides to and from stations
Brightline riders can take advantage of a new service: free or cheap shuttle rides to and from the train’s South Florida stations. The service called Brightline+ offers riders service from their home, office or event venue to the Brightline station. Here is how it works:. How to book a...
New Chick-Fil-A Location Appears to Be Planned for Pembroke Pines
By our count, that makes 11 Chick-Fil-A locations in Miami
WSVN-TV
Non-profit Feeding South Florida partners with Publix to provide food for families during Hunger Action Month
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - September is hunger action month. Feeding South Florida, in partnership with Publix, is taking action to be part of the solution to put food on the table for families across South Florida. This week alone, nearly 6,300 Publix associates across the southeast rolled up their...
Comments / 0