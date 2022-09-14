Read full article on original website
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Analysis: Illinois housing market cooling off
(The Center Square) – A new analysis of listings on Zillow has found that the housing market in Illinois is cooling off. RubyHome, the luxury California brokerage firm that examined 12 months worth of Zillow sales, put Illinois at number 9 on their top 10 list of states where sellers are walking away with less than their asking prices.
Wyoming among states with highest resignation rates
(The Center Square) – Wyoming has among the highest job resignation rates in the country, according to a new report. The Cowboy State ranks fifth with a 4% resignation rate last month, WalletHub said in the report, which looked at how frequently people are leaving their jobs in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Only Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arizona have higher resignation rates.
Kentucky to get nearly $90M in federal funding for EV charging stations
(The Center Square) – Kentucky is in line to receive millions in federal funding to bolster its infrastructure for charging electric vehicles. Earlier this week, the Federal Highway Administration announced Kentucky was one of 35 states to receive approval for its plans to build out new charging stations. The state received $89.9 million, with $10.3 million available this year and $69.5 million more over the next five years.
NY Thruway Exit 36 ramp to I-81 south to close for repairs Sunday morning
The Exit 36 ramp on the New York State Thruway, which heads to I-81 south in the town of Salina in Onondaga County will be closed temporarily Sunday for pavement repairs. According to a press release from the state Department of Transportation, the closure will take place from 7 a.m. until noon Sunday, Sept. 18, and is weather dependent with a rain date scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19.
Banner County was set to have Nebraska’s largest wind project. Until the military stepped in.
HARRISBURG — In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. “We get very little rain,” said Jim Young, standing in a field that’s been in his family for 80 years. “And we get a lot of wind.”
South Highlands first La. public elementary school to earn 3 National Blue Ribbons
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Celebrating its centennial year, South Highlands Elementary Magnet School is entering a new century with a title only it can hold. On Friday, the school was named by the U.S. Department of Education as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School – making South Highlands the only school in north Louisiana and the first public elementary school in the state to earn the honor three times.
'Sluggish' economic growth in Pennsylvania continues
(The Center Square) – The latest economic data show the continuation of a trend for Pennsylvania: declining but higher-than-average unemployment and higher prices than a year ago due to inflation. A new report from the Commonwealth Foundation notes how Pennsylvania lags behind the national average. “Pennsylvania’s economy remains sluggish...
Newsom vetoes tax exemption bill for manufacturing equipment
(The Center Square) – A bill that would have offered a full sales and use tax exemption on manufacturing equipment was vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday evening. Newsom vetoed Assembly Bill 1951 Thursday night, a measure that would have made California’s existing partial sales and use tax exemption for manufacturing and research and development equipment into a full exemption for up to $200 million through 2028. In a veto message, Newsom raised concerns about revenue loss for local governments, which a fiscal analysis estimated could total $533 million in sales and use tax revenue losses annually.
Rise in serious injuries a concern for Nebraska child welfare, watchdog says
A state watchdog has raised concerns about an increase in serious injuries among children involved in Nebraska's child welfare system during the past year. But Inspector General of Nebraska Child Welfare Jennifer Carter said, in her latest annual report released Thursday, that the state has made improvements in dealing with two previous crises.
WV unemployment rate rises for third straight month
(The Center Square) – Unemployment in West Virginia increased to 3.9% in August, which is the third consecutive month the number has gone up, according to figures released by West Virginia Workforce. In May, West Virginia’s unemployment rate was 3.5%. In June, it went up to 3.6%, in July...
Illinois law enforcement community overwhelmingly opposed to cashless bail
(The Center Square) – Members of Illinois' law enforcement community are united against a new law taking effect Jan. 1 that eliminates cash bail under most circumstances. At a town hall meeting this week, the Illinois Freedom Caucus focused on what the SAFE-T Act does, what it means for Illinois communities, and what citizens can do to repeal it.
Analysis: New Jersey 36th-best of all states in religious liberty
(The Center Square) – Religious liberty as preserved by a state nationwide is the 36th-best in New Jersey, a new study published this week says. Religious Liberty In The States, a statistical index and data catalog reflecting free-exercise protections, provides rankings for every state 1-50 using six primary metrics inclusive of 29 yes/no questions. It originates from the Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy's First Liberty Institute.
Kansas pitches plan offering 9 hours of college courses to ‘under-resourced’ high school students
TOPEKA — Kansas Board of Education member Betty Arnold believes a program offering lower-income students nine credit hours of college courses while in high school can propel more toward two- or four-year degrees — on one condition. Arnold, who represents Wichita, Derby, Mulvane and Haysville, said the $11...
Idaho gubernatorial candidate paid $4,000 in campaign funds to criminal defense attorney firm
Originally published Sept. 15 on Idaho Reports.A review of gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy’s campaign finance report shows he paid $4,000 in campaign donations to the law firm that represented him in a criminal case. The payment, made Aug. 8 to Idaho Injury Law Group on Franklin Road in Boise,...
State program allows Illinois prisoners to take college courses with federal grants
(The Center Square) – Classes have begun at college campuses around the state, but also at an Illinois prison. There are about 30 students enrolled in the Augustana Prison Education Program (APEP) inside East Moline Correctional Center, a minimum-security facility. The program is the first Second Chance Pell Experimental Site in the state to draw upon Second Chance Pell awards from the U.S. Department of Education to pay for tuition.
AG Josh Kaul now suing 3 district attorneys in case challenging Wisconsin abortion ban
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday sued three Wisconsin district attorneys in his effort to have a judge rule that the state law banning almost all abortions is unenforceable. Kaul initially sued three Republican legislative leaders in June. But he changed the defendants to the district attorneys after the...
Washington revenue dept. continues rulemaking on tax ruled unconstitutional
(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Revenue is moving full speed ahead with rulemaking for the capital gains income tax ruled unconstitutional earlier this year. Last year, the Legislature passed – and Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law – a capital gains tax aimed at the state’s...
