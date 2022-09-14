(The Center Square) – A bill that would have offered a full sales and use tax exemption on manufacturing equipment was vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday evening. Newsom vetoed Assembly Bill 1951 Thursday night, a measure that would have made California’s existing partial sales and use tax exemption for manufacturing and research and development equipment into a full exemption for up to $200 million through 2028. In a veto message, Newsom raised concerns about revenue loss for local governments, which a fiscal analysis estimated could total $533 million in sales and use tax revenue losses annually.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO