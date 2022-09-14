ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

TechRadar

Which iPhone models has Apple discontinued now the iPhone 14 is here?

With each new iPhone release, a selection of existing devices always gets shown the door, and now that the iPhone 14 range launched and hit pre-order, four older iPhone models (and an Apple Watch) have been removed from the Apple Store. This routine trimming of models keeps Apple's device portfolio...
Digital Trends

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro buying guide: Everything you need to know

Apple’s new iPhone 14 models are here, and there are four to choose from this year: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. That’s right, there’s no Mini version of the iPhone for 2022, and Apple has replaced it with a new, larger Plus model, a name that hasn’t been used on an iPhone since the iPhone 8 Plus from 2017.
Outsider.com

Apple Reveals Prices for New iPhone 14

Apple’s newest iPhone in their lineup—the iPhone 14—features added updates to the popular phone. The new model includes better cameras, faster processors, and a longer-lasting battery. However, the prices will cost the same as last year’s models despite issues brought on by inflation. The pricing decision...
pocketnow.com

Best Cases for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

Apple introduced the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max flagship devices at its September fall event. The new smartphones are powered by the new A15 Bionic, and A16 Bionic chipsets. The standard iPhone 14 is now accompanied by a larger, iPhone 14 Plus, which comes with the same hardware and specifications, except the display and the battery – both of which are now larger, matching the same 6.7-inch display size that can be found on the higher-end iPhone 14 Pro Max.
CNET

iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS

Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
CNET

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max Needs More to Be Worth the Splurge

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple is rumored to be adding another 6.7-inch iPhone to its lineup this year. This phone will reportedly be a larger version of the standard iPhone 14. Why it...
reviewed.com

The Apple Watch Series 8 is another minor update, but still the best smartwatch

The Apple Watch is still the best smartwatch on the market, but it feels stagnant. The key new features of the Apple Watch Series 8 (available at Amazon for $399.00) are temperature sensing—used for cycle tracking and detecting slight variations in your wrist temperature for illness—and automotive crash detection, which can call for help when a crash is detected. If you’re new to Apple Watch the Series 8 is a top choice, but you might find your needs met by the new Apple Watch SE.
outsidemagazine

The New Apple Watch Ultra Might Replace Your Garmin, Sleep-Tracker, and Dive Computer All at Once

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. I’ve switched between my Apple Watch and a Garmin Fenix watch for several years, depending on the day. The Apple Watch has been my go-to for daily life because it’s great at motivating me to get out for a run, keeps me up to date on notifications, stores a ton of music, and works seamlessly with my iPhone and AirPods.
Digital Trends

Google slapped with record-setting antitrust fine in the EU

Google has been handed a blistering setback totaling over $4 billion in Europe. The company was slapped with a record fine by the European Union in 2018, following a 2015 investigation alleging that the company abused its market position as the dominant smartphone operating system (via Android) and engaged in anticompetitive practices.
outsidemagazine

Meater Plus Is the Best Wireless Meat Thermometer

Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. The secret to cooking meat? A good thermometer. And, thanks to the $100 Meater Plus’ 165-foot range, surprisingly useful smartphone app, and accurate temperature readings, I’m cooking that meat easier, with more consistent results. Here are my takeaways.
Engadget

Apple's MacBook Air M2 is $100 off right now

Grab it in silver for $1,100. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Apple Insider

Photographer Austin Mann puts the iPhone 14 Pro through its paces

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — As is tradition, travel photographer Austin Mann has provided a first look at what theiPhone 14 Pro can do in the hands of a skilled photographer.
outsidemagazine

outsidemagazine

