The Apple Watch is still the best smartwatch on the market, but it feels stagnant. The key new features of the Apple Watch Series 8 (available at Amazon for $399.00) are temperature sensing—used for cycle tracking and detecting slight variations in your wrist temperature for illness—and automotive crash detection, which can call for help when a crash is detected. If you’re new to Apple Watch the Series 8 is a top choice, but you might find your needs met by the new Apple Watch SE.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO