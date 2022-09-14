Read full article on original website
Why now's a great time to grab an iPhone 12 or 13 at a discount after iPhone 14 launch
Smart buyers could upgrade to iPhone 12 and 13, both with U.S. 5G networks and with Apple’s iOS, and both of which Apple now sells for $100 less.
9to5Mac
Three features iPhone 14 Pro Max will have that the iPhone 14 Plus won’t
Apple is about to hold its next “Far out” special event tomorrow, and the company is expected to introduce a variety of new products. Among them, there’s the entire iPhone 14 lineup, which is supposed to have four different models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
TechRadar
Which iPhone models has Apple discontinued now the iPhone 14 is here?
With each new iPhone release, a selection of existing devices always gets shown the door, and now that the iPhone 14 range launched and hit pre-order, four older iPhone models (and an Apple Watch) have been removed from the Apple Store. This routine trimming of models keeps Apple's device portfolio...
Thinking about upgrading to the iPhone 14? Here's who would get the most out of Apple's newest phone.
Thinking about upgrading from an older iPhone to one of the new iPhone 14 models? Before you do, here are reasons you should consider.
Apple's iOS 16 is here: how to improve your iPhone for free
The iPhone 14 lineup ships with iOS 16 but it is also available as a free download for iPhone 8 and newer models
Digital Trends
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro buying guide: Everything you need to know
Apple’s new iPhone 14 models are here, and there are four to choose from this year: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. That’s right, there’s no Mini version of the iPhone for 2022, and Apple has replaced it with a new, larger Plus model, a name that hasn’t been used on an iPhone since the iPhone 8 Plus from 2017.
Apple Reveals Prices for New iPhone 14
Apple’s newest iPhone in their lineup—the iPhone 14—features added updates to the popular phone. The new model includes better cameras, faster processors, and a longer-lasting battery. However, the prices will cost the same as last year’s models despite issues brought on by inflation. The pricing decision...
pocketnow.com
Best Cases for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus
Apple introduced the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max flagship devices at its September fall event. The new smartphones are powered by the new A15 Bionic, and A16 Bionic chipsets. The standard iPhone 14 is now accompanied by a larger, iPhone 14 Plus, which comes with the same hardware and specifications, except the display and the battery – both of which are now larger, matching the same 6.7-inch display size that can be found on the higher-end iPhone 14 Pro Max.
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS
Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
CNBC
Apple iPhone 14 review: Get the Pro model if you're upgrading this year
I've been testing Apple's new phones – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max – for the past several days. If you're looking for a major upgrade, opt for the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max. You probably don't need to upgrade from...
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max Needs More to Be Worth the Splurge
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple is rumored to be adding another 6.7-inch iPhone to its lineup this year. This phone will reportedly be a larger version of the standard iPhone 14. Why it...
9to5Mac
Poll: Did you already get your hands on the iPhone 14? Which model did you choose?
IPhone 14 is finally here. After the announcement on September 7, Apple’s new line of smartphones arrived in stores this Friday, September 16. Of course, several people around the world have already gotten their hands on the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. Now we want to know which model you chose.
Apple Users React to iPhone's iOS 16 Features: 'What We All Wanted'
The ability to unsend messages and automatically cut objects from images won widespread praise, but some felt many updates had been on Androids "for years."
reviewed.com
The Apple Watch Series 8 is another minor update, but still the best smartwatch
The Apple Watch is still the best smartwatch on the market, but it feels stagnant. The key new features of the Apple Watch Series 8 (available at Amazon for $399.00) are temperature sensing—used for cycle tracking and detecting slight variations in your wrist temperature for illness—and automotive crash detection, which can call for help when a crash is detected. If you’re new to Apple Watch the Series 8 is a top choice, but you might find your needs met by the new Apple Watch SE.
The New Apple Watch Ultra Might Replace Your Garmin, Sleep-Tracker, and Dive Computer All at Once
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. I’ve switched between my Apple Watch and a Garmin Fenix watch for several years, depending on the day. The Apple Watch has been my go-to for daily life because it’s great at motivating me to get out for a run, keeps me up to date on notifications, stores a ton of music, and works seamlessly with my iPhone and AirPods.
Digital Trends
Google slapped with record-setting antitrust fine in the EU
Google has been handed a blistering setback totaling over $4 billion in Europe. The company was slapped with a record fine by the European Union in 2018, following a 2015 investigation alleging that the company abused its market position as the dominant smartphone operating system (via Android) and engaged in anticompetitive practices.
TechRadar
Keep your iPhone 14 protected and MagSafe-ready with Spigen's MagFit Series
You can now buy Apple’s new iPhone 14 series phones, but getting accessories to match is a little more complicated than in Android rivals. It’s all thanks to a little piece of tech called MagSafe. This refers to the ring of magnets that sits on the phone’s back....
Meater Plus Is the Best Wireless Meat Thermometer
Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. The secret to cooking meat? A good thermometer. And, thanks to the $100 Meater Plus’ 165-foot range, surprisingly useful smartphone app, and accurate temperature readings, I’m cooking that meat easier, with more consistent results. Here are my takeaways.
Engadget
Apple's MacBook Air M2 is $100 off right now
Grab it in silver for $1,100. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Apple Insider
Photographer Austin Mann puts the iPhone 14 Pro through its paces
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — As is tradition, travel photographer Austin Mann has provided a first look at what theiPhone 14 Pro can do in the hands of a skilled photographer.
outsidemagazine
