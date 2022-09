Marian Stuckey, LISW, is the section chief for Neighborhood Social Services at Columbus Public Health Department. In the last year she has taken the reins on the mental health crisis response programs that were previously run by the Columbus Division of Police. But the police are still heavily involved in the response strategies, which distressed Kevin Truitt, the Legal Advocacy Director at Disability Rights Ohio. Kevin got us started in Episode 1 of Crisis Intervention last year and still has many of the same concerns. Marian explains how the process is working currently and how she hopes to expand it in the coming months.

