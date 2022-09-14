On Thursday, Kansas City Chiefs fans and former players let their opinions know after Joey Bosa’s questionable hit on Patrick Mahomes. The NFL’s Thursday Night Football opener on Amazon Prime featured major injury storylines, before, during, and after the game. The Kansas City Chiefs‘ biggest injury scare was when quarterback Patrick Mahomes limped after a low blow from Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa in the first half.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO