ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, SC

South Carolina Woman Wins 'Breathtaking' Lottery Prize

By Sarah Tate
103.5 WEZL
103.5 WEZL
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06HzTy_0hvedvDd00
Photo: Getty Images

A woman in South Carolina is celebrating a huge win after nearly scoring an even bigger jackpot in a recent lottery drawing.

According to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery , an Upstate woman scored $30,000 during the July 26 Mega Millions drawing, her lucky ticket falling just one number short of winning the $830 Million jackpot. Her ticket matched four of the first five numbers drawn (7-29-60-63-66) as well as the gold Megaball (15), beating the 1 in 931,001 odds.

"I don't play often, and I never expected to win," she said. "This is great."

The lucky player, whose name wasn't announced in the release, purchased her winning ticket at the Power Trac #3 on Long Creek Highway in Westminster. In addition to the winner, the convenience store also received a $300 commission for selling the winning ticket now that the prize has been claimed.

"It was breathtaking," the winner said, adding that she was only slightly disappointed she didn't take home the entire jackpot. "But there was a moment of 'Dang, I was so close.'"

Since the July 26 drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot has been claimed and has dropped back down. The jackpot for the Friday (September 16) drawing sits at $256 million .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPI News

Decision to visit a second store leads woman to $300,000 lottery prize

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman said her decision to visit a second store to buy a lottery ticket led to her winning $300,000. The Kingstree woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she was at the grocery store recently and made the decision to buy her lottery ticket next door, at Busy Corner #3 in Kingstree, instead of purchasing one from the store she was already visiting.
KINGSTREE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westminster, SC
State
South Carolina State
FOX8 News

NC seafood restaurant owner catches $100,000 lottery prize

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seafood restaurant owner Annette Brown of Raleigh can scratch an item off her bucket list now after reeling in a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture taken […]
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina Woman Wins
WBTW News13

South Carolina man clearing brush killed by falling tree

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Pendleton man died Friday after he was hit by a tree while he was clearing trees and brush with a tractor, authorities said. It happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Olden Porter Road, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office. Wallace Terry Anthony, 67, was flown to Prisma Health […]
PENDLETON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
WYFF4.com

Clemson freshman found dead at South Carolina gas station, coroner says

CLEMSON, S.C. — The coroner has identified the person found dead at an Upstate gas station as an 18-year-old Clemson student. Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway just before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of an unconscious person in the store, according to Chief Jorge Campos with Clemson Police Department.
CLEMSON, SC
WIS-TV

Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
WINNSBORO, SC
bloomberglaw.com

South Carolina Hospital Loses Bid for Medicare Status Change

Secretary reasonably interpreted hospital distance requirement. HHS properly denied a South Carolina hospital’s application for a classification change that would have increased its Medicare reimbursements, because the hospital didn’t qualify as a “sole community hospital,” a Washington, D.C. federal court said. The Secretary of Health and...
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Celebrities in town for Euphoria festival in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Euphoria, a food, wine and music festival, in Greenville, South Carolina, kicks off Friday and continues through the weekend. The annual four-day event shines a spotlight on culinary excellence and the charm for which Greenville is known. (Video above: Throwback to 2016 when Weather Channel's Jim...
GREENVILLE, SC
103.5 WEZL

103.5 WEZL

Charleston, SC
539
Followers
235
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

Charleston's #1 for New Country

 https://wezl.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy