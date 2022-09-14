ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rwcpulse.com

The wild west is full of heroes and villains, tall tales and legends of all kinds. If asked who was the most famous Marshal, most people would likely say Wyatt Earp. He was involved in one of the most famous events that took place during those rough and tumble days: The Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, which took place in Tombstone, Arizona, in 1881.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
rwcpulse.com

Voter Guide: District 6 candidate Diane Howard says she's more enthusiastic and prepared than ever

After more than 41 years as a resident of Redwood City and nearly 25 years on city council, Diane Howard isn’t afraid to play the experience card. Facing a post-pandemic recession, widespread understaffing, record numbers of people experiencing homelessness and an increasingly urgent climate crisis, to name a few, Howard believes the city needs a combination of new ideas and seasoned leadership.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
rwcpulse.com

San Mateo County offers $2M for concepts aimed at ending homelessness

The County of San Mateo said it’s offering $2 million in grant funding to nonprofits and organizations that can bring forward innovative ideas that help serve unhoused individuals living in the county. “We are looking for bold and collaborative efforts,” said Don Horsley, president of the Board of Supervisors....
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
