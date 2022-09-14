Read full article on original website
Police: Woman arrested after car search nets gun, suspected drugs
Palo Alto police arrested a woman who they say falsely identified herself after officers searched the car she was in and found a handgun, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and pepper spray on Wednesday afternoon. The arrest occurred after officers stopped the woman when she and another woman were driving an...
Wanted felon arrested on gun, drug charges after Palo Alto traffic stop
PALO ALTO -- Police in Palo Alto arrested a woman in connection with several crimes following a traffic stop Wednesday. Lakiea Nichole Gantt, 45, of Stockton, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics with a loaded operable firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition and pepper spray, possession of a loaded firearm, false impersonation, possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia and on two outstanding warrants, according to the Palo Alto Police Department. On Wednesday at 4:32 p.m., officers pulled over a vehicle in the 400 block of Quarry Road that had not been registered in more than two years, police said. Officers located two women in the vehicle. The passenger, who said the vehicle belonged to her, gave officers consent to search the vehicle, police said.During the search, officers located a 9 mm handgun, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and pepper spray. The passenger, who police said had falsely identified herself as another person, was taken into custody without incident and was later identified as Gantt. She was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.
Family of slain security guard raises reward to help find third alleged killer still on the run
The family of Kevin Nishita, has raised the reward to $40,000 to help find the third and final suspect who police say is responsible for Nishita's murder. Nishita was guarding a KRON 4 reporter in downtown Oakland on Nov. 24 when they and Nishita were held at gun point in an attempted armed robbery. Nishita was shot and died from his injuries in the hospital three days later.
Oakland police investigating multiple burglaries
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a burglary that took place on Saturday, according to a statement from police.
Man Accused of Stabbing a 21-Year-Old Woman to Death
OAKLAND — Police arrested a man about one hour after he allegedly stabbed a woman to death. The suspect is being housed behind bars ineligible for release on bond, pending a plea hearing on September 28. Jose D. Guardadolora , a 21-year-old resident of San Francisco, was arrested September...
Fugitive Santa Clara child molestation suspect arrested in Shasta County
SANTA CLARA -- A fugitive child molestation suspect from Santa Clara who failed to appear at a court hearing in 2015 and removed an ankle monitor in 2020 has been arrested in Shasta County, police said Friday.Daniel Payne Thomas, 34, was wanted for multiple counts of lewd acts with minors under the age of 14 by means of force. Santa Clara police said Thomas was arrested in 2015 and was released from custody ahead of his court date, which he skipped. A Santa Clara Superior Court judge subsequently issued a warrant for Thomas' arrest.In 2020, detectives located Thomas in Plumas...
Man convicted of murder for 2011 East Palo Alto shooting
A 31-year-old man has been convicted of first-degree murder for a fatal shooting in East Palo Alto in 2011, San Mateo County prosecutors said Wednesday. Christian Fuentes was accused of the killing of 19-year-old Catherine Fisher, who was sitting in a parked vehicle with two other people on Annapolis Street on July 13, 2011, when two suspects approached and opened fire, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Manager of marijuana facility in San Leandro dies from gunshot wounds
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The site manager for a marijuana operation has died after being wounded in gunfire last Sunday in San Leandro, police said Friday. Oakland resident Victor Mendez, 25, was pronounced dead Thursday just after 9 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Adams Avenue, according to police.
Hollister woman assaulted in the face after walking in on two suspects stealing her French Bulldog
A surveillance video shows the woman's 10-month-old pregnant Frenchie, Melani, in the arm of one suspect as two people run out the door.
74-year-old woman charged for Oakley murder
A 74-year-old woman has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Oakley, according to a Facebook post from the Oakley Police Department (OPD).
Oakland man dies of wounds suffered in San Leandro pot grow shootout
SAN LEANDRO -- A 25-year-old Oakland man died Thursday night from the wounds he suffered after an attempted burglary at an indoor marijuana grow operation in San Leandro ended in a gun battle between employees and burglars.During the 4:20 a.m. Sept. 11 shootout, a security guard and site manager Victor Mendez were wounded along with one of the burglars.On Friday, San Leandro investigators said Mendez was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 9 p.m. Thursday. He was struck by gunfire multiple times and had been listed in critical condition.The unidentified security guard was in stable condition on Friday...
Probationer Hiding Inside Trash Dumpster Arrested for Attempted Robbery
SAN RAFAEL — A man on probation was arrested after several violent incidents but no one was reported injured. In one instance, he allegedly wielded a knife during an attempted robbery. Callers reported a man behaving violently on September 8. Reports began coming in shortly after 9:45 a.m. Officers...
4 hurt after balcony collapses at Daly City residence, authorities say
Officials say two adults and two children were on the balcony when it collapsed.
Persons of interest in custody in SF Sutro Baths assault on Millbrae councilman
SAN FRANCISCO - There has been an update to a story we brought to you in June when a Millbrae councilman was the victim of an attack. The incident was shocking; an attacker hurled a chunk of concrete at Millbrae city Councilman Anders Fung three months ago at San Francisco's Sutro Baths. That chunk of concrete sent the councilman to the hospital with a two-inch gash on his head and a neck.
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
According to the San Jose Police, one person died in a pedestrian crash in San Jose on Friday. The crash happened at Castlemont Avenue to Driftwood Drive at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
3 arrested after Pinole police find ‘large quantity’ of fentanyl
PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested after Pinole Police Department (PPD) officers found eight ounces of fentanyl in a car on Thursday. Police confirmed the news on Facebook, saying all three suspects were arrested on various drug charges. Police responded to a parking lot on the 1400 block of Fitzgerald Drive for a […]
Drivers arrested in two fatal hit-and-run crashes in Gilroy
Two people were arrested in separate hit-and-run crashes within 24 hours of each other that left two men dead on the same stretch of road in Gilroy. The first crash was reported Sept. 12 at about 8:54pm on Wren Avenue at El Cerrito Way, where a Gilroy man was struck by a Jeep Cherokee SUV as he was walking in the area, according to Gilroy Police. The driver sped off, prompting police to ask for surveillance footage and for witnesses to come forward.
Early-morning shooting in West Oakland injures 1
OAKLAND -- A man was shot early Saturday morning in West Oakland, police said. The shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Wood Street. Officers were dispatched to investigate a ShotSpotter activation. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Additionally, multiple parked vehicles in the 900 block of Wood Street were struck by gunfire, according to police. Police are investigating the shooting and anyone with information can call the Oakland Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
