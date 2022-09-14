Read full article on original website
The Almanac Online
State Attorney General declines to investigate county sheriff’s and DA’s involvement in Batmobile case
The California Attorney General’s office on Wednesday declined to launch an independent probe into the so-called Batmobile case, according to a letter sent to San Mateo County Executive Michael Callagy. “Although your letter identifies notable concerns, it does not allege that the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office committed a...
rwcpulse.com
County officials take next steps towards establishing civilian oversight of the sheriff's office
The establishment of civilian oversight over the San Mateo County County Sheriff's Office seems increasingly likely after receiving strong support from the Board of Supervisors this week. The board voted unanimously on Tuesday to create an ad hoc committee that will research and report on potential civilian oversight. Supervisors Dave...
San Francisco construction firm accused of insurance, tax fraud
SAN FRANCISCO – The operators of a San Francisco-based construction company, along with the firm's office manager, are facing multiple felony charges for allegedly engaging in insurance and tax fraud.District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office announced that charges have been filed against Gemma Maher, the office administrator of Cullinane Plastering. Meanwhile, warrants have been issued for owner Denis Cullinane and Jeremiah "Jerry" Cullinane, who also owns Cullinane Construction.According to the DA's office, the trio allegedly engaged in a multi-year scheme to defraud employees, the State Compensation Insurance Fund and the California Employee Development Department. The scheme allegedly concealed $5.8 million in...
Safeway to pay $8M in settlement over underground fuel storage tank violations
(BCN) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta and five county district attorneys on Friday announced an $8 million settlement with Safeway regarding alleged violations of environmental laws at its 71 gas stations across the state. The settlement, which along with the attorney general included the district attorneys of Contra Costa, Solano, San Joaquin, Sacramento and […]
rwcpulse.com
Former Redwood City resident and foster care group CEO pleads guilty to fraud, tax evasion
The CEO of a San Jose company that ran foster care homes pleaded guilty on Tuesday to wire fraud and failure to pay employment taxes, the Department of Justice announced. Annie Corbett, 55, formerly of Redwood City, was charged in October of 2020 with wire fraud in connection with her Corbett Group Homes, Inc. business, a company that provided foster care for children and adolescents in group homes.
eastcountytoday.net
Councilmembers Ask Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe to Resign
On Thursday, Antioch Mayor Pro Tem Mike Barbanica and Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock called for the resignation of Mayor Lamar Thorpe during a press conference. The call for the resignation came after this publication broke the news that the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors agreed to a $350k settlement with two victims who sued the Los Medanos Healthcare District and its executive director Lamar Thorpe, who is also Mayor of Antioch.
eastcountytoday.net
Editorial: Transparency Lacking in Antioch as Police Body Camera Footage Declined for 4th Time
For the 4th time, the City of Antioch has declined to release Antioch Police Department body camera video of an incident involving councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker. This decision does nothing to build public trust or increase transparency regardless of the words coming out of the Antioch City Council’s mouth. The...
indybay.org
Governor Gruesom Newsom Signs SB 1388 Attacking The Unhoused
Governor Gruesom Newsom Signs SB 1388 Attacking The Unhoused. Oakland - Welcome to the Twilight Zone? Breaking bad on policy he advanced earlier this year, California Governor Gavin (Gruesom) Newsom signed a bill Wednesday to create extremist courts attacking the unhoused to address mental health and homelessness issues with SB 1388 dubbed the Care Court, by forcing unhoused people accused of having schizophrenia or other illnesses to submit to so-called medical treatment.
vallejosun.com
Former Solano law enforcement officers seek to expand political power in November
VACAVILLE – Two former law enforcement officers are running for powerful political positions in Solano County this November. If they win, it will be a substantial expansion of the governing power of current and former law enforcement officers, some with an oversight role over their former departments. In Vacaville,...
SFist
Woman Whose Rape Kit DNA Was Used to Prosecute Her Sues the City and Chief of Police
The fallout continues from a February revelation that SFPD was keeping rape victims’ DNA and using it to potentially prosecute the victims for other crimes, as the Jane Doe in that case has sued the city in a U.S. District Court. It was back when Chesa Boudin was still...
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.
SFist
Supes Approve Another Payout in Stengel Beating Case, $47,500 to Victim’s Ex-Girlfriend
The last loose end appears tied up in the first excessive force case against an on-duty SFPD officer, as the victim’s ex-girlfriend will receive a $47,5000 settlement. You might recall that back in February and March, the most riveting legal drama in San Francisco was the excessive force trial against SFPD Officer Terrance Stengel, in what was believed to be the first excessive-force trial against an on-duty SFPD officer. Stengel was accused of excessive force in an October 2019 Fisherman’s Wharf beating of Dacari Spiers, whom a 911 caller had accused of domestic violence, though the alleged victim Breonna Richard insisted no such thing had happened. Nonetheless, Spiers found himself on the wrong end of a severe baton beating that left him with a broken wrist and leg.
Homeless advocates decry Newsom’s mental institution law
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom’s new law is drawing heavy criticism from advocacy groups who say forcing mentally ill and homeless Californians into institutions will only cause more harm. Newsom signed CARE Courts SB 1338 into law on Wednesday during a ceremony held in San Jose. The Oakland-based Anti Police-Terror Project is voicing […]
Ghost Ship fire 2016: Master tenant Derick Almena could return to jail for violating probation
In a recent search of Almena's Ukiah home, investigators found one 38-caliber bullet, a machete, 10 bows, and more than 50 arrows. Under his probation, Almena is not allowed to own "firearms, ammunition, or any deadly or dangerous weapons."
pajaronian.com
Watsonville man pleads no contest to killing wife in 2020
SANTA CRUZ—A Watsonville man has pleaded no contest to killing his wife two years ago, and faces at least two decades in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 28. In making the plea to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of child endangerment, Cesar Antonio Hernandez agreed to a sentence of 15 years to life, and a consecutive sentence of five years, four months.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rapper sentenced to 7 years for $2M identity theft scheme
OAKLEY, Calif. - A Bay Area rapper was sentenced to over seven years in federal prison for his role in a complex loan fraud and identity theft conspiracy, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. Mark "Kafani" Hicks, aka Amir Rashad, 42, out of Oakley, was at the center of...
Fugitive Santa Clara child molestation suspect arrested in Shasta County
SANTA CLARA -- A fugitive child molestation suspect from Santa Clara who failed to appear at a court hearing in 2015 and removed an ankle monitor in 2020 has been arrested in Shasta County, police said Friday.Daniel Payne Thomas, 34, was wanted for multiple counts of lewd acts with minors under the age of 14 by means of force. Santa Clara police said Thomas was arrested in 2015 and was released from custody ahead of his court date, which he skipped. A Santa Clara Superior Court judge subsequently issued a warrant for Thomas' arrest.In 2020, detectives located Thomas in Plumas...
SFist
Ghost Ship Proprietor Derick Almena Faces Jail Time Again For Weapons Possession
Found to be in possession of a machete, bows and arrows, and a live bullet, master tenant in the 2016 Ghost Ship fire Derick Almena could face prison time again because Alameda County prosecutors say those items constitute a violation of his probation. We’re coming up on the six-year anniversary...
sanjoseinside.com
Owner of Foster Care Business Admits She Pocketed Money Meant for Children
The CEO of a San Jose company that ran foster care homes pleaded guilty this week to wire fraud and failure to pay employment taxes, the Department of Justice announced. Annie Corbett, 55, formerly of Redwood City, was charged in October 2020 with wire fraud in connection with Corbett Group Homes, Inc., a company that provided foster care for children and adolescents in group homes.
Former Bay Area foster care business CEO pleads guilty to fraud
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The CEO of a foster care home for children and adolescents in San Jose pleaded guilty to fraud, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday in a press release. Corbett Group Homes (CGH) was a San Jose based group homes company that provided foster care for children and young adults in […]
