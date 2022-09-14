Read full article on original website
Michigan voters on abortion rights, EVs, economy ahead of election
(ANN ARBOR, Mich.) — As the Detroit Auto Show in Michigan makes a comeback after a three-year hiatus, ABC News hit the ground in the city as well as the University of Michigan campus to speak to voters on the most important issues that are on their minds. The...
Pete Buttigieg responds to Michigan GOP co-chair's controversial tweet
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attended the North American Auto Show in Detroit on Wednesday.
Michigan companies fined $10M for selling diesel ‘defeat devices’
WATERFORD, MI — Two Oakland County companies have been fined $10 million for selling aftermarket parts designed to bypass automobile emissions controls. Diesel Ops LLC and Orion Diesel LLC, both owned by Nicholas Piccolo of Waterford Township, were fined last month in Detroit federal district court as part of a national U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) crackdown on so-called diesel emissions “defeat devices.”
Officials look to ‘fill in the ditch’ that helped displace Black Detroiters with $105M project
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Thursday during a news conference in Detroit that “wealth that needs to be created will be created” as he helped to outline plans to reimage a federal highway that displaced a historic Black community during the 1950s and 1960s. “We know that some of the planners and politicians behind […] The post Officials look to ‘fill in the ditch’ that helped displace Black Detroiters with $105M project appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan lands $105M federal grant to remove Detroit’s I-375
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg joined Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and a litany of other elected officials Thursday to announce a $105 million federal grant to undo the I-375 freeway. It was a unique situation for a Governor that staked her first election on “fix the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Metro Detroit doctor convicted of $1.8 million healthcare fraud scheme-- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Trump openly embraces, amplifies QAnon conspiracy theories. After winking at QAnon for years, Donald Trump is overtly embracing the baseless conspiracy theory, even as the...
Detroiters react to I-375 being converted into a boulevard
The Biden Administration is pledging $105 million to modernize I-375. The project would transform I-375 into a boulevard and reconnect neighborhoods that were divided decades ago.
Muslim group wants $2M from Troy after battle over mosque — and city is fighting back
Told by a judge that the city’s zoning code violated federal law by keeping a mosque from opening, Troy agreed to let Muslims occupy the building that they bought nearly five years ago. But Troy officials have steadfastly refused to pay the group’s monetary claim of $1.9 million. That...
dbusiness.com
Work Begins on 171-acre Romulus Trade Center, 1,100 Jobs Planned
The City of Romulus and NorthPoint Development have started work on the Romulus Trade Center, a 171-acre, multi-million-dollar development offering a combination of retail and industrial space. Construction of phase one of the Romulus Trade Center is set to conclude by summer 2023. Royal Farms is the first confirmed tenant.
fox2detroit.com
Video: Biden motorcade officer crashes motorcycle en route to Detroit Auto Show
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A police motorcycle in President Joe Biden's motorcade crashed on the freeway Wednesday afternoon, en route to the North American International Auto Show downtown. Video of the accident of a Dearborn Heights police officer was shared to FOX 2 by a viewer that shows the officer...
fox2detroit.com
WATCH: Detroit Auto Show president takes hoverbike for a flight around City Airport
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Auto Show is all about showcasing what's next. At this year's show, that means flying vehicles. Show president Thad Szott hopped on a XTurismo hoverbike at Coleman A. Young International Airport. "Very smooth, very comfortable, soft landing" he said. The XTurismo is essentially a...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn City Council member deployed by U.S. Army
Dearborn City Council Member Kamal Alsawafy has been called to deploy overseas while serving in the U.S. Army National Guard, according to Council President Michael T. Sareini. Alsawafy, who is a First Lieutenant in the Army, is expected to be overseas in support of U.S. Operations for a one-year deployment.
Crain's Detroit Business
Vista Maria CEO to step down
Vista Maria President and CEO Angela Aufdemberge, who has led the Dearborn Heights nonprofit serving abused and neglected girls for the past 11 years, is stepping down. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
Michiganders with disabilities are living in poverty, struggling to afford basics
Jamie Junior is in the market for a wheelchair accessible van but the cost is steep — up to $50,000 for a used one. In the meantime, Junior relies on the city of Detroit’s paratransit services to get to and from work. But the system is not efficient, she said.
Detroit News
Finley: Auto industry driving away from Motor City
John James was tagged as a fearmonger for warning on the campaign trail that autoworkers and suppliers have reason to be wary of their industry's rapid push into electrification. James, the Republican candidate in the 10th Congressional District race, is telling voters in his auto-rich communities that fewer of them...
Proposed 14-story, 290-room hotel next to LCA gets the green light, pushing District Detroit vision forward
A new hotel may soon be coming to downtown Detroit after Olympia Development of Michigan and Related Companies submitted a development plan to the Detroit Downtown Development Authority.
Detroit News
Detroit man sentenced to 60 months in unemployment benefits scheme
A Detroit man affiliated with a gang who used stolen identities to submit false claims for unemployment benefits, then "brazenly advertised" his scheme on social media to recruit others, was sentenced to 60 months in prison, federal officials said Wednesday. Damon Long pleaded guilty in April. He was convicted of...
More Vintage Photos of Detroit, Michigan: 1890s-1960s
It’s always a gas to show some old vintage photos of Michigan’s towns, villages, communities, hamlets…and big cities. This time around, it’s another gallery of old images of Detroit. But before we delve into the photos, here are fifteen trivia facts about the city (thanks to Friedman Real Estate):
Detroit News
Mustang owners 'Stampede' from Dearborn to Detroit for new model's reveal
Dearborn — When Dewitt Friend and his wife Cheryl heard that Mustang owners were doing a stampede to usher in the reveal of the seventh-generation pony car, he didn't hesitate to sign up. The couple hopped in their rangoon red 1965 Ford Mustang Wednesday morning and made their way...
fox2detroit.com
Hutch's Jewelry murder: Michigan attorney believed to be mastermind in murder of Dan Hutchinson
Attorney is a person of interest in murder for hire plot that killed jeweler Dan Hutchinson. Multiple sources tell FOX 2 that the attorney, who we cannot name because he hasn't been charged, is a person of interest in an investigation that started back on June 1 when the 47-year-old shot and killed outside of his jewelry store on Greenfield in Oak Park.
