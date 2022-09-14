ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan companies fined $10M for selling diesel 'defeat devices'

WATERFORD, MI — Two Oakland County companies have been fined $10 million for selling aftermarket parts designed to bypass automobile emissions controls. Diesel Ops LLC and Orion Diesel LLC, both owned by Nicholas Piccolo of Waterford Township, were fined last month in Detroit federal district court as part of a national U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) crackdown on so-called diesel emissions “defeat devices.”
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Michigan Advance

Officials look to 'fill in the ditch' that helped displace Black Detroiters with $105M project

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Thursday during a news conference in Detroit that “wealth that needs to be created will be created” as he helped to outline plans to reimage a federal highway that displaced a historic Black community during the 1950s and 1960s.    “We know that some of the planners and politicians behind […] The post Officials look to ‘fill in the ditch’ that helped displace Black Detroiters with $105M project appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Traffic
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
Person
Pete Buttigieg
dbusiness.com

Work Begins on 171-acre Romulus Trade Center, 1,100 Jobs Planned

The City of Romulus and NorthPoint Development have started work on the Romulus Trade Center, a 171-acre, multi-million-dollar development offering a combination of retail and industrial space. Construction of phase one of the Romulus Trade Center is set to conclude by summer 2023. Royal Farms is the first confirmed tenant.
ROMULUS, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn City Council member deployed by U.S. Army

Dearborn City Council Member Kamal Alsawafy has been called to deploy overseas while serving in the U.S. Army National Guard, according to Council President Michael T. Sareini. Alsawafy, who is a First Lieutenant in the Army, is expected to be overseas in support of U.S. Operations for a one-year deployment.
DEARBORN, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Vista Maria CEO to step down

Vista Maria President and CEO Angela Aufdemberge, who has led the Dearborn Heights nonprofit serving abused and neglected girls for the past 11 years, is stepping down. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
Detroit News

Finley: Auto industry driving away from Motor City

John James was tagged as a fearmonger for warning on the campaign trail that autoworkers and suppliers have reason to be wary of their industry's rapid push into electrification. James, the Republican candidate in the 10th Congressional District race, is telling voters in his auto-rich communities that fewer of them...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man sentenced to 60 months in unemployment benefits scheme

A Detroit man affiliated with a gang who used stolen identities to submit false claims for unemployment benefits, then "brazenly advertised" his scheme on social media to recruit others, was sentenced to 60 months in prison, federal officials said Wednesday. Damon Long pleaded guilty in April. He was convicted of...
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

More Vintage Photos of Detroit, Michigan: 1890s-1960s

It’s always a gas to show some old vintage photos of Michigan’s towns, villages, communities, hamlets…and big cities. This time around, it’s another gallery of old images of Detroit. But before we delve into the photos, here are fifteen trivia facts about the city (thanks to Friedman Real Estate):
DETROIT, MI

