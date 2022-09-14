ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Constitution Day celebrates the promise of America

By Colin Roose
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — What does the Constitution mean to you?

Some might see it as just a piece of paper in Washington D.C., but it’s had a profound effect on our American lives ever since it was written in 1787.

In 2004 President George W. Bush signed a bill marking September 17th to celebrate the day the Constitutional Convention signed the document in Philadelphia.

And while what they wrote 235 years ago can still protect us to this day, its words don’t have any meaning if we don’t defend the Constitution.

That’s why Wheeling University shared seven unique perspectives on it.

Armed Forces members, Afghan refugees and school faculty all spoke on what our founding document means to them, and how it inspires people far beyond our own country.

We had the chance to ask them individually what they feel America symbolizes.

To me it’s potential. Ultimate potential for humans everywhere, universal values, it’s not just an American idea.

Major Jessica Yahn, U.S. Army

This university gave me an opportunity for independence, for freedom, for being a woman here in the United States, and coming with very little English. Seventeen years ago this university was my home, and is my home.

Silvia Myndresku, Ukraine native helping refugees

A special focus was given to the work of the university and Army members in helping refugees re-settle and experience the liberty the United States has to offer.

