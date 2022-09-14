Read full article on original website
cityofrockford.org
9.16.2022 Project Update
New Look construction has finished to work on the watermain replacement adjacent to the CP Rail Bridge and Maple St is once again open. Maple Street will remain open in some form throughout the duration of the 2022 Infrastructure Project. There will be times when Maple Street (and Walnut Street) are reduced to one lane as those roads are resurfaced. During those times, construction / flag workers will control traffic to allow the streets to remain open.
Southern Minnesota News
Pickup driver killed in fiery crash on Scenic Byway Rd
A pickup driver was killed Thursday afternoon in a fiery crash near Belle Plaine. Sibley County Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 12:30 p.m. to 31152 Scenic Byway, about seven miles southwest of Belle Plaine, for a vehicle that was engulfed in flames. Fire departments from Henderson and Belle Plaine...
knsiradio.com
UPDATE: Drunk Driving Suspected In Car-Semi Accident Friday Morning
(KNSI) – Story initially posted at 2:13 p.m. on Friday, September 16th. The Saint Cloud Police Department says in an update that a car-semi crash early Friday morning was most likely caused by drunk driving. Investigators say a 37-year-old man from St. Cloud was traveling south on County Road...
swnewsmedia.com
Police: Highway 169 ramp in Shakopee temporarily closes after suicide
The Highway 169 northbound ramp from Marschall Road in Shakopee was temporarily closed off Thursday morning, Sept. 15, due to a nearby suicide, police reported. The Shakopee Police Department received a call to its dispatch center at 7:46 a.m. The NB ramp was closed down shortly after and reopened around...
cityofrockford.org
Rockford Veteran’s Memorial is underway
On Tuesday, September 6th, 2022, members of the Rockford Lions, Rockford Park Board and Rockford City Council officially broke ground on the Rockford Veteran’s Memorial. The project will be completed this Fall, with planned additions to the Memorial scheduled for next Spring.
Southern Minnesota News
Motorcyclist injured in crash on Scenic Byway
A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on the Scenic Byway Thursday afternoon. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash about four miles west of Belle Plain at 4:23 p.m. Michael Dickey, 52, of Bloomington, was westbound on the Scenic Byway when he lost control of his...
Crews complete dome demolition at Minneapolis Upper Harbor Terminal Site
MINNEAPOLIS -- Impressive drone footage has been released showing crews tearing down the three domes at Minneapolis's Upper Harbor Terminal Site.The tear-down started earlier this month at the closed shipping terminal, and the third and final dome came down Tuesday. Construction of a brand-new park should start here next year. The 20-acre riverfront park -- with trails, paths, a plaza, and more -- is expected to open by 2024 or 2025.
voiceofalexandria.com
Centerville Police Department relieves officer from duty
On Thursday, September 15, 2022 Officer Jacob Downs was relieved from duty with the Centerville Police Department. This action was taken at the conclusion of an administrative investigation for violation of department general orders. Officer Downs had been employed with the department since 2017.
Merwin Liquors, Winner Gas Station under investigation by Attorney General after recent shootings
ST PAUL, Minn. -- Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday his office opened a civil investigation into Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station after recent shootings that injured eight.Four people were shot near Winner Gas Station last week. Four more people were shot outside Merwin Liquors on Sept. 2. The two businesses are located across the street from each other, off West Broadway and North Lyndale avenues. Days after the shootings, activists and community leaders demanded both businesses add more security or close their doors for good, saying they haven't done enough to help stop gun violence.RELATED: "These are our babies. I'm...
ccxmedia.org
Hennepin County Deputy Shot At Trying to Catch Brooklyn Center Burglary Suspects
Police say the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate an incident early Thursday in which a deputy was shot at while assisting Brooklyn Center police in trying to catch possible armed burglars. According to Brooklyn Center police, officers responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday to reports of armed...
Charges: Driver killed woman, 21, while speeding away from I-94 crash
A St. Paul man behind the wheel of a BMW hit a vehicle, sped through a north Minneapolis intersection, and fatally struck a 21-year-old woman, according to charges. Tiwan Darnell Puller, 31, has been charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide, causing a collision and leaving the scene for the Wednesday incident that killed 21-year-old Alexandra Joyce Renee Perkins, of Hopkins.
fox9.com
Driver in crash that killed woman on I-94 ramp in Minneapolis facing charges
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The driver in a deadly crash that killed a 21-year-old woman near the Interstate 94 ramp in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide. Tiwan Darnell Puller, 31, of St. Paul, was arrested after the crash that killed Alexandra Joyce Renee Perkins...
Southern Minnesota News
5,000 black crappie die in Watonwan County’s Long Lake
An investigation has been launched by multiple state agencies after a large fish kill on Watonwan County’s Long Lake. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is spearheading the investigation, which began with a report on Sept 7. Eight total reports of dead fish were received over a span of nine days, according to the agency.
5 girls arrested for Target shoplifting, crashing stolen car
Five girls were arrested following a shoplifting, assault, and police chase in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the Target at 7535 West Broadway at 3:38 p.m., with three girls suspected to have taken goods from the store before getting into a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Minneapolis.
Latest "safe summer" operation hit by Minneapolis Police recovers 13 firearms, 13K fentanyl pills
MINNEAPOLIS -- A task force made up of local, state and federal law enforcement officers is sharing results of its Operation Safe Summer initiative. From gun violence to drug sales, carjackings and gang turf battles, the Greater Minneapolis Violent Crime Initiative launched a summer safety project designed to bring safety back to the streets.The latest operation hit a parking lot near West Broadway and Lyndale, known for open air drug dealing.The detail recovered 13 firearms including two with auto sears - or "switches" - that allow a semi-automatic weapon to fire like an automatic one. Five stolen vehicles were recovered, two of...
kduz.com
Man from Buffalo Dies in Southeast MN Crash
A man from Buffalo riding a bicycle died in a crash in southeastern Minnesota Thursday night. The State Patrol says 40-year-old Matthew Tipton died at the scene. The Patrol says Tipton was on a bicycle that collided with a car at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street in Winona, just after 8:30pm.
Anoka police officer dies suddenly at home
Anoka Police Department says one of its officers died suddenly at his home on Wednesday. The department said in a social media post that Eric Groebner had been a member of the department since 2013. It's unclear what caused the officer's death. "If you ever met Officer Groebner you would...
Sheriff: Suspected armed burglars shoot Hennepin County deputy's squad car on I-94
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says one of its squad cars was "struck by gunfire" early Thursday morning in the north metro.Brooklyn Center police were called to the 1100 block of 57th Avenue North at about 2:30 a.m. after an armed burglary was reported on the block. A sheriff's deputy was in the area, saw the suspect vehicle and tried to pull it over. A chase began, which moved onto Interstate 94, and at some point at least one bullet hit the squad. The deputy wasn't injured, and the sheriff's office says no members of law enforcement discharged their weapons.Police say no one was hurt in the burglary, and "it does not appear to be a random incident." The sheriff's office is investigating the shooting.
2 arrested in middle of attempting to steal catalytic converter
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Law enforcement leaders say catalytic converter thefts continue to be a major problem across the Twin Cities.Early Friday morning, Brooklyn Park Police say they arrested two more men who were in the process of stealing a catalytic converter in a business park. "They were actually cutting the catalytic converters off when the officers rolled up," said Inspector Elliot Faust.Faust said the two men were taken into custody and could face multiple felony charges. He said it's another example of a concerning trend. So far this year in Brooklyn Park there have been 305 cases of catalytic converter thefts,...
fox9.com
Cannon Falls, Minn. cave house: Inside the unusual property up for sale
CANNON FALLS, Minn. - A split-level home in the middle of Cannon Falls boasts four bedrooms, two baths, and new carpets and floors. But it also has a bonus feature that most house hunters won't find anywhere else. "You don't see many caves. This is the first house I've listed...
