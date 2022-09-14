Summer isn’t done, enjoy the fall-like temps while you can

(WJBF) — High pressure will continue to give us some early fall temperatures the next few days as we’ll continue to see low humidity and sunny/warm daytime highs and clear/pleasant nights. However, summer is not done with us yet! That same High pressure will soon bring back some heat as we will slowly climb back to Near 90 degrees by the weekend and low to middle 90s next week. At this point we’ll continue to be dry.

We are keeping a close eye on Tropical Depression Seven in the Atlantic as that moves west.















Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 60

Thursday: Sunny. High: 87

Thursday night: Clear: Low 62

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 87

